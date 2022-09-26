2022 Hands & Harvest Festival offers a weekend to celebrate Fall in the mountains

Highland County’s annual Hands & Harvest Festival returns with county-wide fall fun during the weekend of October 7–9, 2022, where everyone is invited to celebrate the traditions, harvest, and crafts found in this rural mountain community.

From farms to a fire tower, visitors can experience the sights and tastes of the season while viewing the beautiful countryside of fall foliage. On the self-guided Harvest Trail, the public is invited to take part in traditional fall staples like cider pressing, making apple butter, or picking pumpkins at local farms and maple sugar camps, or they can try something different like viewing the process of creating colorful barn quilts or taking a tour of a mini equine sanctuary. While traveling, guests can get their Virginia Maple Syrup Trail passports stamped at five sugar camps (www.virginiamaplesyrup.com). New community activities and attractions include a 5K Fall Color Run, gemstone mining, or a sneak peek of the historic Jones/McCoy House Museum. Past staples like Valley AeroSpace Team Rocket Launches, the restored Sounding Knob Fire Tower, annual sweater and used book sales, and local artist demonstrations provide unique memories for the entire family.

Free entertainment abounds at the festival! Kick off your weekend on Friday afternoon with bluegrass music at the courthouse lawn with Eyes on Him, or enjoy the acoustic duo of Mike Eye and Cory Thomas at Big Fish Cider. Back by popular demand, The Original Rhondels return to The Highland Center in Monterey on Saturday night, delighting audiences with outstanding vocals, powerful brass, and exciting showmanship. Dance along with a variety of tunes, including top 10 hits like “May I,” “I’ve Been Hurt,” and “What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am.” On Sunday afternoon, join in the excitement of an old-fashioned Street Dance on Spruce Street in Monterey with one of Virginia’s oldest clogging groups, the Little Switzerland Cloggers, as well as local square dance callers Ellen and Eugene Ratcliffe for a rollicking performance and interactive family fun.

An Arts and Crafts Vendor Market on the Highland County Courthouse Lawn in Monterey offers one-of-a-kind items like pottery, baskets, jewelry, wool items, paintings, rescued wood creations, and much more to get an early start on holiday shopping. For foodies, the Friday Highland Farmers’ Market and Puff’s BBQ will be open on the Courthouse Lawn, with Big Fish Cider close by, and specialty fall-themed menus at local restaurants are sure to please. Complete your shopping needs by visiting an old general store or venue nestled around the countryside, including the grand opening of the Doe Hill Mercantile that will include an Heirloom Seed and Daffodil Bulb Swap.

All of this and many other adventures await with a visit to Highland County, Virginia. Full schedule, details, and addresses of all the festival happenings can be found at highlandcounty.org/hands-harvest-festival. Maps with daily schedules will be available at local stores and on the Highland County Courthouse Lawn in Monterey during the event.

The Hands & Harvest Festival is brought to you by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce. Top sponsors include Fair Lawn Farm and the Highland County Arts Council.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) membership nonprofit organization with a mission to lift up local businesses and entrepreneurs, promote Highland County, and champion economic prosperity and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.highlandcounty.org.