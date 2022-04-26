3 advantages of growing fruits and vegetables in greenhouses

Interest among consumers and producers for greenhouse fruits and vegetables has been steadily growing in North America. Here are three advantages of greenhouse farming.

1. It protects crops from bad weather

Greenhouses protect crops from storms and cold temperatures. This makes them especially practical in northern communities that have short growing seasons. Greenhouses make it possible to grow to produce year-round.

2. It allows for high-quality produce

Generally, greenhouses produce higher yields and better-quality fruits and vegetables than fields. This is because greenhouses are equipped with irrigation, ventilation, and heating systems. This controlled environment provides optimal growing conditions.

3. It facilitates organic farming

Greenhouses are closed environments. This makes them well suited to organic farming because producers can control pest populations without using pesticides. For example, they can introduce beneficial insects like ladybugs to help control pests that might otherwise damage crops.

The next time you’re at the grocery store, keep an eye out for greenhouse-grown fruits and vegetables like lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, raspberries, and strawberries.