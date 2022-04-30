3 considerations for your custom staircase

Custom staircases can be much more than a means of getting from one floor to the next. When designed well, they combine style with function. Here are a few things to keep in mind if you plan to update or install one.

1. Shape

Depending on how much space you have in your home, you may want to install a straight staircase with storage underneath or a winding staircase with decorative landings. If space is limited, a spiral staircase is your best bet.

2. Type

If you want to impress your guests, do away with traditional blocky steps and risers. Instead, suspend your staircase from rods in the ceiling or attach floating steps to the wall. Alternatively, staircases with blocky stringers and offset steps are trending.

3. Materials

Make sure you choose staircase materials that match the style of your home. If you want your house to feel warm and inviting, wood and stone are great options. However, if you have a modern or contemporary home, metal, glass, and concrete may be more suitable.

To bring your staircase project to life, contact a professional contractor.