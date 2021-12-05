Kids' Corner
3 Christmas gift ideas for your parents
Do you want to spoil your parents over the holidays? If so, here are a few ideas.
1. Handmade gift
You can use crafting materials, items from your recycling bin, or pinecones and branches you find in nature to make a centerpiece, greeting card, or Christmas tree ornament.
2. Coupon book
Write down a few chores you could do, such as emptying the dishwasher or tidying your room, on small pieces of paper. Your parents can then pick one of these coupons whenever they like, and you must do the task — without complaining!
3. Store-bought gift
If you have some money saved up, you can buy your parents a present you think they’d enjoy. For example, you could purchase a funny mug if they love coffee, a decorative frame if they take a lot of pictures, or chocolates if they have a sweet tooth.
Whatever you decide, your parents are sure to appreciate the thought you put into their gift.
Broomball: an exciting winter sport
Broomball, a fun winter sport that’s perfect for all ages, is making a comeback. Similar to hockey in several ways, this game is played on an ice rink with two teams of five players plus a goaltender each. The goal nets are a little taller than they are in hockey, but the gameplay rules are very similar.
In simple terms, the objective of broomball is to score more goals than your opponent by hitting a rubber ball into the opposing net with a special broom. A typical game lasts two or three periods.
Broomball combines elements of hockey, soccer, and baseball. Therefore, if you enjoy these sports, you’ll probably want to add this game to your list of sports to try.
What do animals do in winter?
In winter, animals have to be able to endure frosty temperatures and a decrease in the amount of available food. Here are seven creatures that have adapted and developed strategies to survive the season.
1. Monarch butterflies
These orange-winged butterflies fly thousands of miles to overwinter in Mexico. Even though monarchs can travel between 50 and 100 miles a day, this journey takes several months to complete.
2. Cod
Fish cannot regulate their own body temperature and, consequently, it changes based on the temperature of the water. In order to be able to live in cold water, cod rely on antifreeze proteins. This prevents their blood from freezing.
3. Hares
In the fall, hares grow a thick, white winter coat. This transformation allows them to stay warm in frigid temperatures and remain camouflaged in the snow.
4. Bees
Bees spend the winter in their hive. When the cold weather hits, the worker bees gather around their queen and vibrate their wing muscles to keep her warm.
5. Striped chipmunks
These small mammals are true hibernators. They roll up into a small ball and sleep all winter long without leaving their burrow. They slow down their breathing, body temperature, and heart rate during this time. Since they expend almost no energy, chipmunks can survive on their fat reserves.
6. Chickadees
Many birds migrate south when the temperature starts to drop. Chickadees, however, overwinter in some of the coldest northern regions. During this time, they change their diet and eat seeds instead of insects. Moreover, they can puff out their feathers to shelter themselves from the cold.
7. Bears
Most people assume that bears hibernate all winter. However, this isn’t strictly true. In actuality, bears simply lower their metabolic rate and go into a light sleep. Consequently, they may occasionally wake up in winter if they hear a loud noise. Furthermore, female bears have their cubs at this time of the year.
Animals have adapted to cold and snowy winters in many different ways. The unique traits they develop allow them to both stay warm and remain nourished throughout the season.
