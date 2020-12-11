3 advantages of floating floors

If you need to replace your flooring, keep in mind that the quality of floating floors continues to improve while its other enticing characteristics remain. Here’s what floating floors have to offer.

1. Superior resistance

The most common type of floating floor material is laminate, which is resistant to impact, scratches, and UV ray damage. Laminate does fine in a damp environment, so you can safely install it in a basement or bathroom.

2. Affordable price



A floating floor is an affordable solution that offers a balance between quality and price. Even if you opt for a higher quality floating floor material, the cost is only about $5 per square foot. Installation tends to be cheaper as well.

3. Easy installation

This type of flooring is referred to as “floating” because it doesn’t need to be glued or nailed to the subfloor. Instead, each plank has grooves that make them interlock. With a few simple tools, you can install them yourself, although you’ll likely get better results if you hire a professional.

Keep in mind that floating floors can mimic the appearance of wood, ceramic, or stone. This means there’s a flooring choice that’s right for every room, and you won’t have to compromise on style.