25 tasks to take care of in spring

When the weather starts to warm up, it’s time to take care of your spring cleaning and yard work. Here’s a list of tasks to complete both inside and outside your home.

Inside

1. Sort through your belongings and throw away, sell and donate what you no longer need.

2. Air out each room.

3. Dust and clean the walls, ceilings, floors, and carpets.

4. Wash the windows, curtains, and blinds, and reinstall your window screens.

5. Clean out the pantry, refrigerator, freezer, cupboards, drawers, and medicine cabinets.

6. Wipe down the inside and outside of your small and large appliances.

7. Disinfect your garbage cans.

8. Dust all fan blades, baseboard heaters, and light fixtures.

9. Vacuum your chair cushions and mattresses and turn them inside out.

10. Check the attic to ensure there’s no water or pest damage.

11. Test your air conditioning unit.

Outside

12. Examine your home’s roof, skylights, and chimney, and schedule any necessary repairs.

13. Inspect your home’s foundation and seal any visible cracks.

14. Clean your gutters and make sure they’re in good condition so water drains away from your home.

15. Check all your door and window seals and make any necessary repairs.

16. Check your home’s siding, faucets, light fixtures, and electrical outlets.

17. Wash your home’s windows and siding.

18. Wash your deck, sand, and paint it if needed.

19. Hook up your water outlets and reinstall your garden hoses.

20. Put away your snow shovels and de-icers.

21. Open up your pool by removing the liner and turning on the water treatment system.

22. Inspect and repair your garden accessories, barbecue, and tools.

23. Trim back any tree branches or shrubs that are too close to your home.

24. Pull weeds, and rake and fertilize your yard.

25. Clean up your flower beds, remove any winter coverings and prune perennials, roses, evergreens, and spring-flowering shrubs.

Don’t delay — it’s time to get to work.