2021 Front Royal Fireman’s Parade

People Incorporated, a Virginia-based community action agency, is joining forces with Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and regional partners to help feed hungry children and families this summer. Six food distributions are planned for community members in Frederick, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties during the summer months.

“People Inc. is grateful for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s assistance in providing healthy and nutritious food to children and families across the region this summer,” said Sam Barber, director of community engagement at People Inc.

“Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is thrilled to partner with People Inc. to support families this summer with the distribution of over 570 meal boxes and 9,700 pounds of food,” said Cindy Holley, branch assistant at Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Summer food distributions kick off on July 12 with meal boxes to feed 66 families and 104 children in People Inc.’s Head Start program serving Frederick County and Winchester City as part of the food bank’s Summer Kids Pack program. Each “kid pack” includes family-friendly food to help meet the needs of families over the summer.

On July 14 Blue Ridge Area Food Bank will deliver 200 meal boxes to help feed community members in Shenandoah County. Meal boxes will be available for pick-up throughout the day at Family Promise of Shenandoah County, located at 781 Spring Parkway in Woodstock, on July 14 and July 28.

“We’re really looking forward to this opportunity to partner with People Inc. and distribute food boxes from Blue Ridge Area Food Bank this summer,” said Diane Pence, outreach coordinator at Family Promise of Shenandoah County.

In Warren County, three distributions are planned to provide low-income families with healthy meals over the summer. People Inc. has partnered with the Community Liaison Department of Warren County Social Services, Front Royal Ministerial Association, First Baptist Church of Front Royal, and Warren County Community Garden to distribute food on July 14, July 28, and Aug. 11.

“We welcome the opportunity to bring food resources to Warren County,” said Michelle Smeltzer with Warren County Department of Social Services. “The collaboration between the churches, social services, People Inc., and the community garden has been a real blessing to our community.”

Each Warren County distribution will begin at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church at 14 W. First Street in Front Royal. All community members are welcome.

Volunteers are needed to assist with the Warren County distributions. Interested volunteers can contact Sam Barber at engagement@peopleinc.net for more information.