3 common nail conditions and their causes

Are the nails on your fingers and toes strong, smooth, and uniform? If not, it’s important to identify the problem, as it might be serious and require medical attention. Here are three common nail conditions to watch out for.

1. Brittle nails

If your nails are thin, soft, and prone to splitting, peeling, or breaking, you likely have onychoschizia. This issue tends to be the result of aging, but sometimes an underlying condition such as hypothyroidism is the cause.

Additionally, brittle nails can also be caused by external factors such as repeated handwashing and frequent exposure to nail polish, detergents, and household cleaners.

2. Discolored nails

A variety of mild to severe problems can cause your nails to develop spots or take on an abnormal hue. Here’s what the different types of discoloration may indicate:

• White suggests you may have low albumin or possibly vitiligo

• Blue is likely to be a side effect of taking an oral medication

• Purple suggests bruising or bleeding under the nail

• Brown may be the result of smoking, frequent nail polish use, or chemotherapy

• Yellow could be a sign of lymphedema, nail psoriasis, or lung disease

• Black is evidence of a bacterial infection, bruising, or possibly a melanoma

• Green points to a Pseudomonas bacterial infection

3. Fungal infections

Toenails are more often affected by fungi that cause infections such as athlete’s foot and onychomycosis. People who sweat heavily or walk barefoot in damp communal areas such as swimming pools and public showers are at greater risk of developing a nail fungus.

If you’re concerned about the health of your nails, speak with a doctor or dermatologist.

If you want strong, beautiful nails, be sure to protect them from impact, excessive moisture, and harsh products such as cleaners and nail polish. Additionally, you should apply a hydrating hand cream daily, paying particular attention to your nails and cuticles.