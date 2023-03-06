Seasonal
3 countries leading the way in women’s rights
To celebrate International Women’s Day, here’s a look at three nations working hard to advance women’s rights.
1. Iceland
For over ten years, Iceland has topped the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index. Iceland established an equal pay law mandating equal pay and terms of employment for both men and women. Iceland also passed a law in 2010 requiring company boards to have a minimum of 40 percent women. In 2009, Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir became Iceland’s first female prime minister.
2. New Zealand
New Zealand was the first self-governed nation to allow women the right to vote in 1893. Two women have held the position of prime minister so far in New Zealand, and around one-third of the parliament is female. In 2018, New Zealand’s parliament unanimously passed the Equal Pay Amendment Bill, guaranteeing equal pay for workers, regardless of gender.
3. Denmark
Women in Denmark generally work outside the home and pursue careers while raising a family because of the country’s generous parental leave and tax-subsidized daycare. Additionally, over 40 percent of the representatives in Denmark’s parliament are female, and so are many of the country’s ministers. Denmark’s first female prime minister, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, took office in 2011.
Many countries have made considerable efforts to advance gender equality in recent years. Still, there’s a long way to go to achieve full parity between men and women.
Legal Notices
The great chocolate egg rescue
The residents of Cocoaville were busy one morning preparing for the big Easter picnic. The whole town looked forward to this event, held yearly in a magnificent field of tulips. As was the tradition, each villager brought a dish to share.
Jen the Hen had just put the finishing touches on her succulent vegetable salad when she heard a knock on the door. Opening it, she saw her neighbor, Sonny the Bunny, holding a box of chocolate eggs and looking entirely despondent.
“What’s happening?” asked Jen with a worried voice.
“It’s my eggs,” he moaned, showing her his ruined chocolate eggs. “I left them by the window, and the sun melted them.”
“Oh, I see,” his friend replied. “But they’re not completely melted. I’m sure we can rescue them.”
“Do you really think so?” replied Sonny hopefully.
“Sure! Hurry home and get all your candies and come right back,” directed Jen, already rummaging through her cupboards.
A few minutes later, the rabbit returned with an assortment of sweets, including caramels, licorice, and all sorts of all sorts! Jen found jujubes, yogurt-coated raisins, and pralines in her own kitchen.
The two neighbors set out immediately, decorating the chocolate eggs. Their minds turned to the villagers.
“Look!” exclaimed Jen. “With all these colorful bits, this egg looks like Brock the Peacock!”
“And with the yogurt-covered raisins, this one will look like Sam the Lamb!”
After they’d given each egg a personal touch, they put them carefully into a cooler. Proud of their work, the hen and rabbit made their way to the tulip field, where they made a grand entrance. The locals were so impressed with Sonny’s unique chocolate eggs that they offered heartfelt congratulations.
“All the credit goes to my charming neighbor,” he replied, gesturing to Jen. “Her brilliant idea made my eggs turn out so beautifully.”
Ever since that day, Cocoaville has had a new tradition. A friendly chocolate egg competition takes place each year during the Easter picnic.
THE END
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour
Translated by Lynette Adams
Seasonal
4 ways to empower women entrepreneurs in your community
International Women’s Day is observed annually on March 8. It’s a day to celebrate the achievements of women and help them continue to succeed in the business world. Here are four easy ways to support a female business owner in your community.
1. Buy from them. One of the best ways to empower female entrepreneurs is to buy their products or services. Actively look for women-owned businesses and support them whenever you can.
2. Spread the word. Social media is a powerful tool. Therefore, if you love a product or service from a woman-owned business, tell your friends and post about it on your social networks. You may introduce others to a brand they may not have known otherwise.
3. Write a review. Leaving a review is one of the best ways for businesses to improve and grow. It can also help increase visibility.
4. Donate or invest. Women-led companies often struggle to get the funding they need to survive. You can support them by donating to causes that provide loans and grants to women-owned small businesses and underserved entrepreneurs.
As the economy continues to be uncertain, your support can mean the difference between a woman-owned business staying afloat or sinking.
Seasonal
How gender equality boosts economic growth
Did you know that gender equality goes hand-in-hand with economic and financial stability? Women account for half the world’s working-age population. Therefore, the global economy suffers when they’re denied the opportunity to reach their full economic potential.
In countries where women have more equal opportunities, the economy is much more resilient, sustainable and competitive. According to a study by McKinsey Global Institute, closing the workforce gender gap could add as much as $28 trillion to the global GDP in 2025. Moreover, boosting women’s participation in the labor force could help offset the impact of a shrinking workforce in rapidly aging societies.
Women bring new skills to the workplace, increasing productivity and growth. Moreover, giving women equal opportunity to participate in agriculture and equipping them with climate-smart practices can accelerate progress toward addressing food insecurity and climate change.
Although there has been significant progress toward gender equality, women still have fewer career opportunities and earn, on average, 16 percent less than men. This International Women’s Day, it’s up to you to push for more aggressive change. Although governments and businesses play a crucial role in reducing the gender gap, so do you.
Seasonal
Youth Art Month: encouraging artistic expression
Youth Art Month is a yearly arts advocacy program that takes place throughout the entire month of March. Created by the Art and Creative Materials Institute (ACMI) in 1961, the event promotes art education and increases community understanding and interest in art through exhibits, workshops, and other creative ventures.
Youth Art Month has several goals:
• Recognize art education as a viable component in the education curricula
• Expand art programs in schools and provide additional opportunities for individuals of all ages to participate in creative art learning
• Reflect and demonstrate the National Art Education Association’s goals that work toward the improvement of art education at all levels
• Direct attention to the value of art education for divergent and critical thinking
The signature event of the month is the flag design contest. The 2023 theme is Your Art, Your Voice. Each state selects a winning design that gets made into an actual flag, displayed in the CFAE YAM Showcase at the National Art Education Association (NAEA) Annual Convention. This year, the convention takes place in San Antonio, Texas.
Art helps children explore and express their thoughts and emotions in nonverbal ways, which can benefit them as they grow and mature. To learn more about Youth Art Month or how to get involved in your state, contact your Youth Art Month Chairperson or State Art Education Association.
Seasonal
George Washington: A leader and more
On Feb. 20, Presidents’ Day, we mark the 292nd birthday of George Washington, the first president of the United States. No American has been more recognizable, yet even those who knew him found him hard to explain.
Of his personal life, Abigail Adams wrote that “he has a dignity which forbids familiarity, mixed with an easy affability which creates love and reverence.”
The man who has given his name to a state, the nation’s capital, 33 counties, nine colleges, seven mountains, and 121 post offices was a Virginia planter, mapmaker, draftsman, surveyor, mathematician, politician, and military general. He was also a slave owner.
He was ambitious. As a young man, he pursued fame, fortune, and land ownership in whatever way he could. But during the American Revolution, he supported the cause with more than half of his wealth.
He did have a bad temper, and some say he was prone to loud cursing. But he had patience in other ways. At Yorktown, for example, the general put an end to unseemly celebrations among his troops, saying that it should be left to people of the future to celebrate.
Because Washington was able to balance leadership with restraint, he gave us a government strong enough to lead and wise enough to listen, says Richard Norton Smith, author of Patriarch: George Washington and the New American Nation (Houghton Mifflin).
As a slave owner, Washington disagreed with the system as it grew in disrepute and infamy worldwide.
In his will, he gave his valet immediate freedom and the 123 remaining slaves freedom upon his wife’s death. His wife freed them herself just a year later, in 1801, afraid to keep people enslaved who anticipated her death.
Interesting Things to Know
Black History Month: The daring life of Robert Smalls
He was a man seemingly doomed to live an obscure life, but Robert Smalls’ daring life defied expectations.
Born into slavery in the salty coastal marshes of Beaufort, SC, Smalls was contracted out to work in Charleston by age 12 and eventually learning seafaring jobs along Charleston’s wharfs. He was just 17 when he met and married his wife, Hannah Jones, an enslaved hotel maid.
By 1861, with the nation divided in the Civil War, Smalls, then in his 20s, had become accomplished enough to pilot the Confederate transport ship Planter, which ran missions along rivers and coastal areas. But in Charleston harbor, Smalls saw the Union ships just seven miles away and decided plan his escape.
In May 1862, Smalls and other enslaved people working on the ship brought their families on board — a common enough occurrence while the white crew was on shore — and sailed out to the Union Navy.
By stealth and skill, he sailed past Confederate forts to deliver his ship, and more importantly, his knowledge into the hands of the Union. His daring escape brought Smalls into national prominence. He was granted a sum of money for the surrendered ship and was appointed a pilot in the U.S. Navy. Later, he was promoted to captain for his heroism in battle.
During Reconstruction, Smalls returned to South Carolina and was elected to several terms in state government offices, then to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served five terms.
Fittingly, Smalls returned to Beaufort after the war and purchased his former owner’s home. His mother, Lydia Polite, lived with him there while he spent nine months teaching himself to read and write.
Smalls died of malaria in 1915 at the age of 75.
Wind: 2mph E
Humidity: 62%
Pressure: 29.86"Hg
UV index: 0
52/30°F
54/30°F