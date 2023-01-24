Legislative Update
2023 General Assembly Session: Week 2 update
With the conclusion of the second week of the 2023 General Assembly Session, one thing is becoming increasingly clear – Republicans need to retake control of the Virginia Senate! This week, the Democratic leaders in the Senate showed just how partisan they have become and have demonstrated their unwillingness to put good policy ahead of politics.
Last Monday, the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, upon which I sit, considered the repeal of 2021 legislation that ceded to California authority to control the timeline for banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in Virginia. The liberal elite wants to require working Virginians to spend upwards of $75,000 for an electric vehicle as their next car or truck. Unless repealed, 35% of all new vehicles sold in Virginia by 2026 must be electric vehicles, and it will impose a complete ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. In what must have been an accidental moment of candor, one Democrat on the Committee admitted that these goals are aspirational and cannot be met, but on a party-line vote (15 Democrats to 3 Republicans), the Committee rejected this commonsense measure.
Last week, the Privileges and Elections Committee heard multiple election integrity bills. Notwithstanding broad bipartisan support, the Committee refused to reinstate the photo ID mandate. The Committee also rejected a bill that would have ended same-day voter registration – allowing persons to show up on Election Day, register, and vote at the same time. Finally, the Committee killed a bill that would have criminalized intentional efforts to register non-citizens to vote.
As most are aware, I have been working to restore integrity to Virginia’s Parole Board and its operations. The scandal-ridden Northam-appointed Parole Board found itself in the midst of a media firestorm when it was caught releasing convicted murderers, rapists, and kidnappers without properly notifying victims, their families, or law enforcement in the communities where the crimes were committed. On Friday, a Senate committee killed my transparency bill to require Parole Board members to actually show up, and meet in person, require current interviews of inmates and allow victims to offer input via virtual means. Americans are sick and tired of having legislators or government officials not showing up to do their jobs. If a friend or family member of mine were preparing for a parole hearing, I would certainly want parole board members to take it sufficiently seriously that they would actually meet in person, discuss the case and have a current interview of the inmate before making a parole decision. Finally, the bill would have allowed victims to provide input virtually. Nobody testified in opposition to this bill, yet Democrats on the committee killed it on a party-line vote. Attorney General Jason Miyares pledged to investigate the misconduct by the Northam parole board, and I hope that he will get to the bottom of the scandal-ridden conduct of that panel. For the sake of safe communities across Virginia and for the sake of fairness from the perspective of everybody involved in the process, it is essential that integrity and public confidence be restored in the process.
Finally, on Friday, a Senate subcommittee considered bills protecting innocent human life. First was a bill introduced by Senator Travis Hackworth, limiting abortion from conception with exceptions for medical emergencies and rape or incest (before 20 weeks and with a police report). The Governor’s bill, patroned by Steve Newman, would limit abortions after 15 weeks of gestational age with exceptions for medical emergency, rape, or incest. Senator Siobhan Dunnavant introduced a bill that would limit abortions in the third trimester, with exceptions for medical emergencies and nonviable pregnancies. The Senate Education and Health Committee, controlled by Democrats, recommended defeating all those bills. Surveys show that more than 80% of Americans across all racial, ethnic, and political lines oppose late-term abortions, but not a single Democrat on the Committee was willing to vote even for those very limited restrictions. Innocent human life needs to be protected. It is clear that those Senate Democrats want no restrictions whatsoever on abortion.
You can look here for a full list of the bills I am carrying this session. I will endeavor to provide weekly updates on significant developments during the course of Session. If you have opinions (pro or con), questions, or concerns about any legislation before the General Assembly, please do not hesitate to share those with me.
I always enjoy visiting with and meeting with groups and constituents from home. This week was very busy with visits from Second Amendment supporters from the VCDL, local Credit Union leaders, Leadership Harrisonburg/Rockingham Chamber Class, Page County advocates for the Federation of the Blind, EMS representatives, Rappahannock Board of Supervisors members, Virginia Interfaith Council and students from Shenandoah County Central High School’s Y Street program.
Best,
Mark Obenshain
Delegate Wiley’s Richmond Roundup: Week 2 – Restoring excellence in education
In the second week of this year’s 46-day General Assembly session, we have been working quickly to advance a legislative package to improve our schools. We have filed legislation that will raise the standards in education. It will also empower teachers to regain control of their own classrooms. Most importantly, the proposals incorporate input from both parents and teachers around the 29th (soon to be 32nd) district and across Virginia.
Empowering Teachers & Listening to Parents
Disruptive classrooms make it harder for teachers to do their jobs. A recent JLARC study underscores the severity of the issue: 56 percent of those surveyed in our schools said behavior is a “very serious issue,” while another 24 percent called it a “serious” problem. It is beyond time for teachers to reestablish the consistency needed to instruct students effectively and without distractions. It’s time to support our teachers with much-needed legislation.
Advocating for School Choice:
We are fighting for school choice and have co-sponsored several pieces of legislation, along with demanding better standards of Education. These include:
- HB 1822 Public school employees; offense involving solicitation of sexual molestation, physical or sexual abuse, or rape of a child; penalty.
- HB 1508 Virginia Education Success Account Program; establishment
- HB 1396 Education Savings Account Program established; Education Improvement Scholarships Tax Credits
- Addressing Learning Loss & Preparing Students for Success
Recent reports from the Department of Education related to student test scores show a clear and immediate need for more resources for our students to succeed. The General Assembly cannot be idle and hope that students recover from the learning loss brought on by the pandemic and virtual learning – parents and teachers deserve support now.
House Republicans are answering that call by advancing legislation (HB 2269, Greenhalgh) that earmarks specific unspent federal funds to invest in our students and combat learning loss. Moreover, we are promoting legislation (HB 1526, Coyner) that expands proven and effective reading support to more students across Virginia. This legislation received unanimous approval in a House subcommittee and awaits further consideration in the legislative process.
A visit from the Top of Virginia Chamber
Thanks to Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area, Fox Urban Farms, Julia Shaffer, and NW Works for joining us, as well as Cynthia Roberts Schneider, President of the Chamber. Special congrats to John Fox for being inducted into the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
VCDL Lobby Day
VCDL Lobby Day was a success, and we hope to have our 2nd Amendment legislation assigned to the committee sometime in the near future. We won’t give up fighting!
Honoring the life of our own, Adrian O’Connor.
With great respect, I will introduce a Memorial Resolution in the General Assembly honoring the life of our community friend, Adrian O’Connor. O’Connor was The Winchester Star’s editorial page editor for 27 years until his retirement in 2020. He passed away peacefully at his Stephens City home early Monday morning at the age of 68.
Upcoming Legislation for our Firefighters
Monday morning, we will be introducing HB2353 Professional Firefighters Pension tax relief bill. We enjoyed a visit from our local representatives to discuss this upcoming legislation.
Governor Youngkin’s State of the Commonwealth Address
Meanwhile, Governor Glenn Youngkin delivered his State of the Commonwealth address last week, highlighting various accomplishments over the past year while stressing a renewed mission to lower taxes, improve our schools, and make our streets safer. House Republicans are delivering on these goals – and you will continue to hear more about them over the next few weeks.
• See 2023 legislation that Delegate Wiley is Chief Patron
• See legislation that Delegate Wiley is Co-Patron on
• See a list of House Committees Delegate Wiley serves on or Chairs
• Other Commission and Committee Appointments in the General Assembly
You can also track any other legislation in the General Assembly here at www.lis.virginia.gov.
Updates on our work in Richmond are shared on my Facebook page daily, Facebook.com/WileyforDelegate
Delegate Bill Wiley, House District 29
delbwiley@house.Virginia.gov
1-804-698-1029
Delegate Wiley’s Richmond Roundup: Week 1 – Delivering for all Virginians
As we flip the calendars to a new year, my colleagues and I in the General Assembly have returned to Richmond to build on the past year’s momentum and deliver real results that make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
While the session is just getting underway, House Republicans are already hard at work to legislate and advance a budget that serves all Virginians.
Tax Relief
Last year, House Republicans successfully worked with Governor Youngkin to deliver much-needed tax relief to Virginians. This year, we are renewing our commitment to provide further tax relief, starting with cutting income taxes to ensure more of your hard-earned money stays in your pocket. Moreover, after significantly cutting taxes on groceries last year, we must finish the fight and eliminate the burdensome tax entirely.
Last year, we were able to cut taxes on military retiree pay for those over 55. This year, we are expanding on this progress and will fight to make all military retiree pay exempt from state taxes. We are committed to taking care of those who fought to protect our freedoms.
This year, I am bringing legislation that will provide tax cuts to our veterans. See links to them here:
HB 1460: Tax cuts for veterans with a service-related disability
HB 2361: Property tax exemption for veterans and surviving spouses
Lowering the Cost of Living
Rampant inflation has squeezed Virginians’ wallets for too long. While the General Assembly cannot control the rate of inflation, House Republicans have initiatives in place to alleviate its effects by lowering costs. For instance, legislation has been filed to lower your monthly electric bill while ensuring your lights stay on. We are also committed to disconnecting from California emissions standards to make it easier to purchase a car. In Virginia, we should be writing laws that improve the quality of life for Virginians.
As many Virginians struggle to pay for the high costs of prescription drugs that they need, we are pushing legislation that passes the savings from prescription rebates directly to consumers at the pharmacy counter. This will lower healthcare costs without adding bureaucratic red tape or taxpayer expenses.
Economic Development
In addition to cutting taxes and reducing the cost of living, it is critical to support businesses coming to Virginia to create jobs, spur competition and innovation, and continue to grow Virginia’s economy. That is why investing in acquiring business-ready sites is critical to ensure we have the infrastructure to welcome new businesses to Virginia.
These proposals are just the tip of the iceberg – you can expect updates in the coming weeks on our legislative progress to improve our schools, make our communities safer, and so much more.
See 2023 legislation that Delegate Wiley is Chief Patron on:
https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?231+mbr+H0329C
See legislation that Delegate Wiley is Co-Patron on:
https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?231+mbr+H0329S
See a list of House Committees Delegate Wiley serves on or Chairs:
https://virginiageneralassembly.gov/house/members/members.php?id=H0329
Other Commission and Committee Appointments in the General Assembly:
https://virginiageneralassembly.gov/house/members/members.php?id=H0329
You can also track any other legislation in the General Assembly here at www.lis.virginia.gov.gards,
Delegate Bill Wiley, House District 29
delbwiley@house.Virginia.gov
1-804-698-1029
Rep. Ben Cline introduces bills to improve federal rulemaking process
On January 13, 2023, Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) introduced two pieces of legislation that would attack waste in our bureaucracy and ensure federal agencies are held accountable to private citizens and small businesses during the rulemaking process: the Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Improvement Act and the Ensuring Accountability in Agency Rulemaking Act.
“Good governance begins with accountability, and nowhere is this needed more than in our federal bureaucracy,” Rep. Cline said. “These common-sense bills make critical improvements to the rulemaking process by placing a necessary check on agency regulators.”
Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Improvement Act
The Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Improvement Act would require federal regulators to assess the full economic effects of proposed regulations on small businesses and consider alternative measures to reduce burdens before they act.
Cosponsor: Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL)
Supporters: NFIB, Heritage Action
Read the full bill text here and a one-pager here.
Ensuring Accountability in Agency Rulemaking Act
The Ensuring Accountability in Agency Rulemaking Act would require all rules proposed by federal agencies, except in limited circumstances, to be signed and issued by an individual appointed by the President and with the advice and consent of the Senate.
Cosponsors: Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL), Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), Rep. Andrew Ogles (R-TN), Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA)
Supporters: Pacific Legal Foundation, FreedomWorks, Heritage Action
Read the full bill text here and a one-pager here.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – January 13, 2023
House Republicans are eager to get America back on track and address the damage the Biden administration’s agenda has inflicted on our families and communities. Following the election of Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker of the House, we can finally begin to get to work for the American people. Additionally, I am honored to have been chosen to lead the Republican Study Committee’s (RSC) Budget and Spending Task Force, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to bring fiscal responsibility back to Washington. Finally, I am pleased to announce the opening of my new Winchester District Office, and I look forward to continuing to serve the people of the Sixth District.
With a Speaker of the House Elected, It’s Time to Get to Work
Early Saturday morning, the 118th Congress elected Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House of Representatives. For House conservatives, this vote was about seizing an opportunity to negotiate much-needed Rules changes to ensure every Member can provide more input in the legislative process. This was the strongest deal on a Rules package in history, restoring transparency and accountability to the People’s House. I won’t stop fighting for families of Virginia’s Sixth District and across the Nation, and I will continue working to ensure that the conservative agenda is the Republican agenda in the 118th Congress. I’m ready to pass legislation strengthening our economy, unleashing American energy independence, securing our borders, and curbing reckless government spending. It’s time to get to work. Click here to read more on the Rules package passed through the House.
Chairman of the Budget and Spending Task Force of the RSC
Also, this week, I was honored to be chosen as Chair of the Republican Study Committee’s (RSC) Budget and Spending Task Force. Founded in 1973, the RSC’s mission is to promote fiscal responsibility and conservatism in the Republican Conference. The caucus has long produced balanced budget proposals, and its members support conservative and free-market principles. For decades and across both parties, Congress has failed to pass balanced budgets. The Pelosi-Schumer era has exacerbated this problem, as our Nation is now in over $31 trillion of debt, inflation is at 7.1%, and interest rates have soared. That is no way to govern. With a new Republican majority, we have an opportunity to make this next budget the one to be used as a blueprint for advancing conservative principles and commonsense policies. With hard work and a clear vision, I am confident we can take the steps necessary to bring fiscal responsibility back to Washington and restore economic prosperity to our Nation. For more information on this task force, click here.
Winchester District Office Open for Service
I’m pleased to announce that my new district office in Winchester is officially open for business and is located at 100 N. Loudoun Street, Suite 120, Winchester, VA 22601. We’re excited to serve the people of Winchester, Frederick, Warren & Clarke counties, so come stop by or call (540) 546-0876. My team is here to help. Visit Cline.House.Gov for more.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, don’t hesitate to get in touch with my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Rep. Ben Cline’s statement on voting to rescind funding for President Biden’s IRS army
In the first days of the 118th Congress, Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) voted to rescind funding for the 87,000 new IRS agents and staff passed by the previous Congress. Rep. Ben Cline released the following statement:
“The last thing hardworking families and small businesses need is more IRS bureaucrats spying on their Venmo accounts to squeeze more money out of their pockets,” Rep. Cline said. “Americans deserve an IRS that works for them, not against them. Voting to repeal this funding for Biden’s army of 87,000 auditors is a great first step in the right direction and is the first of many promises House Republicans will deliver on in the 118th Congress.”
Watch Rep. Ben Cline’s speech on the House floor.
Congressman Ben Cline represents the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia. He previously was an attorney in private practice and served as an assistant prosecutor and Member of the Virginia House of Delegates. Cline and his wife, Elizabeth, live with their two children in Botetourt County.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline: A time for reflection and a look ahead to a bright future
The Christmas and holiday season is a time of celebration, and the New Year is a time of reflection. Although we are looking forward to the 2023 legislative calendar and to tackling the critical issues confronting our Nation, I wanted to take a moment to update you on my office’s efforts on your behalf these past twelve months.
It’s always great to hear more about the issues most concerning to folks from a variety of sectors across our district and great Commonwealth. In my D.C. office, I enjoyed meeting with members of the Virginia Restaurant and Travel Association and listening to their views on how federal policies have affected their industry.
Working for You
While my D.C. office handles the legislative issues I tend to in the House of Representatives, as well as my responses to your legislative inquiries, my four District offices are located in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Lynchburg, and Roanoke. There, my staff assists constituents in communicating with federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Internal Revenue Service. My office and I also handle congressional nominations to one of four United States Service Academies, in addition to an array of other services carried out by my D.C. and District offices, such as offering Capitol flag sales, D.C. tours, and more listed on my website.
My team and I have worked hard to serve Virginia’s Sixth District, meet with constituents, answer questions, and provide assistance, and the results in 2022 speak for themselves:
73,745 constituent letters, calls, and emails answered
9 in-person Town Halls were held across the district
43 events were attended across the district
32 businesses toured across the district
15 schools visited
2,116 constituent cases with federal agencies completed
92 Mobile Office Hours held for constituents to meet directly with my staff
Legislative Accomplishments
In serving on the House Appropriations and Budget Committees, my office was committed to ensuring taxpayer dollars were spent in the best interests of the American people. During the Appropriations full committee mark-up hearings, I offered a total of 15 amendments to improve 7 of the 12 spending bills, and had my language adopted 3 times throughout the process.
Throughout the 117th Congress, I was proud to introduce 13 bills, 8 of which were bipartisan. Of that, 3 bills where I served as the lead Republican were passed and signed into law, either as standalone legislation or as part of a larger legislative package:
– H.R. 1651 – COVID-19 Bankruptcy Relief Extension Act of 2021 extends existing provisions that provide relief to debtors in bankruptcy, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
– H.R. 7494 – Small Business Reorganization Technical Corrections Act modifies provisions related to small business reorganization bankruptcies, provides that a small business debtor includes a debtor that is an affiliate of certain publicly traded companies, and authorizes the bankruptcy trustee to operate the business of the debtor if the debtor ceases to be a debtor in possession.
– H.R. 8017 – VA Workforce Investment and Expansion Act expands the VA workforce by enhancing VA hiring practices and incentives to better recruit and retain healthcare professionals, and strengthen Veteran access to quality VA healthcare.
Additionally, I cosponsored 301 bills that focus on a wide array of issues including, but not limited to, Veterans, healthcare, pro-life, government reform, education, the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and agriculture. For a full list of legislation I sponsored and/or cosponsored, click here. One of the bills I was most proud to cosponsor and secure a provision in — regarding bolstering VA healthcare hiring practices and expanding access to care, especially for rural areas like ours — was the historic PACT Act. This legislation finally brought justice for, and expanded benefits to, Veterans and their families who were burn pit victims sickened in Iraq and Afghanistan, in addition to Vietnam Veterans exposed to toxic chemicals.
Lastly, this year I joined 167 letters pursuant to Congress’ constitutional oversight responsibility to ensure Federal agencies are working for the American people. Further, I led and was joined by my colleagues in sending 8 letters to the Biden administration demanding accountability, from ensuring Congress’ allocated infrastructure funds are spent on core roads and bridges first rather than Green New Deal priorities, to soliciting immediate answers as to how Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will solve the crisis of the near 50,000 illegal immigrants released in six months who received ‘Notice to Reports’ but failed to re-check in with authorities. Finally, I led in writing to the National Park Service to call for the prioritization of our troops, Veterans, and Gold Star families in accessing some of the most exclusive and scenic views of our national parks, as they earned such privileges.
District Travels
While what’s largely seen on national news platforms centers around the hearings and votes on Capitol Hill, a representative’s work in his or her district is the most vital part of the job. The district is where we interact with constituents, local leaders, and small business owners to be able to represent their views in Washington. It’s where both the constituents we represent and our loved ones reside. It’s the place we call home.
First, ahead of the 2023 Farm Bill, I hosted two farm tours in our district. Virginia’s Sixth District is the largest agriculture district in the Commonwealth, where farming is the number one industry. I enjoyed speaking with farmers, agriculture industry leaders, and workers in the northern part of the district in the spring, and in the southern part of the district this past fall.
Additionally, I held my annual Higher Education Roundtable at Blue Ridge Community College’s Weyers Cave Campus. VA-06 houses more institutions of higher education than almost any other Congressional district in the Nation. These colleges and universities offer a variety of vocational, undergraduate, and graduate programs for students in Virginia and across the country who come to the Sixth District for their education. College and university presidents and leaders joined me there to discuss successes and challenges in higher education, including the need to ease the costs of higher education, without non-college grads bailing out the student loan debt of others.
Engaging with our Nation’s future generation of leaders is always a favorite opportunity of mine, whether it be reading to students, talking to government classes, or speaking at school events. I was proud to visit 15 schools throughout the district this year, and look forward to meeting more of our incredible young people this coming year.
One of my privileges as your Representative is to highlight the incredible achievements of VA-06 residents on the House floor. Whether it be high school or college sports championship wins, volunteer and charitable recognitions, or paying tribute to those who have served, I have been proud to recognize constituents’ many accomplishments this year.
Visiting small and large businesses across the district serves as a reminder that government must not obstruct but foster economic growth. This past year, I had the opportunity to tour 32 local businesses up and down VA-06, like BWXT Technologies in Lynchburg and Modine Manufacturing in their newly renovated Rockbridge facility. All of our hardworking businesses are critical to job creation and economic growth, and I’ll continue fighting in Washington to ensure they can thrive.
One of my greatest honors is meeting with Sixth District Veterans. Whether it be in local VFWs or in large gatherings, such as for Veterans Day, Memorial Day, and 9/11 remembrance ceremonies, it is always a privilege to thank, recognize, and fight for those who fought for us.
Meetings with Constituents in Washington
Engaging with constituents in the people’s House of Representatives and hearing their concerns is always a great reminder of why I came to Washington. I enjoy listening to constituents’ views on the issues that are most important to them, and hearing how I can best represent and advocate for their priorities in these very halls.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
From my family to yours, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and New Year, and best wishes in 2023 to you and yours!
