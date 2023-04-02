3 benefits of using podcasts in your recruiting strategy

When filling a position within your company, it can be hard to convey what your hiring managers are looking for in a written job posting. Recently, the City of Edmonton began recording short podcasts allowing their hiring manager to inform potential candidates about different roles. Here are a few reasons to try it for your company.

1. Insightful. A podcast is a quick and easy way to digest information about a job without requiring much reading. The hiring manager can give candidates an immediate insight into the position and work culture.

2. Impactful. Unlike text, audio recordings have a high emotional impact. Hearing someone’s voice feels more sincere and honest than a written posting. Consequently, a podcast can instill a sense of trust, encouraging more people to apply.

3. Accessible. Many candidates are busy and may not have the time to read several written job postings. Having information about job openings in podcast form allows people to multi-task and job search on the go.

Finally, podcasts are a cost-effective and engaging way to reach people with unique skill sets who no longer look in traditional places for information.