Connect with us

Paws & Claws

3 advantages of crate training your dog

Published

10 hours ago

on

A crate can become a refuge for your canine companion, and teaching your dog to use one has a number of benefits. Here are three reasons to consider crate training your dog.

1. Your dog can be conditioned to see its crate as a den to retreat to in stressful situations. With the right training, this snug space can become a place where your dog feels happy and safe.

2. To prevent your pooch from becoming overexcited and jumping on guests when they visit your home, you can place your dog in their crate. Once your pet is calm, they can rejoin you and your visitors.

3. If you have an overly curious pup that tends to make a mess and put itself in dangerous situations when you’re absent, teaching them to stay in their crate is a good idea. This way, you can prevent them from getting into trouble when you leave the house.

To find a sturdy crate for your dog, visit a pet store in your area.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Paws & Claws

Does my pet need a passport to travel?

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

If you’re planning to travel internationally and you want to bring your pet with you, you’ll need to make sure you have specific documentation. Here’s what you need to know about pet passports.

Requirements by country
The documentation that’s required varies depending on the country you visit. You may also be asked to provide an international health certificate from your country of origin, or you may be asked to obtain a health certificate when you arrive at your destination. Other common requirements include:

• Proof of vaccination
• Microchip details
• Proof of ownership
• Treatment records
• A description of the animal

A pet passport contains most or all of the required information listed above. A pet passport is needed to travel through Europe and several other countries. If you travel frequently with your pet, you’ll want to consider getting one.

Each country has different requirements depending on the type of pet you have (e.g. dog, cat, parrot, snake, etc.). Some exotic species require a specific permit from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in order to travel.

Talk to your veterinarian about your travel plans as soon as possible. And don’t forget to check your airline’s pet policy before you book your flight.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Paws & Claws

Christmas pet shots: Watch out for green eye

Published

4 weeks ago

on

December 7, 2021

By

Wouldn’t it make a great Christmas card for next year: Bowser in front of the fireplace wearing a Santa Claus hat?

Most pet owners, be they kitty fanciers, canine lovers or both will have great opportunities for pet photos during the holidays.

You can set up the photo just where you want it. Declutter the area so the background isn’t confused. Catch your pooch in a calm mood. Ask someone else to hold a toy or a treat in order to get that special glint in your pet’s eyes.

But the glint you don’t want is the dreaded green eye.

The green eye is like red-eye in human photos. With humans, light strikes the retina’s blood vessels, reflecting red. But many animals have an eye membrane called tapetum lucidum that lets animals see better in the dark. When light strikes an animal’s eye, the membrane can reflect green, blue, white, or yellow, depending on the animal. Most dogs and cats reflect green or blue. Blue-eyed cats are the exception and they reflect red. Raccoon and deer eyes glow yellow.

You get green eyes when your pet’s pupils are dilated at night, or a built-in camera flash shines directly into the pet’s eye.

To avoid green eyes, distract the pet to look slightly away from the camera. You can also change your shooting angle to a slightly higher or lower position than the pet’s eyes. If you are using a traditional camera with a separate flash, tilt the flash to bounce light from the ceiling or wall.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Paws & Claws

How to choose the right dog shampoo

Published

4 weeks ago

on

December 7, 2021

By

Dogs are notorious for getting dirty, and once in a while, they need a good bath. While you might be tempted to use whatever products you keep in your shower, human soaps and shampoos can irritate a dog’s sensitive skin. Luckily, there are hundreds of pet-friendly shampoos on the market. Here’s how to choose the right one for your dog.

Skin type
If your dog has dry, sensitive skin, look for shampoos with soothing and moisturizing agents like oatmeal and honey. Opt for products that are labeled hypoallergenic, and avoid anything with fragrance.

Coat
Is your dog’s coat smooth and silky or coarse and curly? Many dog shampoos are tailored to different types of coats. If your dog’s fur is prone to mats and tangles, opt for a detangling shampoo. If your canine companion has white fur, choose a product with whiteners that will brighten their fur and reduce discoloration.

Medicated shampoos
If your dog has fleas, ticks, or dandruff, they’ll most likely need a medicated shampoo with active ingredients (such as sulfur, hydrocortisone, or coal tar) that work to treat the root cause of the issue. A vet can prescribe the proper shampoo for your dog’s condition.

To help keep your dog’s coat healthy and shining, follow the shampoo with a quality conditioner and a thorough brushing.

When in doubt about bathing your pet, reach out to a veterinarian or professional groomer for advice.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Paws & Claws

9 fun facts about pets

Published

1 month ago

on

November 25, 2021

By

Domesticated animals are more interesting than you might realize. Whether you have a dog, cat, hamster, reptile, or rabbit, these nine fun facts about pets are sure to surprise and delight you.

1. Hamsters are most active at night. While you’re asleep, they can run more than five miles on their rodent wheel.

2. Most cats don’t have eyelashes, but they do have an extra eyelid that lubricates and protects their eyes.

3. Geckos don’t have eyelids. Instead, they have a transparent membrane that covers and protects their eyeballs.

4. Rabbits can see behind their head. The lateral placement of their eyes gives them a nearly 360-degree field of vision.

5. Chameleons’ tongues are nearly twice as long as their bodies. That’s why they’re so good at catching their prey.

6. Greyhounds are the fastest breed of dog. They can reach speeds of up to 18 miles per hour.

7. Horses can drink an average of eight gallons of water per day. This amount increases with activity.

8. Rats laugh when tickled. However, the frequency of their laughter is too low (50 kHz) to be heard by the human ear.

9. Like a snowflake or fingerprint, no two dog noses are the same. They all have unique patterns and creases.

Now, go give your pet a treat or snuggle to reward them for being so interesting.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Paws & Claws

Why do cats like high places?

Published

2 months ago

on

November 16, 2021

By

Is your cat constantly trying to climb your furniture? If so, this behavior isn’t surprising. After all, felines like to perch in high places. Here are some things to know about your cat’s fondness for heights.

Reasons cats like heights
Animals need to adapt to their surroundings to survive in the wild. They develop instincts to help keep them safe. These instincts persist even when they’re domesticated. Seeking high places is part of a cat’s natural behavior. Being up high gives your pet a good vantage point to observe what’s going on around them, target their prey and spot any potential danger. This makes them feel safe and secure. It also gives them a place to retreat when they don’t want to be part of the action below.

Creating vertical spaces
Providing cat-friendly vertical areas will help keep your feline friend off your furniture. Here are some simple and affordable ways to create vertical space for your cat:

• Purchase or build a cat tree or climbing post.

• Mount shelves for your cat to climb.

• Add a window perch to your cat’s favorite window.

To help keep your cat safe at all times, make sure that any perches you build or buy are secured and mounted with the necessary anchors.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Paws & Claws

5 ways to prevent Fido from being dognapped

Published

2 months ago

on

October 22, 2021

By

The demand for dogs increased during the pandemic. As a result, dog abductions are also on the rise. Consequently, it’s a good idea to help keep your pet safe by taking the following precautions.

1. Keep them on a leash
Don’t let your dog freely wander in public. Use a strong leash or double tether so your pup can’t break loose and run away.

2. Don’t leave them unattended
Never leave your dog alone in a car or tied up outside a shop. This provides the perfect opportunity for thieves.

3. Lock your gate
If you must leave your dog in your yard unattended, make sure that your yard is fenced and your gate is locked.

4. Spay or neuter them
Some thieves will steal dogs in order to breed them. If your pet is spayed or neutered, it can help deter potential abductors.

5. Beware of strangers
Be suspicious of anyone who’s asking a lot of questions about your dog. Be evasive and never brag about your pet’s breed. It’s also a good idea to avoid posting too much information about your dog on social media.

Unfortunately, even with these measures, your pooch could still get dognapped. Microchips, however, can help reunite lost or stolen pets with their owners. Consider talking to your veterinarian about having your dog microchipped.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Ole Timers Antiques

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
27°
Clear
7:31am5:04pm EST
Feels like: 21°F
Wind: 4mph NW
Humidity: 74%
Pressure: 30.34"Hg
UV index: 0
TueWedThu
39/28°F
46/30°F
43/21°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jan
5
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 5 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
7
Fri
all-day First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
Jan 7 all-day
First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
Come celebrate First Friday! Downtown businesses will be open late, until 8 p.m., on the first Friday and Saturday of each month.
5:00 pm Music & Mead: with The Cold North @ Honey & Hops Brew Works
Music & Mead: with The Cold North @ Honey & Hops Brew Works
Jan 7 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Music & Mead: with The Cold North @ Honey & Hops Brew Works
Music & Mead: with The Cold North Honey & Hops Brew Works
Jan
8
Sat
all-day First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
Jan 8 all-day
First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
Come celebrate First Friday! Downtown businesses will be open late, until 8 p.m., on the first Friday and Saturday of each month.
4:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jan 8 @ 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
Jan
12
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 12 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
15
Sat
11:00 am Polar Plunge @ Culpeper Lake at the 4H Center
Polar Plunge @ Culpeper Lake at the 4H Center
Jan 15 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Polar Plunge @ Culpeper Lake at the 4H Center
Our “Plungers” will be diving or slowly dipping into the Culpeper Lake at the 4H center, and collecting sponsors for their big Plunge! Plungers are asked to collect a minimum of $50 in sponsorship, but[...]
2:00 pm A Little Slip of Heaven @ Samuels Public Library
A Little Slip of Heaven @ Samuels Public Library
Jan 15 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
A Little Slip of Heaven @ Samuels Public Library
A Little Slip of Heaven: Songs and Stories of the American Irish, from Baby Boom to Baby Bust. Christendom College history professor Christopher Shannon will present a performance that tells the story of the American[...]
Jan
19
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 19 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
20
Thu
7:00 pm FRWRC Woman Gathering @ ONLINE
FRWRC Woman Gathering @ ONLINE
Jan 20 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
FRWRC Woman Gathering @ ONLINE
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center presents: WomanGathering – 7 PM, Virtual via Zoom Webinar with guest Dawn Devine, the Executive Director for the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum. Topic: Why Children are our most valuable resource. Click[...]