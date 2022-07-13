Community Events
2022 Front Royal Fireman’s Parade
Royal Examiner’s cameras were there… if you missed it or want to see it again, watch it here.
What’s Happening? An Ice Cream Social and Fireman’s Parade
On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the Warren Heritage Society is having its annual Ice Cream Social at 5:00pm. Stop by the Belle Boyd Cottage and enjoy ice cream with your community neighbors and friends.
At 6:00pm, the Fireman’s Parade begins on Commerce Avenue – an evening of fun and fellowship. Can’t make the parade? Royal Examiner’s cameras will be there!
Waggin’ for Dragons sets sail on August 6th
It’s time for Waggin’ for Dragons! The United Way of Front Royal Warren County, Humane Society of Warren County, and Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce are once again partnering to bring you this fantastic summer event along the Shenandoah River.
Waggin’ for Dragons (W4D) is a terrific opportunity for businesses and organizations looking for teambuilding activities for their employees. It’s also a great way for families and friends to strengthen their relationships and enjoy spending time together.
Traditional dragon boat racing dates back over 2000 years, but the modern international sport became popular in Hong Kong in 1976. 15 rowers plus a drummer compete in a skill of coordination rather than athleticism, so this sport is great for people of all skill levels.
Registration is open now to participate with your business, church, family, or friends. The event is held on August 6th at the Front Royal Golf Club. Music, refreshments, fun, and community spirit make this a day to remember and all for a great cause!
Spectators are encouraged to attend. Shuttle service will be available from the Walmart parking lot. Opening ceremonies will commence at 9 a.m. with races throughout the morning and early afternoon.
The Humane Society of Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Front Royal-Warren County will share in the funds raised by each team for the benefit of our entire community. Each participating team is asked to fundraise for their participation, a minimum of $1,000 each. Racers enjoy opportunities to practice in the dragon boats ahead of race day as well as the full support & gratitude of the hosting non-profits.
With a goal of 30 teams, this event will be full of character, team spirit and community support.
Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about this event, visit hswcevents.org/wagginfordragons and follow the event Facebook page, or call Meghan at the Humane Society at 540-635-4734.
Warren Coalition hosts free pool party for students entering Middle School this fall
Local students entering grades sixth through eight this fall are invited to a free Pool Party hosted by Warren Coalition! This fun event will be held on Saturday, August 6th, from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, at Claude A. Stokes Community Pool. Music and supervision will be provided!
Though admission to the pool party is free, the Coalition will accept donations of cans of corn, black beans, green beans, and carrots to benefit the Linda G. Krull Family Feeding Program.
For more information, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Stephens City Summer Vacation Bible School
Pastor Bertina Westley said “Make Waves” will commence on July 17 thru July 21, from 6pm – 8:30pm Sunday to Thursday. The church fellowship hall will be transformed into a beach party atmosphere for the whole summer season. A strong emphasis is placed on small groups to help children connect and focus on Bible school curriculum. Registration for the five-day class is free on the Stephens City UMC website. For more information, contact Vacation Bible School (VBS) Facilitator Jacquetta Owen at 540-450-4601.
Pastor Wesley invites children 4-12 years old to join us at Stephens City UMC, located at 5291 Main Street, for this wet and wild VBS adventure. “Children will learn that what you do today can change the world tomorrow. When you put your trust in Jesus, you can “Make Waves,” said Pastor Westley. “Through exciting activities, engaging lessons, and God’s Word, children (Little Wave Makers) will understand how they can share God’s love with the people in their lives. A special thanks to all the church volunteers that make this event an annual success,” Pastor Westley said.
The biblical content built into the VBS curriculum lays foundational truths that can help kids to grow spiritually. Kids who attend VBS will come to believe that Jesus gives them confidence so they too, can make positive change in the world. VBS offers an opportunity to provide a child with an unforgettable experience and lasting recollections. This phenomenal event generates memories that help lock Bible truths in a child’s heart and mind for a lifetime.
According to Facilitator Jacquetta Owen, VBS is one of the favorite annual events at our church and a flagship program since the 1940s. “Every year we explore a different theme and design activities, crafts, skits, songs and games that reflect that theme. For children, these early interventions can become the foundation of a Christian life as they understand that God loves them and cares for them. Everything is upbeat and positive as we present various stories from the Bible and reenact some of the events,” Owen said. The program allows kids to participate in recreation, take part in hands-on mission projects, make discoveries and enjoy snacks together.
Deborah Phillips is a volunteer who assists with class registration and crafts. “VBS allows us to meet kids and their parents from all walks of life and education levels. Many do not attend church regularly, so it is an opportunity to introduce them to Jesus and reveal that church can be a fun and relaxing atmosphere,” Phillips said. She believes that VBS lets kids learn how to interact with each other and to respect others like Christ teaches. As an adult volunteer, Phillips said she enjoys the opportunity to meet parents in the neighborhood and to evangelize in a fun, low-key manner.
Stephens City UMC would like to thank Virginia Hills Church in Front Royal for offering their VBS theme decorations. Virginia Hills generously donated scenery, backdrops and even a tiki hut from their recently completed VBS session. We are so grateful that they thought to pass this gift along to us.
We also thank Garber’s Ice Cream Company of Winchester for their donation to support our awesome Ice Cream Party on the last night!
SAR participates in Clarke County Colonial Kids Day
On July 9, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII), Sgt Maj John Champe (SMJC) and General Daniel Morgan (GDM) Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in Clarke County Colonial Kids Day, held at the Burwell-Morgan Mill, Millwood, Clarke, Virginia. It was held on Millwood Road, known as Old Highway 50 (original roadbed in this part of the country), which dates back to colonial times. It is one of the oldest roads in this part of the country, used as the main route through Ashby’s Gap in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
In the early 1780’s, General Daniel Morgan joined with Colonel Nathaniel Burwell of Carter Hall to build this water-powered mill in an area that became known as Millwood. Burwell was the financier and Morgan managed the construction. The project overseer was L. H. Mongrul, whose initials and the date 1782 are carved in a stone in the mill’s wall.
During the many years the business flourished, the mill was the center of community life where people would gather to socialize and gossip as they waited for the miller to grind the grains they had brought with them. The mill is a two-story structure with a down slope basement and first level of stone, topped by a frame second story and attic, which was added in 1876. It is one of the only historic operating mills in the country where the water wheel is located on the inside. The 20,000 pound wheel turns two 3,000 pound grindstones to produce wheat, cornmeal and grits, the same as it was done over 200 years ago.
The event was sponsored by the Clarke County Historical Association and enables young people to see what it was like to live in Virginia during the 18th century. Kids were able to see the milling process and other activities of the colonial era, to include sewing, yarn-spinning, blacksmithing, woodturning, craft-making, games and scavenger hunts. The SAR provided presentations on musketry, color guard procedures, flag folding, weaving on a tape loom (assisted by Elissa “Lis” Parish), games and painting, as well as displaying posters from the CJWII Chapter Poster contest. As a demonstration, they provided a musket salute with safety procedures.
Participating from the CJWII Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler. From SMJC were Ken Bonner and Barry Schwoerer and from GDM was Paul Parish. The DAR was represented by Michelle Phillips and Anne Simmons.
SAR reads Declaration of Independence in Winchester
On July 4, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution read the Declaration of Independence on the Walking Mall in Winchester, Virginia. They marched on the mall to the front of the Old Courthouse, where they posted the flags before reading the document. It was on July 4, 1776, Congress declared the following: “The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen United States of America, when in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”
After the end of the French and Indian War in 1763, Britain needed to pay for the war and began taxing the American colonies. The colonists felt their rights as Englishmen were being abused. This resulted in armed conflict with Great Britain which began on April 19, 1775, with the battles of Lexington and Concord. At this time, few of the colonists wanted to separate from Britain. However, as the fighting continued, Britain asserted itself by means of large armed forces and did not make strong gestures towards reconciliation with the colonies.
Americans increasingly believed they must secure their rights. A Continental Congress advised each of the colonies to establish their own governments. At the Second Continental Congress on June 11, a committee consisting of Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman and Robert R. Livingston was chosen to prepare a statement of independence. Jefferson wrote the initial draft with slight changes made by the committee. It’s main points include people having guaranteed rights: rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
The document was approved by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, announcing the separation of 13 North American British colonies from Great Britain. The Declaration of Independence outlines the history of abuses the colonists suffered under British rule since 1763, and officially records the proclamation that the United States is an independent country from Great Britain. The signers pledged “For the support of this declaration, with firm reliance on the protection of the divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our lives, our fortunes and our sacred Honor.” The actual signing of the document began on August 2nd, with seven additional signatures added later.
Participating in the reading from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Brian Bayliss, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Brett Osborn, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.
