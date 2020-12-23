Home
3 advantages of folding doors
If you want to maximize a small space or let in more natural light, folding doors are sure to be a welcome addition to your home. Here are three great reasons to install this type of door.
1. They help open up space. Since these doors fold in on themselves when open, they’re an ideal option for small rooms where a standard door would take up too much space.
2. They suit any design style. Folding doors are available in a variety of configurations and can fit openings of different sizes. In addition to choosing the number of panels, you can opt for a door material that complements your home’s overall look.
3. They facilitate outdoor living. Folding doors for your patio that is made of glass can offer easy access to your backyard or deck. In addition, they can give you access to a great view, extend the length of an entire wall, and let in an abundance of natural light.
To find folding doors that suit your needs, visit a home improvement store in your area, or speak with a local contractor.
Should your new cat be allowed to roam outdoors?
If you’ve recently adopted a cat, you might be wondering whether to let it roam freely outside or keep it indoors. While your kitty might enjoy the extra space to explore, there are several risks that come with having an outdoor cat. Among other things, it could:
• Get hit by a vehicle
• Contract a serious illness like feline AIDS or feline leukemia virus
• Get injured in fights with other cats
• Be infected with parasites such as worms, ticks, and lice
• Get adopted by someone else, especially if it doesn’t have a collar
• Be poisoned by eating a toxic plant
• Contribute to the stray cat population if it’s not sterilized
• Become more aggressive or stressed
Unless you adopt an older cat that’s used to coming and going as it pleases, it’s generally preferable to keep Mittens indoors. In fact, it’s estimated that outdoor cats live about five years less than indoor cats. And since your cat would be more likely to get hurt or sick, you could end up with higher vet bills.
Keep in mind that your cat can lead a happy and active life indoors if you offer plenty of stimulation with toys and access to windows. You can also use a harness to take your cat on supervised outings, which reduces the risk of your feline getting into trouble.
Precautions for an outdoor cat
If you want to let your feline roam outdoors, there are several steps you should take to maximize its health and safety. Make sure your cat is sterilized, vaccinated, microchipped, treated against parasites, and wears a collar.
Why you should buy a hygrometer
The humidity level in your house can have a significant effect on your well-being. If there isn’t enough moisture in the air, you may develop dry skin, a scratchy throat and chronic nose bleeds. Excess moisture is also problematic as it can lead to water damage and mold growth.
While condensation on the windows and other issues can be signs that the humidity level in your home is less than ideal, the most reliable way to assess the amount of moisture in the air is to use a hygrometer.
How it works
A hygrometer is an affordable, user-friendly instrument that measures relative humidity, which is the amount of water vapor in the air expressed as a percentage. Since this device is hand-held, you can easily monitor the humidity level in each room of your home.
Ideally, the humidity level throughout your home should be between 30 and 50 percent. To avoid inaccurate results, don’t use the hygrometer near a heat source. If the humidity level in one or several rooms isn’t optimal, here are a few ways to add or remove moisture from the air:
· Install a humidifier or dehumidifier
· Ensure your windows and doors are well-sealed
· Install ceiling exhaust fans
· Open a window
· Avoid air-drying laundry indoors
To purchase a hygrometer, simply visit any hardware or big-box store in your area.
1 week before Christmas: Time for the final touches
Christmas is upon us and excitement is in the air. All that remains are a few final chores that need to get done before your guests arrive.
• Clear out space in the entrance way for your guests’ boots and coats
• Finish buying the fresh ingredients you’ll need for your holiday meal
• Stock your bathrooms with extra toilet paper and fresh hand towels
• Strategically place boxes of facial tissues and small bottles of hand sanitizer around the house
• Walk through each room to make sure nothing’s in the way or blocking an emergency exit
• Put hazardous objects like lighters, cleaning products, and medications out of the reach of children
• Shovel and de-ice your front steps and walkway, and consider putting down anti-slip mats so your guests don’t fall
Merry Christmas!
4 perks of an open-concept floor plan
Does your home feel closed off and cramped? If you want to transform your living space, here are the benefits you can look forward to with an open-concept floor plan.
1. It lets in more natural light
Removing interior walls is an effective way to brighten up your living space and allow natural light to extend further into your home.
2. It maximizes sight lines
3. It makes small spaces feel larger
While you might not be able to add square footage to your home, taking down walls to combine several smaller rooms provides you with more usable space.
4. It offers flexible design options
Without walls to delineate each room, you can easily rearrange the layout of your living space to suit the evolving needs and preferences of your family.
If you want to have an open-concept home, keep in mind that restructuring a house’s floor plan is a major undertaking. To achieve the design of your dreams, be sure to enlist the help of experienced professionals including engineers, architects, contractors, and interior decorators.
The right support
Before you start knocking down walls, consult an engineer to determine if any of them are load-bearing. You may need to install support beams to help hold up the weight of your home.
What to do if a wild animal comes to visit
Whether it’s a deer nibbling on the lawn or a fox exploring your patio, encounters with wildlife can be exciting. However, to ensure their safety and yours, there are certain things to keep in mind before you get too close.
First, you should never attempt to capture, feed, or tame a wild animal. In fact, their mistrust of humans is healthy and contributes to their survival. If an animal becomes accustomed to being fed by humans, it’ll slowly lose its instinct to hunt or gather in the wild.
Additionally, wild animals that get used to being around humans become easy prey for hunters. They’re also more likely to wander into high-traffic areas where they could get hit by vehicles.
Finally, wild animals such as raccoons and skunks can carry rabies and other serious diseases. So, the next time a wild animal makes a surprise visit, remember to admire and photograph it from a safe distance.
15 practical solar-powered devices
Solar energy is a clean, renewable, and abundant resource that’s increasingly being used to supply buildings with electricity. However, it can also be used to power a variety of devices. If you want to reduce your reliance on single-use batteries and lower your energy bills, here are 15 types of solar-powered gadgets.
1. Lighter
2. Calculator
3. Phone charger
5. Keyboard
6. Fountain
7. Flashlight
8. Lantern
9. Watch
10. Projector
11. Radio
12. Alarm clock
13. Toy robot
14. Backpack
15. Thermometer
If properly cared for, high-quality solar panels can last several decades. Plus, their silicon cells are made of aluminum, glass, and plastic, which means they can be recycled.
Green gifts
If you need to buy a present for an environmentally conscious friend or family member, consider gifting them with a solar-powered device.
