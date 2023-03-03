3 alternatives to lazy Susans

The lazy Susan is probably one of the most well-known and recognized kitchen cabinet accessories. However, many homeowners complain that it isn’t practical. If you’re remodeling your kitchen, here are three lazy Susan alternatives you may consider.

1. Super Susan trays spin independently on the shelves inside the corner cabinet. You can add up to three trays, depending on your storage needs. This feature eliminates the pole many people hate on a standard lazy Susan, which allows you to store larger items.

2. Magic corner pull-outs are door-mounted shelves that swing out of the corner cabinet. Many models also include back shelves that can be pulled out individually for easy loading and unloading.

3. Corner drawers are the most ergonomic option because you get the most space to store things. However, they’re expensive and can only be included in a new build because of their large opening and clearance requirements.

Finally, you can also opt to block out the corner completely. Sometimes forfeiting access to the corner creates other benefits, such as getting a larger drawer bank. Consult your contractor to determine the most practical option for your needs.