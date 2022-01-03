3 advantages of crate training your dog

A crate can become a refuge for your canine companion, and teaching your dog to use one has a number of benefits. Here are three reasons to consider crate training your dog.

1. Your dog can be conditioned to see its crate as a den to retreat to in stressful situations. With the right training, this snug space can become a place where your dog feels happy and safe.

2. To prevent your pooch from becoming overexcited and jumping on guests when they visit your home, you can place your dog in their crate. Once your pet is calm, they can rejoin you and your visitors.

3. If you have an overly curious pup that tends to make a mess and put itself in dangerous situations when you’re absent, teaching them to stay in their crate is a good idea. This way, you can prevent them from getting into trouble when you leave the house.

To find a sturdy crate for your dog, visit a pet store in your area.