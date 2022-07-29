2022 YES Conference | Finding Your Balance for our high school students

Avoid the high gas prices and plan a staycation on Labor Day weekend. The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® and Concern Hotline are partnering once again for a fun-filled community celebration on Labor Day weekend.

Kickoff your three-day weekend at the 23rd Annual Concern Hotline Fish Fry on Friday evening, September 2, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. Concern Hotline will be serving fried fish with sides. Junkfood and DJ Skyhigh will play live on stage. Visit this event link to purchase tickets.

On Saturday and Sunday, enjoy local BBQ, craft beer, hard cider, live music, bourbon tasting, a Cornhole Tournament and other fun tailgate games at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® HoneyCar BBQ & Brews. The event takes place from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 and Noon to 6:00 pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.

Enjoy a wide selection of BBQ from on-site vendors who will be serving up pulled pork, ribs, brisket, chicken and lots more with all the fixins’. Other food options will be available on-site. Stop by the local artisan and crafter booths to check out their selection of unique, custom and handmade goods.

Several local craft beer breweries, hard cider and bourbon distilleries will be on hand including:

Craft Beer

Alesatian Brewing Co.

Escutcheon Brewing Co.

Devils Backbone

Winchester Brew Works

Dividing Creek Beer Company

Broken Window Brewing Co.

Hard Cider

Old Town Cidery

Winchester Cider Works

Bourbon & Whiskey

Catoctin Creek Distilling

Evan Williams Bourbon

Filibuster Distillery

KO Distilling

Enjoy live local and regional entertainment both days on the MC Fence of Winchester Stage.

Saturday, September 3 Lineup

11:00 am Downtown Garage

2:00 pm Rock Bottom Band

5:00 pm Raised on Analog

Sunday, September 4 Lineup

12:00 pm Shotgun Shiver

3:00 pm Brickyard Road – Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band

Pick a partner and compete in the Valley Cycle Center Cornhole Tournament for a chance to win great prizes! Three tournaments are scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm on Saturday and 2:00 pm on Sunday. The fee to compete in the tournaments are included in the BBQ & Brews ticket price. Register for the tournament when you order your event tickets at thebloom.com.

Labor Day weekend means the start of the college football season. Sit back and enjoy live games and cheer on your favorite team on several monitors throughout the venue. The Carmeuse Tailgate Area is a great spot to enjoy nostalgic and traditional tailgate games with your friends. Giant Jenga, Spike Ball, axe throwing, Kan Jam, giant Connect 4, basketball pop-a-shot, and oversized chess & checkers are just a few of the fun games in tailgating area.

Tickets are on sale at thebloom.com.

Single day ADVANCE VIP Tickets ($45.00) include:

9 sampling tickets for your choice of craft beer, hard cider or bourbon

Souvenir tasting glass

BBQ dinner plate

Live entertainment

Entry into the Cornhole Tournament, tailgating games and live college football games

VIP Tickets will only be sold in advance and are not available at the gate.

Single Day General Admission Tickets ($25.00 in Advance/$30.00 at the Gate) include:

6 sampling tickets for your choice of craft beer, hard cider or bourbon

Souvenir tasting glass

Live entertainment

Entry into the Cornhole Tournament, tailgating games and live college football games

Non-Drinking Tickets are $10. Children 12 and under are FREE.