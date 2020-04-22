3 car sounds you should never ignore

In many cases, the first indication that there’s something wrong with your car is a strange sound. Here are three types of noises that could indicate there’s a problem.

1. Squealing

If it comes from your engine bay, a high-pitched squealing sound could indicate that there’s a worn-out or loose belt. On the other hand, if the noise emanates from the wheels, it may mean that there’s a problem with your brakes or bearings. An issue with the brakes may also present itself with a grinding sound.

2. Grinding or crunching

These sounds, especially when they come from under the hood, can be caused by a whole host of issues. A complete inspection may be necessary to pinpoint the origin of the noise.

3. Rattling or knocking

This could be caused by something as simple as a rock caught in the wheels or may be an indication that something is seriously wrong with your car. If the noise persists, get a mechanic to take a look at it.

If you regularly listen to music while you drive, you may miss the telltale sounds of a car problem. At least once a month, turn off the radio while driving in order to listen carefully to the noises your car makes. If you hear anything out of the ordinary, have it checked by a professional.