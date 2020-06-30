3 considerations when choosing a floating floor

Floating floors have become increasingly popular in recent years thanks to their durability and improved quality. Most of all, people appreciate how easy they are to install. Since the planks attach to each other instead of the subfloor, they’re also easy to replace. Here are three things to consider when choosing a floating floor.

1. The material

The most popular type of floating floor is laminate, which is an affordable option that can withstand a lot of abuse. How¬ever, you can also find planks made of vinyl, engineered wood, and other materials like cork.

The material you choose will depend on your budget, where you’re planning to install it, and the amount of traffic you expect in the area.

2. The quality

Well-made floating floors lock together easily and seamlessly, while some lower-end materials may not connect properly.

If you opt for laminate that mimics the look of wood, make sure there’s enough variety in the pattern for it to appear natural.

3. The thickness

Thicker floating floorboards aren’t necessarily a higher quality product. However, they’re easier to install, more resistant to damage, and the best choice if your subfloor isn’t perfectly flat.

Before you install your floating floor, you’ll need to lay down a sheet of foam underlay. A must for any floating floor, this layer acts as a moisture barrier, helps correct minor imperfections in the subfloor, and adds a bit of cushioning under the planks. Be sure to remove any baseboards or trim from the wall prior to installation, and pull up the old flooring if necessary.