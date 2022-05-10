2022 hair trend: liquid hair

Do you want a new look? If you follow fashion trends closely, you already know that liquid hair is one of the most popular styles this year. Here’s a rundown of what it is.

Liquid hair 101

Unlike the popular slicked-back hairstyle that looks like you just stepped out of the shower, the liquid hair trend is all about having ultra-smooth, shiny hair that resembles the surface of the water.

Treatments and care

Do you have dull or damaged hair? Fortunately, many professional salon treatments can help restore your hair’s glossy shine. Moreover, the effects often last several weeks. Here are a few treatment options.

• Hair botox. This treatment penetrates all three layers of the hair to moisturize, repair, and bring out its natural beauty.

• Tanninoplasty. Keratin and tannin oil in this smoothing treatment soften the hair and make it shiny.

• Glossing. This treatment coats the hair with a tinted or transparent protective shield to reveal remarkable brightness.

Do you prefer DIY hair care? If so, you can purchase specialized hair products like serums and masks to help you achieve stunning results. However, for the best results, see a hair care professional.