Local News
2022 U Drive. U Text. U Pay. Campaign
Warren County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. high-visibility enforcement effort. From April 7-11, 2022, law enforcement officers from across the country will work together to enforce texting and distracted driving laws to make our roads safer for all road users.
According to NHTSA, between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver. While fatalities from motor vehicle crashes decreased slightly from 2018, distraction-related fatalities increased by 10%. NHTSA also reported that the number of deaths linked to driver distraction was 3,142 nationwide, or almost 9% of all fatalities, in 2019. This represents a 10% increase over the year 2018 or 284 more fatalities. The distraction figure was the largest increase in causes of traffic deaths reported for 2019.
According to NHTSA research from 2017, young drivers 16 to 24 years old have been observed using handheld electronic devices while driving at higher rates than older drivers since 2007. In 2019, 9% of people killed in teen (15-19) driving crashes died when the teen drivers were distracted at the time of the crash.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office and NHTSA urge drivers to put their phones away when behind the wheel. If you need to text, pull over and do not drive while doing so. If you are the driver, follow these steps for a safe driving experience:
• If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.
• Ask your passenger to be your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.
• Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.
• Cell phone use is habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, or put your phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.
Texting while driving is dangerous and illegal. Break the cycle. Remember – U Drive. U Text. U Pay. For more information, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/distracted-driving.
Local News
Six graduate Warren County Volunteer Fire Academy
On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services graduated six volunteers from its 2021 Volunteer Fire Academy.
This six-month training program certified these students in CPR, First Aid, Hazardous Materials Operations, Firefighter Level I and Level II and various other ancillary certifications. To achieve these certifications, students invested over 320 hours of classroom and hands-on learning and many more hours at home or at their respective volunteer fire station. These students read multiple text books that when combined, consist of over 2000 pages of course materials. They completed various written and practical benchmark assessments, practical skills assessments, written state exams, state practical skills exams, and several live fire training exercises. This was the first fire academy program held since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fire Chief James G. Bonzano stated “it is my honor to see these six individuals achieve great success and I look forward in watching them serve their communities as newly certified firefighters.” Graduates of the program include (listed by name and station affiliation):
- Bethany N. Bauserman, Front Royal Station #1
- Jonathan M. Buehler, Front Royal Station #1
- Taylor D. Corathers, Front Royal Station #1
- Kiersten H. Kennedy, Front Royal Station #1
- Dylan J. Martin, Front Royal Station #1
- Jeffery P. Monti, Linden Station #4
During the graduation ceremony, special achievement awards were presented to Jeffery Monti for his outstanding performance and outstanding academic achievements. Logan C. Maiatico was also posthumously honored at this event with a certificate of graduation and the designation as firefighter after losing his life in a tragic vehicle accident on October 4, 2021, while he was a student of the academy.
To learn how you can become a community volunteer at your local fire and ems station, visit www.warrencountyfire.com or contact our Fire Administration Office at 540-636-3830.
Local News
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center celebrates local women and 2022 Dare to Dream Grant recipients
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) announced its 2022 Dare to Dream grant recipients and Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship recipients during a Zoom No Breakfast Breakfast Award Ceremony. The FRWRC awarded a total of $10,000 in grant and scholarship money to nine local women, all with goals and dreams to better their lives, the lives of their families and the lives of other women in the community.
“Awarding our annual Dare To Dream grants is our most fulfilling event of the year and also has the most visible impact on our community,” said Susan Gillette, President of the FRWRC Board. “Over the past two decades, we have witnessed first-hand how these grants directly help women achieve their personal, professional and educational goals that in turn, help women improve their lives, the lives of their families and build a stronger community for all of us! With the support of our community and our dedicated donors, we are thrilled to be able to distribute nine new grants to area women this year and we look forward to watching these women soar in 2022.”
The 2022 Dare to Dream Grant Recipients
Jeanne Anderson – Jeanne is a mom of two young children who is working hard to start her own business and work from home. Her goal with JMS Business Services LLC is to do data entry and provide accounting services to local CPAs. She also plans to continue her education towards becoming a CPA herself. Jeanne Anderson has been awarded $1,000 to upgrade computer equipment.
Laura Corebello – Laura is a retired art teacher who worked in the public schools of NJ and VA for a total of 30 years. She developed art curriculum and taught grades K-5. Her love for teaching did not retire and she continues to teach art to children and adults in Front Royal. She also continues to paint and sell her own artwork. Her future goal is to continue teaching art in our community including adults, children, family paint days, art for home schoolers and to offer a class for children with special needs. She is seeking locations to host classes as two previous locations she used have closed. She also plans to get a web page developed so she can reach out with information about classes and even do some virtual teaching. Laura Corbello has been awarded $1,000 to help get her web page designed and to purchase art supplies for classes.
Chelsey Cross – Chelsey is currently a sophomore at Lord Fairfax Community College. After graduation in May she is transferring to George Mason University to continue her studies. She will be pursuing a degree in Physical Education so she can share her love of physical activity with her students. Chelsea has dreamed of being a teacher since the second grade and wants to give back to her community by starting her teaching career in Warren County. She also plans to keep learning and is currently deciding on a Master’s Degree program. Chelsey Cross has been awarded the Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship for $1,500 to help with college costs.
Kimberly Hancock – Kimberly received a Dare to Dream Grant in 2019 to help launch her graphic and web design business called Kismet Designs. In 2020, she added a new business venture and opened a Code Ninjas Dojo in Front Royal. Here, children ages 7-14 learn coding using video games as the platform. She now has goals of offering STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts Mathematics) activities in the dojo. She wants to add several pieces of new equipment which include a 3D printer for Education and kits of materials to allow multiple children to work on projects at a time. Her dream will help Code Ninjas continue to grow by offering more classes to children in the community. Kimberly Hancock has been awarded $1,000 to purchase new equipment for the STEAM activities.
Tina Marie Johnson – Tina has been fiercely independent her whole life. She put herself through school starting with community college, and then earning a BS Degree in Developmental psychology, a MA in Cognitive Developmental Psychology and work towards a PHD at Tufts University. Along the way Tina reawakened her love of poetry that began in elementary school. She began teaching poetry through the Life Long Learning Institute at Tufts. She returned to Virginia, worked with children and families, and wrote poetry until a disease of the nervous system forced her to be wheel chair bound. She now has a space that allows her to write again, make art and organize poetry classes to teach both in person and online. She has started a business called Blue Mountain Poetry Salon and her goals for the business are to teach poetry workshops, to make and sell art, to give back to her community by creating a little free art gallery on her property and to provide some free scholarships for her poetry workshops. Tina Johnson has been awarded $1,000 to purchase some adaptive technology that will allow her to achieve her goals.
Mackenzie Oakes – Mackenzie decided early on that she wanted to devote her life to helping others. She saw the need to provide affordable in-home health care firsthand as she helped her grandmother manage her diabetes and disease related complications. She put her education on the fast-track graduating from high school early and dual enrolling at Laurel Ridge Community College (LFCC). She will graduate in May of 2022 from the Shenandoah University Doctorate of Pharmacy Program. She has a dream to one day be able to provide in-home infusion services to patients requiring long term IV drug therapy. Her dreams also include becoming a teacher with the aim to volunteer as a medical educator through the US Peace Corps. Mackenzie Oaks has been awarded the Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship of $1,500 to assist with costs of the ASHP Teaching Certificate program and testing fees related to obtaining a Virginia License.
Kisha Phillips – In April 2021, Kisha fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning her own business by purchasing a franchise location of “Card My Yard”. Card My Yard is a yard greeting company that rents customized signs for 24 hours. What started as a personal goal and vision for herself has actually become a family affair. Their focus is on helping others bring joy and celebration to those they love with a unique sign. Kisha has also given back to the community by providing signs for the town of Front Royal and some of the elementary schools. Kisha Phillips has been awarded $1,000 to help with the costs of increasing storage space for her growing business.
Joy Smiley – Joy is a single mother of four who is working hard to start her own Virginia licensed in- home childcare business. She is finishing all of the required classes and making sure her home is ready for the home inspection to obtain her state license. Now that her own children are older, she wants to help parents to have safe and affordable childcare while they are at work or school. She dreams of one day having her own day care center. Joy Smiley has been $1,000 to help purchase items to make sure her home is safe and ready for children.
Vicki Taylor – Vicki has dedicated her life to helping people and trying to save lives as a volunteer fire fighter, an EMT and now as an LPN. During her education in these fields, she noted the struggle people often had finding a CPR instructor to teach this important and necessary class. She decided to step up to fill this void and took the training to be a CPR instructor. Her goal is to provide classes for anyone who needs or wants this life saving skill and CPR certification. Vicki Taylor was awarded $1,000 to purchase CPR Manikins and other related supplies so she can be ready to teach.
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 25-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $142,000 in grants and scholarships to 191 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Twitter @FRWRC.
Support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center frwrc.org/donate
Local News
Pot O’ Gold Treasure Hunt 2022 Winners
Pot O’ Gold Treasure Hunt returned to Front Royal on March 12th and the winners were announced on Monday, March 21, 2022, at C&C Frozen Treats. Annie Guttierrez and William Huck joined our publisher Mike McCool, along with cameraman Mark Williams as they drew the names from the Pot O’ Gold.
Here is the list of the winners – drop by C&C Frozen Treats to pick up your prizes.
Pot O’ Gold Grand Prize Winner:
Charlie Hambleton *Also won a Kid prize!
Gold (Adult): Jennifer Blakely
Gold (Pre/Teen): Gus Guttierrez
Gold (Kid): Norton Family
Green (Adult): David Wrest
Green (Pre/Teen): Monica Cizler
Green (Kid): Piper Montgomery
Pre-Teen, Teen & Adult Prize Winners:
Elizabeth Lynch
Alfreda Jeffrey
Aubrey Domenick
Kendra Simpson
Katherine Kelly
Robbie Olivias
Alyssa
Tim Mehl
Kid Prize Winners:
Gemma Devine
Summer Epling
Jane Shaffer
Mayhalah Williams
Charlie Hambleton
Amelia Domenick
Cathrine Deinart
Elayna Cupps
Kaya Minor
Isaac McKinstry
Brooke Epling
Hadley McKinstry
Maria Furlong
Collin Montgomery
Michael Lynch
Grace Catts
Brydie Selzer
Anna Devine
Emma Hambleton
Bella Guttierrez
Local News
Winchester veterinarian Ayman Salem’s license to practice suspended
Following complaints dating back over 15 years, the Virginia Department of Health Professions earlier this month suspended the veterinary license of Winchester doctor Ayman Ahmed Salem, stating that “a substantial danger to public health or safety” warranted the suspension of Salem’s license.
The Order of Summary Suspension was signed on March 15, 2022, by Leslie L. Knachel, M.P.H., the executive director of the Virginia Board of Veterinary Medicine (VBVM); it cited five cases that contributed to the suspension.
Salem’s Winchester practice, Silver Spring Veterinary Hospital, and his Harrisonburg, VA practice, Harrisonburg Veterinary Emergency Clinic are both listed online as “closed.” Calls to both facilities went unanswered and a mobile phone number for Dr. Salem has been disconnected.
In a Tuesday email from Diane Powers, the spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health Professions, wrote that a two-day hearing regarding Salem’s license would be held on April 28 and April 29 in Richmond.
Salem has been cited by the VBVM eight other times, beginning in 2006, before this month’s suspension of his license. Moreover, those orders included disciplinary action ranging from monetary fines, ordered continuing education, and the loss of surgical privileges, except in emergent situations.
Following the two-day hearing next month, which will be held in Richmond, the Board could take several actions, including dismissing the case and exonerating Salem; reprimanding him; requiring him to pay a monetary penalty; placing him on probation and/or under terms and conditions; continuing the license suspension or revoking Salem’s license.
Crime/Court
Point, Counterpoint: attorneys debate plea agreement dynamics, impacts in County Fire Truck accident traffic case
Made aware of a peripherally involved party’s attorney’s issue with a plea deal negotiated by the Warren County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in the traffic court case involving a Warren County Fire & Rescue fire truck, Royal Examiner first contacted that attorney Demetry Pikrallidas. The Fairfax-based Pikrallidas represents Front Royal-based Kevin Velasquez. Velasquez, 24, was badly injured in the November 11, 2021, accident involving that fire truck driven by 25-year-old volunteer firefighter Conor Wright.
On Wednesday, March 16, the Commonwealth, represented by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Neal Knudsen, entered into a plea agreement with Wright and his counsel in which an original Class 1 Misdemeanor charge of Reckless Driving was reduced to the lesser charge of Improper Driving. Wright was allowed to enter a “not guilty” plea but accept a guilty finding in the case without going to trial. Warren County General District Court Judge W. Dale Houff accepted the agreement over the objection of Velasquez’s attorney.
Wright was fined $500, with $100 suspended, and ordered to pay court costs reduced to $74 by the avoidance of a trial. On the originally issued Reckless Driving misdemeanor charge filed in the wake of a Virginia State Police investigation of the accident, Wright had faced a maximum fine of $2,500 and up to 12 months in jail. But it was not Wright’s reduced penalty on the traffic violation that angered Velasquez’s attorney. Rather, it was what Pikrallidas sees as a lack of interest by the Commonwealth in his client’s interest in the resolution of the traffic case in an accident in which that client was seriously injured.
Contacted by phone Friday, March 18, Pikrallidas estimated his client’s medical costs as approaching $100,000. And while he said his client was insured, fault and insurance liability for the accident is likely to be one primary issue in a pending civil suit Pikrallidas says his client will file because of damages suffered as a result of the accident. In addition to the still-rising medical expenses – Velasquez continues to receive physical therapy for a badly injured leg, his attorney said – his client lost 110 days of wages from work missed as he recovered from his injuries. According to the Va. State Police accident report, the collision occurred when Velasquez’s 2013 Toyota Takoma pickup truck and the 33,700-pound fire engine driven by Wright collided after the fire truck crossed the centerline to avoid rear-ending a vehicle stopped to make a left turn. Pikrallidas noted it took emergency responders a half hour to extricate his client from his vehicle. Velasquez was Medivaced by helicopter from the scene to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment for his injuries, which while deemed non-life-threatening, were serious, his attorney pointed out.
Contacted, Warren County Fire & Rescue reported that the three involved firefighters were transported to the local hospital for examination and/or treatment of minor injuries. All have returned to active duty, Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico told Royal Examiner. Wright was placed on “restricted driving status” and the leadership of Front Royal Company One and the Warren County Department of Fire & Rescue will review the relevant court findings to determine Wright’s status moving forward.
One primary issue for Pikrallidas is that the plea agreement allowing Wright’s non-guilty plea to the lesser charge could weaken his and his client’s position in the coming civil liability litigation. “I’ve never heard of a plea like this,” Pikrallidas told Royal Examiner. And he noted that when he tried to address the court to explain his objection to the plea agreement, Knudsen objected to his being allowed comment as attorney for a non-involved party in the traffic violation prosecution. Judge Houff ruled for the Commonwealth, the judge citing a desire not to create a precedent of allowing third-parties in Commonwealth-prosecuted traffic cases to testify. Pikrallidas said he noted his client was a potential witness at trial, as well as a victim as an injured party in the accident resulting from the traffic violation case before the court. However, Knudsen countered to the court that “statutorily” Velasquez was not technically a victim in a traffic citation case between the Commonwealth and defendant.
Contacted about that exchange, Knudsen agreed that Velasquez was a “victim in the ordinary sense of the word”. However, referencing Va. Code 19.2-11.01 where “victim” is defined legally, the prosecutor stood by his courtroom assertion. An examination of the lengthy code titled “Crime Victim and Witness Rights” by this non-attorney seemed to indicate that “victim” was viewed in the sense of being victimized by an intentional felony offense act, as opposed to an unintended consequence of a misdemeanor act such as a traffic offense.
From his Fairfax office during our late afternoon March 18th phone conversation, Pikrallidas said that to his mind the lack of interest in his client related to potential testimony at trial or a plea resolution in the case, raised the issue of a potential conflict of interest by the Warren County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. That conflict would stem from the defendant’s position as a volunteer member of a County department, Fire & Rescue, in a case prosecuted by the county’s Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Contacted in his office Monday, March 21, Commonwealth Attorney John Bell responded to Pikrallidas’ conflict of interest and other concerns, which the two discussed March 16, prior to the agreement being entered in court. “I will say that protecting the Fire Department was absolutely no consideration in any plea negotiations that went on with this. I asked Knudsen particularly about this when it came up. He said the only time he even talked to anybody from the County was to see about getting a copy of the mechanical evaluation of the fire truck to make sure there wasn’t a mechanical failure that caused this accident; and also to see about the fire chief coming to testify if we needed him to introduce the mechanical evaluation.”
Information accumulated from the State Police accident investigation indicated that volunteer firefighter Wright was driving eastbound on Strasburg Road (Rt. 55 West) with two paid firefighters aboard as the trio returned from a fire call. Velasquez was traveling westbound, returning borrowed furniture to a friend according to his attorney. According to the original Va. State Police press release on the accident the fire engine “swerved to avoid hitting a stopped eastbound vehicle that was attempting a left turn.” That swerve took the fire truck across the center line of the two-lane road where the collision with Velasquez’s westbound 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck occurred. The DMV crash report had the fire truck traveling at 55 mph in a 45 mph zone, VSP noted.
But Pikrallidas asserts he had expert witness testimony that would have been available in the traffic case had it gone to trial that would indicate the fire truck was traveling at 70 mph prior to recorded hard braking as the accident occurred. We asked both Commonwealth Attorney Bell and Assistant C.A. Knudsen about this proposed evidence indicative of perhaps reckless, as opposed to improper, driving.
“Well, Mr. Pikrallidas sent what appeared to be an analysis of the “black box” of the fire truck, which we got the day of the trial that was not available to us via the state police,” Bell began, adding, “The state police is our chief investigative agency. And the state police officer did a thorough job on the scene, reviewing the crash, taking appropriate photographs, and doing interviews. But what we did not have was any further expert (evidence). And I will say that we are limited in the criminal (traffic) case in terms of introducing accident reconstruction evidence. It’s not banned, but it’s a line you’ve got to walk very carefully,” Bell observed.
As to the reduced charge offered in the plea agreement, the commonwealth attorney explained that “a reckless driving charge is technically a misdemeanor. An officer cannot charge improper driving. It’s a lesser included offense that a court or prosecutor can reduce the charge to … As I said, Knudsen was the one that made the call between a plea to reckless or a plea to improper on this one. And he was the one who had all the information on the case. He made an offer to the defense, which the defense accepted, and I’m not going to second guess that.”
As to Pikrallidas’ concerns about the plea agreement potentially making his client’s position weaker in a civil liability case, Bell said rather than favoring either side in a potential civil trial, he views the plea agreement as neutral to both parties. All of the evidence that could have been introduced in the traffic case, including Pikrallidas’ late-arriving expert evidence on speed, will be available to be introduced in a civil case to argue liability, Bell pointed out.
Asked for additional detail on the timing of the plea offer, Bell referred us to his assistant prosecutor Knudsen, who was not available mid-afternoon that Monday. Contacted by email Tuesday, March 22, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Neal Knudsen responded to our inquiry into the dynamics of the traffic case and plea agreement.
Knudsen told us he received the “expert witness” speed analysis from Pikrallidas at 12:25 p.m. on March 16, the day the trial/plea offer was scheduled at 2:45 p.m. He said the plea agreement was offered late the previous morning and accepted by Wright’s counsel Margarita Wood that day after a confirmation call with her client. Discussing the case’s resolution with us the previous day, Commonwealth Attorney Bell noted that plea agreements once offered and accepted are generally viewed almost at the level of contracts between parties, and not easily rescinded.
Knudsen also noted that the “expert” speed analysis report from a Powhatan-based “forensic collision reconstruction” firm Accident Technology Inc. (ATI) sent to Pikrallidas was dated March 16, indicating Velasquez’s attorney also received it the day the trial had been scheduled.
As to the lesser charge being offered in the plea agreement, Knudsen told Royal Examiner: “The reckless driving charge was entirely appropriate at the time it was brought, based upon the information available at the time of the accident. As we gathered evidence, I had a question in my mind about whether the Commonwealth would be able to prove all the elements of the offense beyond a reasonable doubt.”
In the absence of a typical reckless driving cause such as texting while driving, erratic driving in and out of traffic, a positive alcohol or drug test on the driver, or excessively high speed – at the time the plea was offered the prosecution had only VDOT’s estimate of a 55 mph involved speed – Knudsen chose caution in offering the plea.
“Having reviewed the available evidence, I had different theories as to what might have caused the vehicle to swerve into the other lane. The Supreme Court of Virginia has ruled that ‘when the Commonwealth’s evidence leaves much to speculation and conjecture as to what caused defendant to lose control of the car’ the evidence is insufficient to support a conviction of reckless driving within the meaning of the statute,” Knudsen observed, adding, “In the same opinion the Court ruled that the happening of an accident ‘does not give rise to an inference’ of reckless driving …”
Pikrallidas noted the Commonwealth negotiated the plea agreement without any communication with him or his client. In fact, Pikrallidas said he was notified by an involved third party about the plea deal at 4:06 p.m. the day before the trial was scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. And with plea agreements often being heard prior to scheduled trial times, Pikrallidas said it was very possible he could have missed the entering of the plea deal the next day.
Commonwealth Attorney Bell said that in the wake of his communication with Pikrallidas the morning of the traffic case plea submission, he said he would see that the case and plea agreement offer was called at the 2:45 p.m. scheduled time the trial would have begun to facilitate Velasquez’s attorney’s attendance. Bell did offer that perhaps one constructive lesson learned from Pikrallidas’ concerns in this case, is for his department to reach out more to peripherally involved parties in similar cases, particularly ones who could be prosecution witnesses, as movement towards a trial or plea agreement proceed.
Local News
Krakow sees an influx of refugees
Krakow, Poland is a very old city, a vibrant city, dirty but no trash, almost ancient at its core with buildings that actually lean but somehow stay erect. Narrow brick streets lead to a giant city square. There are probably 100 restaurants, pastry shops, and pubs, each serving exceptional food at reasonable prices. This is old Krakow, never bombed in World War II. Catholic churches spiral upward to ridiculous heights. Symbols of the religion of Poland are everywhere adorning otherwise nondescript structures. Roads are more sidewalks than roads. Cars and delivery vans struggle for space. Just beyond the city’s core lie more mundane places, unadorned square buildings, cold looking, barren, almost industrial.
The train station straddles the line between the two Krakow’s. This is where the war in Ukraine, just two hours away, filters into the life of the city. Thousands pass through here every day, refugees from war.
It’s children and old folks that get you. The children, some only toddlers, cling to their stuffed animals with one hand and to their mother’s hand with the other. Old folks sit on their luggage and stare straight ahead. The refugees are stoic for the most part. They have to be. The lines are long for everything. Lines for tickets, lines for trains, lines for the porta-potties, and lines for the bags of fruit and granola bars and baby products handed out by the worn-out volunteers. Next to the station is a very modern, very ugly three-story galleria housing every possible high-end retail shop, also packed with people, almost grotesque in comparison.
Life in the city appears fairly placid. People go about their lives as they normally would. Only in conversation do you find an underlying tension, a combination of concern, fatigue, and guilt.
And there is a faint acrid smell in the air though the war is over a hundred miles away. No bombs are heard exploding, nor rifle fire, only babies crying and only if you go to the station.
Royal Examiner reader Stan Brooks traveled to Krakow, Poland earlier this month, hoping to help Ukrainian refugees as they crossed into Poland. He describes his first full day in Krakow.
Wind: 12mph W
Humidity: 38%
Pressure: 29.62"Hg
UV index: 1
41/23°F
39/21°F