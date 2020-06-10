House for sale: 227 Greystone Drive, Front Royal – Watch the tour!

Priced UNDER May 2020 Appraisal AND taxed assessed value! Don’t miss your chance to snatch up this enormous showplace with over 4,500 finished square feet (PLUS a full unfinished basement) on nearly 1.5 lovely acres backing to trees and close to Shenandoah National Park.

This like-new property is located in beautiful Belmont (a gorgeous subdivision at the foot of Skyline Drive just 3 minutes from historic downtown Front Royal). From the luxurious master suite (which includes and adjacent private office/nursery room) to the third floor recreation room (used as a massive 5th bedroom), from the guest bedroom (with adjoining sitting room/playroom) to the many elegant touches throughout, this home is magazine worthy and offers 7 potential sleeping areas (not including the lower level). Too many upgrades to list include a two story foyer, gourmet kitchen (with granite counters, enormous island, upscale cabinetry w/ custom lighting, stainless appliances), hardwood floors, 9 ft ceilings, over-sized breakfast room (with bow window overlooking private rear yard), gigantic formal dining & living rooms (with crown molding, chair railing), expansive family room (with gas fireplace), spacious main level laundry room, water treatment system, 3 zoned heat/ac system, security system wiring, 2 car garage and full unfinished walk-out basement (with space for a guest room, theatre room and full bath rough in plumbing).

The exterior offers an inviting covered front porch, large rear patio, fenced private rear yard, large play-set area (can be removed if buyer wishes), winter views and paved driveway (with basketball court area). Updates include new air handler in 2020, gutter guards in 2020 and updated well piping in 2014ish. Don’t miss your chance to call this house your home–at this price, it’s sure to fly off the market!

Listed by: Beth Waller, Associate Broker at KW Solutions – Keller Williams Realty

Local Office: 27 Cloud Street Front Royal, VA 22630

Direct: 540-671-6145

Northern Virginia Office: 8100 Ashton Ave #103 Manassas VA 20109

Office: 703-330-2222

Licensed in VA

BETH’s Websites: Bethwaller.kw.com and whatmattersw2.com

To learn more about my real estate sales or nonprofit (WHAT MATTERS), to book a time to utilize my free community meeting space (“Open House” in the Middle of Main building on Main Street), to schedule a no-cost social media video to promote your business/group or cause, or to discuss my listing your property (which makes all of my charity efforts possible), visit my website at www.whatmattersw2.com or give me a call at 540-671-6145!