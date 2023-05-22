3 easy-to-grow indoor plants for seniors

Do you live in a retirement home and want to add some greenery to your environment? Here are three easy-to-care-for houseplants that’ll thrive in your space.

1. Sansevieria

Often referred to as the snake plant or mother-in-law’s tongue because of its shape, the sansevieria doesn’t need much light. It also doesn’t need to be watered frequently; therefore, it’s the perfect plant for forgetful folk.

2. Crassula

Commonly known as the jade plant, the crassula requires a lot of sunlight. It needs very little water and grows slowly, making it ideal for small spaces.

3. Chlorophytum

Usually called the spider plant, chlorophytum can be placed on a piece of furniture or shelf to trail down. It’s esthetically pleasing and easy to maintain. As a bonus, chlorophytum plants often produce pups, so you can create new plants to give to others.

Besides being decorative, houseplants are soothing and generate a sense of well-being. Don’t hesitate to embellish your home with one or more species that grow well indoors.