28 Area Military Veterans Line Up Behind Crystal Cline’s Leadership, Integrity, and Vision
A fair assessment of the situation in Warren County would indicate that there is a leadership crisis under Sheriff Butler’s administration. There’s also a serious issue concerning integrity and honor, considering the current Sheriff’s compromised ability to provide credible testimony in court.
A substantial number of military veterans, along with their family members and friends, are voicing their support for Crystal Cline — the candidate who values integrity and wants to restore honor to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. All 28 veterans signed below in support of Crystal Cline represent many more people in Warren County who feel the same way.
The reasons for this support are simple: they all believe Crystal Cline has what it takes to be a great Sheriff – one who has integrity, respect, and honor. Captain Cline has over two decades of service to the people of Front Royal and Warren County. She has been a departmental supervisor since 2014 and has been a Captain for the last 6 years. Crystal Cline is the type of leader we would follow anywhere, anytime (the ultimate compliment from military veterans).
Unlike the current Sheriff, Crystal Cline can credibly testify in court, and her vision of the future for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is what we need — an increase in services and regaining trust with our citizens. She will make a positive difference in the Sheriff’s office as she has at the Front Royal Police Department, in our community of Warren County, and beyond.
We need a change in the leadership and culture at the Sheriff’s Office. We need integrity, starting with a sheriff who can testify against criminals in our county. We need to rejoin the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, an organization Butler withdrew from. More than 61 people have died in Warren County from opioid overdoses since Butler became Sheriff, putting our county as one of the highest per capita death rates in this area. We need to re-establish the Animal Control Division, and we need dedicated, certified School Resource Officers in our schools. We need change now.
These statements are grounded in fact. These facts are the truth.
For all these reasons above, the following military veterans urge you to restore integrity and honor to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office by voting for Crystal Cline on November 7th.
John Piazza, Colonel, USAF (Ret.) – Warren County, VA
Scott Baker, Captain, USA – Warren County, VA
Sherri Sears, Captain, USA – Warren County, VA
Bill Hammack, Colonel, USMC (Ret.) – Front Royal, VA
Matt Tederick, 1st Lieutenant, USA – Front Royal, VA
Ralph Waller, Sergeant, USA – Front Royal, VA
Eric Steinbuechler, Lieutenant Commander, USN – Springfield, VA
Mark Hajduk, Technical Sergeant, USAF – Front Royal, VA
Jacob Fenton, Sergeant, USA – Front Royal, VA
Jacob Perez, Corporal, USMC – Warren County, VA
Timothy Elliott, Corporal, USMC – Front Royal, VA
Jerry Bosserman, Specialist, USA – Clarke County, VA
Terry Orndorff, Sergeant, USMC – Martinsburg, WV
Bryan House, HTC(SW), USN (Ret.) – Front Royal, VA
Jeffrey Lewis, Specialist, USA – Front Royal, VA
David English, Specialist, USA – Warren County, VA
Donald Roop, Corporal, USMC – Warren County, VA
Jonathon Price, Specialist, USA – Shenandoah County, VA
Wayne Sealock, Private First Class, USA – Front Royal, VA
Kenneth Boyd, Corporal, USMC – Page County, VA
Butch Carper, Technical Sergeant, USAF – Warren County, VA
Joseph Medina, Sergeant, USMC – Capon Bridge, WV
Davina Hyers, Staff Sergeant, USA – Warren County, VA
Dana Harvey, Specialist, USA – Front Royal, VA
Jay Roy, Corporal, USMC – Page County, VA
Steve Mauck, BM3, USN – Florida
Kevin Orndorff, Corporal, USMC – Front Royal, VA
David Hardy, Lieutenant Colonel, USA (Ret.) – Front Royal, VA
Commentary: The Quiet Rresolve of Election Eve – A Remembrance
This time tomorrow, Virginia voters will be busy electing a new General Assembly in another of the elections we hold every November. Here, we never take a year off.
This evening, before the polls open, take a stroll if you can through your neighborhood. Maybe even drive around your community — roll the window down, weather permitting. Look around. Listen. Feel. Breathe in the cool fall air.
Election eve long ago became perhaps my most special night on each year’s calendar. It was because of the resolute, almost reverential calm that pervaded the darkened streets and neighborhoods.
For the overwhelming balance of my adult life, elections were my business. I lived them as a newsman and political correspondent.
Before the weekends preceding each election, I had studied published polls and campaign finance data and traveled extensively across Virginia. I had made countless phone calls to local party leaders, candidates, campaign professionals, registrars and “real people” I had met in my reporting. Rarely did any election night result surprise me.
Reporters and editors spent Mondays before elections polishing the background and contextual material at the bottom of stories that would be transmitted the next day to publications and broadcasters across Virginia and beyond. That material would remain unchanged but the tops of the stories were revised many times Tuesday night into Wednesday’s wee hours with fresh tallies and trends until, eventually, The Associated Press declared a winner and announced it with a bulletin, the next-highest priority level for wire-service reports behind a flash.
Such was the caffeine- and adrenaline-fueled work within the pressure cooker that was election night in AP’s state control bureaus as vote totals flooded in.
But the night before, when I would invariably leave work late, I’d often take the long way home, sometimes varying my route through different parts of town.
The streets were conspicuously empty and quiet except maybe for falling leaves rustling in the breeze. Bars and eateries, where autumn Monday nights normally meant lively pro football crowds, seemed sparse and subdued. Some households had displayed their support for certain candidates with yard signs that, by then, had largely exhausted any expectation of influencing the undecided.
After all the biting rhetoric and the acidic ads, after all the claims and counterclaims and liberties taken with the truth, after all the debates and breathless campaign reporting, after all the final rallies had ended, now the voters would have their say – the only say that matters.
The anticipation felt palpable: the people’s pent-up will was about to be made manifest in the seminal triumph of representative democracy. It seemed an almost sacred moment, and it always inspired me. It probably will tonight, too.
This evening, let yourself believe in our collective wisdom; that we as voters get it right more often than not. Even if the candidate (or candidates) of your choice fall short, trust that it’s better than unaccountable and unelected power imposing its will upon us.
Trust that your votes are being fairly and faithfully collected and counted by honorable people just like you who are doing their best, because they are.
Another edifying aspect of my years of daily political reporting was Election Day visits to urban, rural and suburban polling places where I met citizens who gave earnestly of their time and worked long, tiring hours at local precincts to ensure that their neighbors’ votes mattered. The same goes for dutiful, skilled career election professionals, regardless of the party in power, who kept the processes clean and transparent.
Government of, by and for the people took root here 247 years ago. Over that time, suffrage was justly expanded to populations once disenfranchised — women and the descendants of enslaved people chief among them. There is still work yet to do. However, there is no guarantee that our constitutional democracy will make it to 250 years, as malignant forces hell-bent on authoritarian rule seek power by any means, up to and including seditious violence.
One generation cannot bequeath the blessings of freedom to the next. It must be earned and defended anew through informed vigilance, intentional electoral participation, and the courage to stand against those who prosper from dividing Americans and turning one against the other.
So tonight, take it all in. Savor the quiet resolve of Americans — Virginians, your neighbors — about to choose their government in our fragile annual exercise of the peaceful delegation of power.
Tomorrow, cast your vote and then watch the machinery of democracy and the rule of law run their righteous course.
Remember and cherish it. We risk its loss sooner than we dare imagine.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
In Response to Ron Santmyers’ Recent Letter to the Editor
I have only good to say. Your father was a mentor to me at an age when I really needed an adult. He had the amazing ability to connect with my generation better than adults outside of our coaches and teachers at that time. He wrote the recommendation to JMU that tilted their decision towards my acceptance. He did that for many of us throughout his time at the youth center. He was a friend who would shoot straight with you even though we did not always like what he said.
So, to say the least, I was stunned to find that the youth center was closed when I returned to Front Royal after 45 years. We face real challenges in our Town as we see the effects of COVID and increased student drug use, with nowhere that our young people can go to just hang out in a safe place.
I was personally involved with several of the focus group discussions with students, parents, and teachers to get their input on what they would like to see offered in a new youth center. One of the discussions was around the name of the center. When we asked, it was confirmed by the students that calling it a “youth center” had a different meaning back in our day. The students felt that it would turn off some students from coming. By calling it a “youth center,” they felt people would think it was for younger ages and older kids would not come.
Their sage input was to call it a Student Union because that portrayed something more like a college environment and open to all ages. Armed with this feedback, I am confident the RON organization (‘Reaching Out Now,’ a nonprofit) wants to ensure your dad is given the proper respect he deserves for his dedication to the youth in our community. Naming it the Raymond Santmyers Student Union better serves the times we live in.
We are blessed to have Samantha Barber, founder of RON, stepping forward to take on the challenge of reenergizing the Student Union. Like your father, she can connect with students of all ages and has worked with students in our community for the last eight years. She has many fun programs for the students to get involved in while developing a mentor group of all ages to interface in a Student Union environment. It will be very cool (to use a descriptive word from my generation) to create a coffee shop environment in the big room, with couches, tables, and chairs throughout.
The best news is that RON has a very active board of people who are already energized and dedicated to making the effort successful. They will be a stand-alone organization that will not require oversight from either Town or County governmental entities.
I hope the above clears up any concerns you might have about this effort. Please give Samantha a call with any other questions that pop up. She would love to share with you her vision of building something for our students that will create the same good memories that many of us have had growing up in Front Royal. Raymond Santmyers would be proud.
Michael Graham
Front Royal, VA
Community Member Demands Apology for School Board Candidate’s Use of Children in Political Tactics
I am writing to you not just as a concerned individual but as a voice within a community that stands for the integrity and welfare of every child. It has come to light that in the heat of an election race, you chose to involve the children of a candidate in a manner that many, including myself, find deeply unsettling and contrary to the values we expect from our elected officials. Ms. Salins, you are running unopposed and not against this individual, so why would you do something this disgusting?
It is with a heavy heart that I question the judgment behind such an action. Children are to be nurtured and protected, especially within the educational sphere which you have been entrusted to oversee. Dragging them into the often harsh world of political contests is an act that seems to starkly contrast with the idea of genuine care for our young ones. The role of a school board member is to be an advocate for all students to create a safe and supportive environment for them to grow and learn. However, the recent events have led many of us to ponder – if the innocence of children is not spared during an election, how can we trust you to safeguard the interests of our students once elected?
Your actions have cast a pall over your candidacy, sending a message that political gain is placed above the well-being of children. I thought your platform was based on the values of respect and integrity. There is a level of decorum and decency we expect from our leaders, and unfortunately, it seems to have been forgotten in your recent campaign strategy.
The involvement of children in political discourse is not a display of strength or astuteness. Rather, it is a gross misstep and a cause for serious reflection. You should be ashamed of such tactics, as they do not reflect the ethical backbone that a member of the school board should exemplify.
I, along with many others, await your public apology, not just to the family involved but to the community at large. We expect a commitment to higher standards of conduct moving forward. It is not just about winning an election but about setting an example for our youth — an example of empathy, respect, and moral leadership.
This is an opportunity for you to demonstrate that despite this misjudgment, you can rise above the fray and show true character by owning your mistakes and making amends. Our children, our community, and our shared values deserve that much.
Jackie Masella
Front Royal, VA
Commentary: Halloween Started Early with a Spooky Saturday in Downtown Front Royal – But will Tuesday be even scarier?
As the pictures, all but one at the end of this commentary, illustrate, Halloween got off to a spooky and fun Historic Downtown Front Royal Trick or Treat starting on Saturday, October 28. But was that, and actual Halloween on Tuesday, October 31, just a costumed prelude to what locally could be the scariest day of the year, this coming Tuesday, November 7, Election Day?
We say scary because if a certain slate of religious extremist-backed candidates gain a majority on the county board of supervisors and school board, the recent turmoil surrounding content and control of Samuels Public Library will have simply been a prelude to what will come next. That “next” could be an effort to control not only the direction of county government but also the content and funding of public education in Warren County toward the same socio-religious extremist perspective at play during the library uproar.
An internal debate within that religious community centered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church would seem to indicate a philosophical divide between some more moderate members of that community to others, many with self-identified ties to Christendom College who were drivers of or supporters of those drivers, at the helm of the CleanUp Samuels Library (CSL) effort. As one will recall, while publicly portrayed as an anti-pornography initiative, early internal communications between CSL organizers leaked to the media, and others indicated the real target was any material with a neutral or accepting stance on alternate sexual identity issues that some community youth may be facing as they reach puberty. Some candidates who at the time seemed “Rah-Rah” supportive of the CSL effort now appear to be claiming a “pro-library” perspective as they attempt to reach beyond what some in the St. John’s Church community assert is a distinct minority of extremists within that congregation.
Who actually has the numbers, not only in one local church community but countywide across and beyond religious categories, should become apparent in this pivotal local election, particularly on the county government side. We urge all voters to do their homework researching the background and true agendas of those they vote for this coming Tuesday, November 7.
Another group has come into play in one local race, labeling itself as the “Team” of a candidate they oppose. That “Team” has been accused of circulating negative misinformation by social media about the candidate challenging the incumbent that “Team” actually supports.
Who holds the actual majority numbers, and how many voters did their “homework” before voting?? — Stay tuned for the result of this Tuesday’s scariest “Game of the Week”!!! But before you vote, let’s have a little fun and revisit that Spooky Saturday Trick or Treat in Historic Downtown Front Royal:
Standing in Picket Line May Not Make Biden the Most Pro-Union President
While the writers’ strike in Hollywood has captured the nation’s attention out of fear that our favorite shows might be delayed, a potentially more important strike is the one in Michigan with the United Auto Workers striking against General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.
While losing our favorite shows is hard, shutting down the auto industry can have even a greater effect on lives. For one, jobs have already been cut, and new factory constructions are on hold. News was made on Sept. 26 when President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan and made history by joining the picket line. It was only for a few minutes, but it clearly showed management what side the White House was on. While Biden joining the picket line was drastic, historically speaking, he is not the first to do something radical to support labor.
The interesting aspect of Biden’s visit was not even the picket line. According to an NBC news story by Peter Nicholas, Biden responded, “Yes,” when asked if he supported a 40% wage hike, but then walked it back later with an official release saying that he agreed that workers should be able to bargain on that. Biden has said he supports the union but would stay out of negotiations.
While his actions are unprecedented, the support is not. In fact, in some ways, his actions were not as extraordinary as Teddy Roosevelt’s in the 1902 Coal Strike.
To understand the racial nature of Roosevelt’s actions, we need to understand the government’s relationship with labor in the 19th century. There was none. The rule was for government to always side with management. In a time when the federal government did very little to promote general welfare, it took great care to ensure domestic tranquility by sending in the army to put down strikes. Presidents like Andrew Jackson, Rutherford B. Hayes, and Grover Cleveland all used troops to squash strikers, sometimes quite violently.
Everything changed in 1902 when anthracite coal miners in Pennsylvania decided to strike for better conditions, shorter hours, and better pay. While many strikes turned violent, this one did not. The mine owners felt they could wait out the strikers until they became desperate enough to cave. The owners had not realized the strikers resolve or the toll it would take on the nation.
Everyone and everything depended on coal. Quickly, like our own day, there were supply shortages, and costs of things like rent and food skyrocketed as transportation cost grew with a shortage of coal. As fall was soon to bring colder temperatures, the newly sworn in president was in a moral pickle.
Roosevelt had only been handed the reins of the presidency a few months before when his predecessor, William McKinley, was assassinated.
While Roosevelt was a strong progressive, as seen by his time as governor of New York, he also believed he had the obligation to carry out McKinley’s presidency and his pro-business stance.
Then there was his party. During the Gilded Age, the Republican Party had always sided with management. Roosevelt was not put on the presidential ticket to change that. In fact, Roosevelt was added to the ticket to stop his progressive reforms as governor of New York.
At that time, the position of vice president had very little power. So, party leaders pushed for Roosevelt’s addition in 1900 because it would silence his voice and his popularity would help McKinley win. One famous party leader did have concerns when he said, “Don’t any of you realize that there’s only one life between that madman and the presidency?” The rest of the party should have listed as his warning turned prophetic.
Under this dilemma, Roosevelt tried not to interfere, but he struggled. The progressives were a new type of politician who believed government had the obligation to control business. Roosevelt had already shown this position when he used the Sherman Antitrust Act to take on Northern Securities, a railroad company that he saw as a monopoly. Yet interfering with the strike was a different animal. Listening to his party, TR agreed to not do anything personally, but he did send his labor secretary, Carroll Wright, to speak with both sides. The mine owners refused to budge.
By October the weather was turning cold. The president worried about the effect of soaring prices on the poor, especially when it came to heating. If this kept up, people would freeze. For months he had spoken to everyone he could about solutions, but no ideas seemed to work.
Finally, Roosevelt decided he could no longer just watch, and he called a meeting between the two sides. He pleaded with the owners to give into some of the demands. He appealed to their patriotism and morality but got nowhere. He had one more trick up his sleeve, a nuclear option, but it might work. He let it slip that he was considering nationalizing the coal mines.
Roosevelt’s own party saw the move as radical, let alone the Democrats, but if the government took over the mines, then miners could get back to work and the national crisis could end.
I don’t know if Roosevelt would have carried through or not, but just the idea brought the owners back to the table and strike was resolved. Both sides agreed to an independent commission appointed by Roosevelt. The commission increased miners’ pay and decreased their hours while at the same time did not recognize the union. Both sides could walk away with something.
Biden claims that standing on the picket line gives him credibility as the most pro-union president in history, but he is just standing on shoulders of a century of pro-union presidents who have come before him. It is hard not to see Roosevelt as the most important pro-union president as what he did stood in the face of a century of pro-business presidents who had come before.
James Finck, Ph.D. is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. He can be reached at HistoricallySpeaking1776@gmail.com.
Questioning Tom McFadden, Jr.’s Fit for Shenandoah School Board: Ideology Over Inclusivity?
I do not think Tom McFadden, Jr. can be trusted with protecting our students and has not earned your vote for Shenandoah District School Board.
Tom spoke at the June 6th Board of Supervisors meeting, appearing to align himself with the Clean Up Samuels group that tried to defund the library. This group relentlessly harassed and slandered the Samuels Public Library staff to the point the library director resigned from the stress of it all. I would have liked to have seen Tom, as a School Board candidate, use any of his many opportunities at meeting after meeting of the Board of Supervisors to use his influence over this group to stress the importance of civility and patience. I did not see that.
Tom made very concerning anti-LGBTQ remarks on his Request for Reconsideration forms, such as, “I’m uncomfortable about the pro-gay agenda.”. “I’m not happy with books that are described as queer & diversified.” How can we trust Tom McFadden, Jr. to protect children that do not fall in line with his Catholic ideology when he has already expressed such prejudice?
From an email group named “Front Royal Catholics Civic Education Group,” an email was sent out from “Tom McFadden, Sr.” recapping an event attended by the candidate stating, “Tom McFadden, Jr. spoke of how Christians had the opportunity and the ability to control the politics and culture of Warren County if only they would join and unite. He [Tom Jr.] explained how easily he had risen to a leadership role in the Warren County Republican Committee and how like-minded Catholics had orchestrated the nomination or endorsement by the Party of the great candidates likely to take majority control of the School Board and the Board of Supervisors.” Well, I thought the Warren County Republican Committee already had majority control in our community, so I question, does that mean some of our local Republican representatives in office need to be replaced by better-suited Christendom-endorsed candidates?
Many (including me) are concerned that the Christendom-supported candidates’ goal is to control our local government for the purpose of imposing theocracy on Warren County. Messages like these are where that concern comes from.
The attack against the library cost Samuels Public Library over $100,000.00. How much more money can we gamble with a candidate like Tom McFadden, Jr.?
Amber Mabie has courageously stepped up to run as a WRITE-IN candidate for Shenandoah District School Board. She will bring real experience of our public schools to the Board, and her motivation can be trusted. For more information on her, please see her Facebook page, and please also consider WRITING HER IN on your ballot for Shenandoah District School Board.
Alane Yates
Warren County
