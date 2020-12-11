Home
3 advantages of floating floors
If you need to replace your flooring, keep in mind that the quality of floating floors continues to improve while its other enticing characteristics remain. Here’s what floating floors have to offer.
1. Superior resistance
The most common type of floating floor material is laminate, which is resistant to impact, scratches, and UV ray damage. Laminate does fine in a damp environment, so you can safely install it in a basement or bathroom.
2. Affordable price
3. Easy installation
This type of flooring is referred to as “floating” because it doesn’t need to be glued or nailed to the subfloor. Instead, each plank has grooves that make them interlock. With a few simple tools, you can install them yourself, although you’ll likely get better results if you hire a professional.
Keep in mind that floating floors can mimic the appearance of wood, ceramic, or stone. This means there’s a flooring choice that’s right for every room, and you won’t have to compromise on style.
2 weeks before Christmas: A few tasks remain
Christmas is just around the corner! This week, you’ll need to focus on the little details that will make the holiday magnificent and memorable for everyone. Here’s what should be on your checklist.
• Plan activities and games to entertain guests of all ages such as karaoke and cards
• Clean your home from top to bottom and prepare the guest room if you expect to have visitors stay overnight
• Choose what type of music you’d like to listen to throughout the evening, and create a playlist
• Purchase a real tree from a local vendor and decorate it (remember to set it up away from heat sources and water it regularly)
• Check to make sure you have enough cutlery, glasses, napkins, and other dinnerware for all your guests, and buy or borrow items if needed
3 things to consider before adopting a pet from a shelter
In shelters across the country, thousands of abandoned animals are waiting to find their forever home. If you’re considering adopting a cat, dog, or other pet from your local shelter, here are three things to keep in mind.
1. Pets are given up for many reasons
It’s a common misconception that pets end up in shelters only if they’re poorly trained, sick, or aggressive. Most of the animals at your local shelter are in fact friendly and in good health. Oftentimes, pets are abandoned because their owners are moving or no longer have the time, resources, or inclination to take care of them.
2. Adopting a pet is a long-term commitment
3. There are various costs to factor in
Although it’s usually cheaper to adopt an animal from a shelter than to buy one from a pet store, they’re certainly not free. Adoption fees can include the cost of sterilization, deworming treatment, vaccines, microchipping, and temporary health insurance. You also need to factor in regular expenses such as food, toys, grooming, and veterinary appointments.
If you can handle the responsibility of owning a pet and want to help an abandoned animal find their forever home, schedule a visit at an animal shelter in your area.
Compassionate adoption
Some animals are less likely to be adopted, particularly if they’re old or have special needs. Adoption fees tend to be lower for these pets, but they typically require extra care.
How to reduce your dog’s carbon pawprint
From high-quality food to luxury grooming products, many doting pet owners want to make sure their dog gets the very best. But did you know there are ways you can promote the health of both your pup and the planet? Here’s how to minimize the environmental impact of owning a dog.
Food
Opt for dog food made with natural, organic ingredients. While more expensive than low-grade options, this type of food has more nutritional value. This means you can feed your dog less while still meeting its health needs and satisfying its appetite. Look for products sold in bulk or packaged in recyclable or biodegradable materials.
Toys
Waste
Picking up after your dog is a common courtesy, but using plastic bags that get tossed in the trash does a disservice to the environment. Instead, opt for biodegradable pet waste bags. Alternatively, to prevent your pet’s poop from ending up in a landfill where they’ll take a long time to decompose, you can compost them yourself in a specialized bin.
Many small-scale pet boutiques also offer eco-friendly shampoos, accessories, treats, and more. Find out what sustainable dog care products are available in your area.
3 tips to balance work and family
Do you frequently feel torn between your family and your career? Balancing your personal and professional life is undoubtedly a challenge, especially if you have kids. If you find yourself wishing there were more hours in the day, here are three tips to help you make the most of the time you have.
1. Create a family calendar
A visual representation of the week ahead can help you stay organized and establish priorities. Be sure to include each family member’s chores, appointments, extracurricular activities, and work deadlines. Hang a copy in the kitchen for everyone to see, and use a calendar application on your smartphone so you can access it on the go.
2. Schedule quality time
3. Avoid multitasking
This applies both at home and at work. If you only have half an hour to spend with your kids in the evening, make sure they have your undivided attention during that time. And when you’re at the office, avoid distractions like social media and chatty co-workers that make you less productive and force you to play catch-up on the weekend.
Finally, remember to make time for yourself. A family and career require a lot of energy, and you need moments to recharge so you can continue to be a good employee, partner, and parent.
10 beauty treatments for a radiant holiday season
The holidays are fast approaching and salons will soon be booked. For this reason, it’s best to schedule your beauty treatments in advance. If you haven’t made your appointments yet, here are 10 to schedule as soon as possible.
1. A facial treatment for a complexion that glows
2. Eyebrow hair removal for accentuated features
3. A skin pigmentation treatment for an even complexion
4. Anti-wrinkle injections for younger-looking skin
5. Expert makeup services for a glamorous look and stunning holiday photos
6. A manicure and pedicure for supple, elegant hands and feet
7. Hairstyling and dyeing services for a gorgeous look
8. A tanning session for radiant, golden skin
9. Eyelash extensions for mesmerizing eyes
10. Teeth whitening for a dazzling smile
Be sure to book your appointments right away. Call your local beauty salon, medical spa, tanning salon, or esthetician today.
Review homeowner’s insurance for coverage
Your home–one of your biggest lifetime investments–must be protected from the dangers of nature and the world.
What if a volcano erupts, a satellite drops, the wind blows, lightning strikes, or fire burns? For those threats, you need insurance, and you need the right amount.
The biggest catastrophe would be not having enough coverage.
Consider these three types of coverage:
1. Standard dwelling coverage.
This is based on the cost to rebuild your house, based on construction and material costs in your area. Your homeowner’s insurance company can give you an estimate and might even update your coverage for you to reflect changing costs of labor and materials.
Note that standard coverage does not cover everything. It almost certainly does not cover floods or earthquakes. Or nuclear war.
2. Extended replacement cost.
Not offered by every company, extended coverage can absorb price increases. If a tornado tears through your town, labor, and materials could be scarce and costs could rise. With standard dwelling coverage, you are insured to the limits of your policy but no more. With extended coverage, even if costs rise, your investment will be protected.
3. Guaranteed replacement cost.
This is the best coverage because it pays to rebuild your house no matter how much costs have gone up. You might need this in a high-value, historical home, for example. You might need it if your home has special features that would be difficult and expensive to replace.
