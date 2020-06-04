3 benefits of opting for a custom-designed pool

Are you thinking about installing an in-ground pool? If so, here are three benefits of opting for a custom-designed model rather one that’s a standard size and shape.

1. A durable product

Custom-designed pools are particularly durable and water-tight. This is because they’re usually built from a single piece of concrete or similar material. These types of pools are constructed in a way that minimizes the risk of cracks and leaks.

2. A perfect fit



When it comes to the appearance of your new pool, you’re only limited by the size of your property. You can select the dimensions and shapes that work best for your lifestyle and backyard.

3. An eco-friendly option

A custom-designed pool can be environmentally friendly, provided you choose the appropriate building materials, sanitation method, and power source. For example, you can choose a structure made of clay or gravel, a natural filtration system, and a solar-powered water heater.

Additionally, if you opt to install a custom-designed pool, you get a feature that blends seamlessly with the rest of your landscape. Indeed, this type of pool will be uniquely suited to your property.