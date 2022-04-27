25 foods you should always have on hand

Here are 25 food staples you should always keep in your kitchen.

In the fridge

1. Tofu

2. Eggs

3. Lettuce

4. Condiments like ketchup and mayonnaise

5. Milk

6. Deli meat

7. Cheese

In the freezer

8. Vegetables like peas and corn

9. Boneless chicken

10. Fish fillets like cod, salmon, and sole

11. Ground meat like pork, beef, and turkey

12. Pre-cooked seafood like crab, pollock, and shrimp

13. Fruit

14. Sliced bread

In the pantry

15. Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pecans

16. Legumes like beans, peas, and lentils

17. Canned tuna

18. Pasta like macaroni, penne and spaghetti

19. Rice like brown, basmati, and jasmine

20. Condensed soups like tomato, celery, and mushroom

21. Canned tomatoes

22. Potatoes

23. Onions

24. Flour

25. Sugar

