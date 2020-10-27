Home
3 creepy Halloween crafts for kids
This Halloween, encourage your kids to get creative. Here are a few fun and easy crafts your little ones will love making.
1. Felt critters
Cut pieces of felt into various shapes and glue them together to make insects, animals, and fantastical creatures. For young crafters, you can trace out the desired shapes with a marker and get them to simply cut along the lines. Use pompoms, buttons, and bits of yarn to add the finishing touches.
To create a spooky spider, for example, cut out a large black circle for the body, two medium white circles for the eyes, and two small black circles for the pupils. Attach eight same-sized pieces of black pipe cleaner to make the legs.
2. Mason jar lanterns
To create a spooky lantern, paint the outside of a Mason jar with the face of a jack-o’-lantern. Another idea is to make it look like the lantern is covered in creepy crawlies by filling it with plastic insects and cotton cobwebs. Alternatively, you can fill the jar halfway with dried leaves, flowers, and pebbles to create a more fall-like look.
Once the jar is ready, place a battery-powered tealight inside. The flickering candle will cast the perfect eerie glow.
3. Toilet roll monsters
Make ghosts, vampires, and other Halloween monsters out of empty toilet paper rolls. Use the tubes as torsos for your spooky creatures, then create horns, wings, fangs, and other eerie features with markers, paint, construction paper, pipe cleaners, and other odds and ends you have around the house.
To make a mummy, for example, wrap the roll in strips of gauze or paper towel. Or, to bring your very own Frankenstein to life, use green paint and black felt for the hair.
All three of these crafts can be made with objects found around your home and adapted to your children’s ages and abilities. Use the crafts you make to help decorate your home, design a haunted house, or put on a spooky puppet show.
3 ways to enjoy your retirement years
While some people look forward to retirement, others may be worried about how to fill their days once they stop working. If you share these concerns, here are three enjoyable ways to spend your time and find fulfillment once you retire.
1. Volunteer
If you have an abundance of free time, consider donating some of it to a cause that’s close to your heart. Non-profit organizations, libraries, religious groups, schools and more are often looking for people to lend a hand. Even if you only volunteer a few hours each week, it’s an opportunity to give back to your community and meet new people.
2. Study
3. Create
Do you have a knack for building furniture, knitting mittens, painting landscapes, or baking bread? Whatever your talents are, you’ll have plenty of time after retirement to refine your skills. Plus, you can choose to sell your creations, gift them to loved ones or donate them to a charity to be sold at a fundraiser.
If you’re still not sure what you’d like to do once you retire, consider speaking with a life coach. He or she will be able to help you pinpoint your priorities and map out new goals.
4 family activities for a fun Halloween at home
If you want to celebrate Halloween with your kids from the comfort of your home, here are a few on-theme activities the whole family will enjoy.
1. Play board games
There’s no better time to play games like The Werewolves of Millers Hollow, Cauldron Quest, and Ghost Blitz than on Halloween. You can also play monster-themed charades or Pictionary.
2. Sing karaoke
3. Organize a photo shoot
Make a creepy backdrop and show off your costumes in a makeshift photo booth. Alternatively, you can host a fashion show in your living room.
4. Make a home movie
Recreate scenes from classic Halloween movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus or write your own script. Make sure everyone has the chance to play a fun role.
Once your little monsters are in bed, wrap up the evening in your pajamas with a bowl of popcorn and a scary movie.
Choosing the right tile
Not all tiles are the same. In fact, each type has its own characteristics that make it well suited for some spaces and less than ideal for others. Here’s what you should know before you start your next tiling project.
Ceramic
The durability of a ceramic tile depends on its PEI rating, which measures the surface enamel’s resistance to abrasion. Class 1 and 2 tiles are lightweight options perfect for shower walls and back splashes. On floors, however, you’ll need at least a class 3 tiles to avoid cracking the surface.
Porcelain
Natural stone
From marble and slate to granite and limestone, there’s no denying the elegance of stone tiles. However, the porous texture of certain types makes it harder to clean and more susceptible to scratching. To prevent water damage and stains, you’ll need to regularly apply a high-quality sealant.
Glass
While not recommended for floors, glass tiles can be used to create a mosaic-style back splash in the kitchen or an accent piece around a bathtub. Using the material can brighten up a room as glass reflects light and pairs wonderfully with natural surfaces like wood and stone.
Once you’ve selected your tiles, leave the installation to the professionals. Their experience allows them to work efficiently, waste fewer materials, and create unique designs.
2020 trends: Why glass partitions deserve a look
If you want to create designated spaces in your home without sacrificing the airiness of open-concept living, glass partitions offer a beautiful compromise.
This type of room divider helps block out noise while continuing to let in plenty of natural light. If you want to create an office space or reading nook in your living area, for example, such partitions are ideal. Alternatively, glass walls can be used to keep strong smells in the kitchen without obstructing sight lines.
From intricately etched panels to industrial steel frames, glass partitions can be incorporated into any style of home and customized to fit any space. Plus, they’re typically made of tempered glass, which means they won’t shatter into sharp pieces if they accidentally break.
To help you make the most of this practical and striking feature, consult an interior designer.
8 habits that harm the environment
If you want to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle, start by ditching habits that generate a lot of pollution. Here are eight things you might be doing that needlessly harm the environment.
1. Flushing or throwing out medication. Prescription drugs can contaminate the water supply and poison wildlife. Always bring unused and expired medication to your local pharmacy for safe disposal.
2. Drinking bottled water. In most places, tap water is just as safe as bottled water and creates substantially less pollution. If necessary, equip your home with a filtration system.
3. Putting old electronics in the garbage. Since these devices contain toxic substances, bring them to a drop-off location in your region to be safely recycled or refurbished.
4. Tossing cigarette butts on the ground. These are a major source of plastic pollution. Before you light up, locate a nearby outdoor receptacle or make sure you have a pocket ashtray on hand.
5. Opting for single-use plastic straws. Refuse them at restaurants and coffee shops. There are plenty of reusable options on the market made of metal, silicone, and bamboo.
6. Removing makeup with single-use products. Since these wipes take years to decompose in landfills, many beauty brands offer alternatives that can be washed and reused.
7. Driving erratically. Rapidly accelerating and slamming on the brakes will cause your car to produce more emissions. Pushing on the pedals gently and driving with smoother transitions will save gas and money.
8. Using harsh chemical cleaners. These corrosive products are a health and environmental hazard. Opt for biodegradable options or discover the cleaning properties of vinegar, lemon, and baking soda.
From taking shorter showers to buying food grown and produced locally, there are countless small lifestyle changes that can make a huge difference.
Hunting waterfowl: a brief guide to decoys
When it comes to hunting waterfowl, setting up the right decoy spread is crucial to your success. Here’s what you need to know about luring in snow geese, Canada geese, and ducks.
Snow geese
Since these birds tend to move in flocks of hundreds, you’ll need to set upward of 1,000 decoys to attract them. If you’re relying solely on full-body decoys, however, about 200 to 400 should suffice to create a realistic setup.
Canada geese
Ducks
When you hunt ducks, the appropriate number of decoys depends on the body of water where you’re set up. A more expansive area will require a larger decoy spread to look realistic. For example, a dozen decoys will suffice for a pond, but you’ll need several dozen on a large lake.
Remember to check for changes to your regional hunting regulations before the start of each season.
