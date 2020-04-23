3 dental careers to consider

Is someone in your life graduating this year? If so, here are some gift ideas.

1. For the technophile

If your graduate loves gadgets and gizmos of all kinds, you can’t go wrong with a smartwatch. These devices allow users to do everything from receiving texts and emails right away to playing music without having their phone nearby.

Alternatively, wireless earbuds or headphones are sure to keep those that rely on public transit entertained on their way to school or work. And, if they have trouble getting up in the morning, consider gifting them with an alarm clock that uses light as well as sound to help them wake up more easily.

2. For the fitness junkie

Swap out their old, stinky duffle bag for a luxurious leather model they’ll be proud to carry to and from the gym or anywhere else.

If they prefer to work out on their own, they’re sure to appreciate a new set of weights or running shoes. On the other hand, if they love taking part in group exercise classes, buy them a pass to a local gym, spinning club or yoga studio.

3. For the traveler

Is your graduate taking a year off to travel the world? If so, they’re definitely going to need a new travel backpack to carry all their stuff.

A water bottle with a built-in filter will enable them to have access to clean drinking water no matter where they are in the world. And earplugs or noise-canceling headphones will ensure they can get some rest on airplanes and in loud youth hostels.

4. For the music lover

Are they passionate about music? A Wi-Fi or Bluetooth speaker will let them share their favorite tunes with all their friends.

If they prefer more traditional ways of listening to music, a record player and a selection of their favorite albums is sure to be a hit. Alternatively, consider buying them passes to a music festival happening in your area.

5. For the academic

For those that are continuing on with their studies, a day planner will help them stay on top of their coursework and schedule.

An insulated travel mug will keep their coffee or tea warm during those late nights at the library. And what student wouldn’t love to receive a brand new laptop to do their work on? Or, give them a break from their studies with a novel or magazine subscription you think they’d enjoy.

If all else fails, most graduates will appreciate a gift card to their local big box or grocery store so they can stock up on essentials.