Community Events
Kickoff Labor Day Weekend at the 2nd Annual Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® HoneyCar BBQ & Brews event
Avoid the high gas prices and plan a staycation on Labor Day weekend. The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® and Concern Hotline are partnering once again for a fun-filled community celebration on Labor Day weekend.
Kickoff your three-day weekend at the 23rd Annual Concern Hotline Fish Fry on Friday evening, September 2, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. Concern Hotline will be serving fried fish with sides. Junkfood and DJ Skyhigh will play live on stage. Visit this event link to purchase tickets.
On Saturday and Sunday, enjoy local BBQ, craft beer, hard cider, live music, bourbon tasting, a Cornhole Tournament and other fun tailgate games at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® HoneyCar BBQ & Brews. The event takes place from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 and Noon to 6:00 pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Enjoy a wide selection of BBQ from on-site vendors who will be serving up pulled pork, ribs, brisket, chicken and lots more with all the fixins’. Other food options will be available on-site. Stop by the local artisan and crafter booths to check out their selection of unique, custom and handmade goods.
Several local craft beer breweries, hard cider and bourbon distilleries will be on hand including:
Craft Beer
- Alesatian Brewing Co.
- Escutcheon Brewing Co.
- Devils Backbone
- Winchester Brew Works
- Dividing Creek Beer Company
- Broken Window Brewing Co.
Hard Cider
- Old Town Cidery
- Winchester Cider Works
Bourbon & Whiskey
- Catoctin Creek Distilling
- Evan Williams Bourbon
- Filibuster Distillery
- KO Distilling
Enjoy live local and regional entertainment both days on the MC Fence of Winchester Stage.
Saturday, September 3 Lineup
- 11:00 am Downtown Garage
- 2:00 pm Rock Bottom Band
- 5:00 pm Raised on Analog
Sunday, September 4 Lineup
- 12:00 pm Shotgun Shiver
- 3:00 pm Brickyard Road – Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band
Pick a partner and compete in the Valley Cycle Center Cornhole Tournament for a chance to win great prizes! Three tournaments are scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm on Saturday and 2:00 pm on Sunday. The fee to compete in the tournaments are included in the BBQ & Brews ticket price. Register for the tournament when you order your event tickets at thebloom.com.
Labor Day weekend means the start of the college football season. Sit back and enjoy live games and cheer on your favorite team on several monitors throughout the venue. The Carmeuse Tailgate Area is a great spot to enjoy nostalgic and traditional tailgate games with your friends. Giant Jenga, Spike Ball, axe throwing, Kan Jam, giant Connect 4, basketball pop-a-shot, and oversized chess & checkers are just a few of the fun games in tailgating area.
Tickets are on sale at thebloom.com.
Single day ADVANCE VIP Tickets ($45.00) include:
- 9 sampling tickets for your choice of craft beer, hard cider or bourbon
- Souvenir tasting glass
- BBQ dinner plate
- Live entertainment
- Entry into the Cornhole Tournament, tailgating games and live college football games
- VIP Tickets will only be sold in advance and are not available at the gate.
Single Day General Admission Tickets ($25.00 in Advance/$30.00 at the Gate) include:
- 6 sampling tickets for your choice of craft beer, hard cider or bourbon
- Souvenir tasting glass
- Live entertainment
- Entry into the Cornhole Tournament, tailgating games and live college football games
Non-Drinking Tickets are $10. Children 12 and under are FREE.
Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of August
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of August 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Monday, August 1
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, August 2
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Come in to investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Density and the Scientific Method. Come join us for a water balloon (and other liquids) fight! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, August 3
- 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time. For this special Warren Reads story time, in collaboration with Warren County Parks and Rec, we will be joined by the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department! Children will have a chance to explore a real fire engine! Siblings are welcome. Registration required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. For this special Warren Reads story time, in collaboration with Warren County Parks and Rec, we will be joined by the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department! Children will have a chance to explore a real fire engine! Siblings are welcome. Registration required.
Saturday, August 6
- 2:00 PM – Ice Cream & More! Join C&C Frozen Treats for Louisiana Story time. Hear stories from Louisiana and learn how ice cream flavors are invented. The C&C Truck will be available for ice cream purchases afterwards. Fun for the whole family!
Monday, August 8
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, August 9
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Come in to investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Magnets and Slime! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, August 10
- 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time. Rainbows will be the theme of our stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Siblings are welcome. Registration required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Rainbows will be the theme of our stories, sing-alongs, finger plays and a nifty craft! Siblings are welcome. Registration required.
- 2:00 PM – Rainbow Puppets – Oceans of Fun! A new musical revue featuring creatures in and around the ocean. Sea Stars, Fish, Crabs, and maybe even a mermaid are waiting to join you in this fast-paced musical revue! We’ll also meet creatures that live along the waterways of Virginia and might even meet a giant swimming creature from the dinosaur era!
Friday, August 12
- 10:00 AM – Toddler Trails – Toddler n’ Trees. Join us at the shelter at Rockland Park to listen to a nature-inspired story time, after we walk around, learn how to identify a few popular trees in the area, and find some leaves for everyone to make their own leaf rubbing! This program is brought to you in partnership with Warren County Parks & Recreation. In the event of rain, this program will be canceled. Registration required. For children ages 1-6.
Saturday, August 13
- 2:00PM – Drum Circle. Drumming circles are designed to foster self-confidence, team work, belonging and so much more! Studies have found that drumming helps reduce stress and promote mindfulness. Drumming circles are rooted in ancient cultures in places such as Asia and Africa, and among shamanistic practices of Native American cultures. Jeff Wolf is our drum circle facilitator. No experience is needed for these drumming circles. For ages 12 and older. Supplies are limited; registration required.
Saturday, August 20
- 2:00 PM – Press Play. Join us for a Mario Kart Tournament! Attendance is limited; registration required. For ages 11-18.
Monday, August 22
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, August 23
- 4:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in to investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Meteor Craters! For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Wednesday, August 24
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Butterflies will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft!
Siblings are welcome. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read with the Sheriff! Siblings are welcome. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, August 27
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Monday, August 29
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, August 30
- 4:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in to investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Bottle Rockets. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be available on Facebook and YouTube
Wednesday, August 31
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Wonderful Water will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! Siblings are welcome. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Wonderful Water will be the theme of our stories, songs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Siblings are welcome. Registration required.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for August
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
In-Person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library Wednesday, August 3rd at 1pm to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. A.R.E will be at the library every 1st Wednesday of the month.
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, August 8th at 6pm for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, August 10th at 6pm.
A Toothy Interactive Movie
In-Person. Join us Saturday, August 13th at 2pm for an interactive movie screening of Jaws (1975) and a chance to win a prize.
Drum Circle
In-Person. Join us Saturday, August 13 at 2pm for a drumming circle. Drumming circles are designed to foster self-confidence, team work, belonging and so much more! Studies have found that drumming helps reduce stress and promote mindfulness. Drumming circles are rooted in ancient cultures in places such as Asia and Africa, and among shamanistic practices of Native American cultures. Jeff Wolf is our drum circle facilitator. No experience is needed for these drumming circles. This special event is limited to 10 participants ages 12 and older. Supplies are limited; please register ahead of time.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May, we will be discussing The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah. This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, August 15th at 6pm. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
General Education Development
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
In-Person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of June, we will be discussing The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah. This meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, August 17th at 10am. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Pen & Prose
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Saturday, August 27th at 3:00 PM. Open to new members.
Community Events
Refuse To Be A Victim® program teaches the tips and techniques you need to be alerted to dangerous situations
Created by the National Rifle Association (NRA) as a national personal safety curriculum, The Refuse To Be A Victim® program will train college-bound individuals in how to maintain one’s awareness, the psychology of criminals, and situational preparedness.
Focuses of the program:
- To provide students an understanding of what risks they are susceptible to
- To build students’ confidence in developing their own personal safety strategy
- To help create a safer environment on campuses by increasing education & awareness
Program dates:
- Wednesday, July 27th from 5:30-6:30 PM
- Saturday, August 6th from 9:00-10:00 AM
Classes will be held at:
- Virginia Hills Church
737 Rockland Rd, Front Royal VA, 22630
The course is FREE. This is not a self-defense class. It is informational only. To register, please contact Jared Heaton at jheaton@vahills.org.
Community Events
Opera returns to Front Royal, Thursday, July 21
Thursday, July 21 – tomorrow! – sees the return of opera to Front Royal at the Osteria Maria Restaurant, as before.
There has been a two-year lull since sold-out operatic programs were presented at the Italian eatery, and a program returns but under new management, so to speak. Italian cuisine, of course, accompanies the entertainment. Call 540-631-1101 for tickets and further information.
Tomorrow’s offering, featuring excerpts from several popular operas presented by chef Biagio Vignola and restaurant management, features local baritone Elliot Matheny and mezzo-soprano Katelyn Neumann accompanied by pianist Minji Nam. David Freese of Front Royal was one of the major presenters of the previous five programs, the first of which was staged in 2016. He bowed out this year in favor of Vignola, an alumnus of the Inn at Little Washington.
Community Events
Get your tickets for St. John’s Drama Club’s family friendly production, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song, this family friendly production is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, the coat of many colors, and a lesson of forgiveness.
“Joseph” is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”), to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”), calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”), and even an Elvis impersonator. This is one you will want to “Go, Go, Go” see!
Five performances of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be held at New Hope Bible Church, 80 North Lake Ave. Front Royal, VA. on Thursday, July 28th at 7:30 pm, Friday, July 29th at 7:30 pm, Saturday, July 30th at 1:30 and 7:30 pm, and Sunday, July 31st at 4:00 pm. Ticket prices are $10.00 for adults, $7 for seniors (65 and over) and students, and $5.00 for children (3 and up). There is also a special family maximum price of $40.00 per family (parents and minor children only, please).
Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the performance. We accept cash or checks. For further information, please visit our website at stjohnsdrama.org.
- Organization: St. John’s Drama
- Website: stjohnsdrama.org
- Contact Person: Johanna Naccash; naccash@hotmail.com, (540) 340-7968
- Performance Dates: July 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2022
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group. www.concordtheatricals.com
Community Events
St. Luke’s Community Clinic holding gala to raise funds for expanded services
If Vicki Davies’ fondest wish came true, every eligible client who needed healthcare—including dental work and mental health services—would be seen at St. Luke’s Community Clinic.
Executive Director Davies says providing healthcare to uninsured and under-insured Front Royal/Warren County residents does not come cheap. Projected costs for providing care in 2022 include just under $47,000 for the lone dentist who currently sees patients at the clinic. Davies says she is looking to add another dentist, which would bring costs to about $94,000.
The clinic (saintlukeclinic.org) currently has a dentist who works 3 days a month; a second dentist would see patients one day a week. Patients can receive dental x-rays, extractions, fillings, root canals, and dental hygiene.
St. Luke’s has hired a dental assistant who typically works when the dentist is scheduled and Davies says she hopes to hire a dental hygienist to work one day per week, who could potentially see six patients per day. That would be a great service to the community and would cost about $11,000 annually Davies said in a recent interview. Each of those cleanings would cost the clinic about $17 in dental equipment and supplies.
The need for mental health services in the community outpaces the number of providers, Davies stated. St. Luke’s has a counselor now who works part-time, but the hope is to expand the number of days the provider is available.
“We just hired a mental health counselor and currently she works only two days a week, but as money allows us and the need for the counselor increases, we hope to increase her hours to full time. When patients come to see our mental health counselor, we don’t rush their appointment or limit them to the office. She takes all the time they need and sometimes goes for walks to talk and sort things out.”
The cost for a counselor to work two seven or eight-hour shifts per week is around $25,000 annually. In addition to the cost of staff, there is overhead associated with operating the clinic, which is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
How you can help
St. Luke’s annual gala is held each fall, though the Covid-19 pandemic forced the event to be canceled for the past two years. This year’s gala at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club is on Sept. 10. There will be fine dining, music by Shae Parker and a silent auction. Tickets are $75.00 each or a table of tickets is $500. Sponsorships are available. For more information contact Vicki Davies at (540) 636-4325, Extension 221.
For those interested in helping the clinic’s fundraising efforts, items are being accepted for the gala’s silent auction. Suggestions for donations include:
- Quilts
- Event Tickets
- Fine Dining Experiences
- Food for the Family
- Outings in the Area
- Custom Baked Goods i.e., Cake a Month
- Handbags/Accessories
- Vacation weekend or week
- Jewelry – Fine or Costume
- Pottery
- Wines/Liquors
- Wine Tasting
- Gift Baskets
- Kitchen Tools/Appliances
St. Luke’s Community Clinic strives to serve eligible residents of Front Royal/Warren County. For more information on new patient screening requirements, appointments, volunteering, or to donate call: (540) 636-4325. St. Luke Community Clinic, 316 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia or visit saintlukeclinic.org.
Wind: 4mph SSW
Humidity: 69%
Pressure: 29.94"Hg
UV index: 4
86/70°F
88/70°F