3 benefits of chair yoga

You’ve likely heard about the numerous health benefits associated with yoga, but did you know that you can achieve similar results from a chair? Here are three reasons this type of yoga is great for those with mobility issues.

1. It can be adapted according to your abilities

In-chair yoga, traditional yoga poses are modified so they can be performed in a seated position. This means you can complete an entire workout without needing to stand or lower yourself to the floor. Each movement can be executed at your own pace and customized based on your physical limitations.

2. It can improve your strength and balance



There are many chair yoga poses that gently put your balance and coordination to the test. These movements will help strengthen your muscles and improve your health. Chair yoga teaches your body to adapt to instability, which can help prevent falls and injuries in your daily life.

3. It can give you a confidence boost

Do you feel unsteady or unsure when you move due to age, illness, or a loss of mobility? Chair yoga is an opportunity to rediscover your body’s capabilities in a safe environment and regain confidence in your movements.

Are you intrigued? Then pull up a chair! Many seniors’ residences and community centers offer chair yoga courses. Plus, once you’ve learned the poses, you can do them pretty much anywhere.