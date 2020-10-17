Interesting Things to Know
3 eco-friendly options for your funeral
Conventional burials and cremations contribute to climate change. If you want your funeral proceedings to match your environmentally conscious lifestyle, here are three green options that might be available to you.
1. Aquamation
This process uses water, sodium, potassium, and heat to dissolve the body’s soft tissues into a sterile, aqueous solution that can be safely returned to the water supply. The remaining bones can then be ground up and placed in an urn. While it’s not yet legal in all places, aquamation (also referred to as alkaline hydrolysis or bio-cremation) is gaining in popularity as an environmentally friendly alternative to burials and cremations.
2. Humusation
3. Biodegradable urn
A popular green burial option involves placing the deceased person’s ashes in a decomposable urn. This can be made of sand and gelatine, cornstarch, recycled paper, coconut shells or other organic materials. In some cases, these burial pods can be placed beneath a sapling to help generate new life after death. Keep in mind that while the urn produces little to no pollution, this option still relies on cremation.
Speak with your family or a funeral director in your community about how you would like your remains to be handled after death.
Interesting Things to Know
Why is it important to have a will?
A will is a legal document that allows you to dictate how you want your money and property to be distributed after you die. While not mandatory, it’s highly advisable to create one, even if you have few assets.
Ensure your wishes are carried out
A will allows you to decide who will inherit your possessions, how your assets will be distributed, and who will be the executor of your estate. In the absence of this legal document, the state steps in to make these decisions based on a set of rules that might not align with your wishes.
For example, if you’re separated from your spouse but not officially divorced, your ex may be considered the legal heir whereas your current partner could end up with nothing. A will ensures your assets end up in the right hands based on your preferences.
Similarly, you can use your will to assign someone you trust to be the executor of your estate. This further guarantees that your wishes will be carried out and can help prevent family rifts.
Regardless of your age, it’s never too early or late to create a will. For more information about this process, be sure to speak with a lawyer.
The little things
You might not leave behind much money, but what about family photo albums or a beloved pet? A will allows you to decide who will be entrusted to care for these treasures after your death.
Interesting Things to Know
How to avoid work-from-home scams
For many people, the prospect of working from home is alluring. While it’s easy to find opportunities online, you should be aware that some job offers are created by people with dishonest intentions.
Detecting scams
Scams on job boards and social media are increasingly common. However, fraudsters tend to use similar tactics that can make it easier for you to identify an illegitimate offer. For example, if the supposed employer doesn’t use a corporate email or offers you the position without an in-person or video interview, the job is probably a scam.
Another red flag is the promise of quick, easy money with little to no professional experience. This is often emphasized with flashy graphics and a job description that contains plenty of exclamation marks but few details about the business. Always research a company before you pursue an employment opportunity to ensure the offer is legitimate. If you can’t find an address or phone number for a business’ head office, for example, it’s likely the company doesn’t exist.
Finally, any request for money should be an immediate red flag, whether it’s for a training program or application fee. To learn more about fraudulent job offers, or to report a work-from-home scam, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website.
Interesting Things to Know
Celebrating Columbus Day, day of discovery, Oct. 12
It was 528 years ago, in 1492, Christopher Columbus discovered the new world.
But Columbus remains a mysterious and controversial figure who has been variously described as one of the greatest mariners in history, a visionary genius, a mystic, but also called some not so flattering names.
Columbus’s enterprise to find a westward route to Asia grew out of his practical experience as well as his considerable reading in geographical and theological literature. He settled for a time in Portugal but was unable to enlist support for his project.
He moved to Spain, where, through a combination of good luck and persuasiveness, he gained the support of the Catholic monarchs, Isabel and Fernando.
The widely published report of his voyage of 1492 made Columbus famous throughout Europe and secured for him the title of Admiral of the Ocean Sea and further royal patronage. Columbus, who never abandoned the belief that he had reached Asia, led three more expeditions to the Caribbean.
A great navigator and mariner he was, but Columbus had his shortcomings. Later in his life, he was known as a failed administrator and a naive entrepreneur.
Whatever his greatness and shortcomings were, he remains one of the most daring and successful mariners of all time.
Interesting Things to Know
How a circular economy could help protect the planet
While it might seem like an unattainable goal, an increasing number of people and corporations are striving to create a waste-free planet. Here’s a closer look at why.
The current reality
Around the world, roughly two-thirds of raw materials extracted from the Earth get thrown away. Minerals, ores, fossil fuels, and biomass are discarded as waste and emitted as pollution. Unlike natural ecosystems, which endlessly recycle resources, most of the industrial economy is linear.
In a linear system, new raw materials are collected and transformed into goods. Often during this process, finite resources aren’t efficiently employed and the resulting by-products go unused. Additionally, the final products are typically discarded when they break or no longer serve their original purpose. Not only is a linear approach detrimental to the environment, but it’s also expensive and unsustainable.
The way forward
In a circular economy, resources are continuously reused and nothing is wasted. New materials are optimized at every step of their lifecycle, which reduces the environmental impacts of continuously producing new goods and can strengthen regional economies. The model is fashioned after the endless cycling of resources in natural ecosystems.
A large-scale transition toward a circular economy requires the collaboration of governments, businesses, and consumers. Here are a few ways you can incorporate the principles of a circular economy into your daily life.
• Eat organic food that’s grown and produced locally
• Host a clothing swap or donate items you no longer wear
• Compost, recycle and reuse goods whenever possible
• Opt for modes of transportation that run on renewable resources
As climate change continues to threaten the planet, an economy that protects the environment and promotes sustainable living isn’t just sensible, it’s essential.
Interesting Things to Know
Power of attorney: top considerations
There may come a time when you’re incapable of making your own financial or medical decisions. Given this, establishing power of attorney may be a good idea. This type of legal document appoints another person to manage responsibilities on your behalf if you’re no longer able to. Here’s what you should consider.
Who should I grant power of attorney to?
The most important factor to consider when selecting someone to represent your interests is trust. Although many people appoint a family member, you can also select a close friend or adviser. Your representative should also have sufficient knowledge of medical and financial matters to make informed decisions. The responsibility can also be split between two people.
When should I grant power of attorney?
• If you’ve received a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease
• If you plan to travel extensively and want someone back home to take care of your financial responsibilities
• If you want someone to act on your behalf during an upcoming surgery and the associated recovery period
• If paying bills and managing your finances is becoming too difficult or confusing
• If you want to be prepared in the event that an injury or illness renders you incapable of making your own decisions
Life can be unpredictable. A power of attorney document will ensure that the right person is in charge of your well-being if someday you can’t manage your responsibilities on your own.
Interesting Things to Know
6 ways to protect yourself from cyberbullies
Social media plays an important role in the lives of today’s youth. While it offers a great way to stay in touch with friends and family, it also exposes users to harassment online. Here are six strategies to share with your teen to minimize their risk of being targeted by cyberbullies.
1. Protect your passwords
Don’t share your online passwords with anyone, even if you’re sure they won’t be used maliciously. You should also use a different password for each account.
2. Check your privacy settings
3. Only share G-rated media
It may seem silly and fun to share racy photos or videos, but these could be used against you by cyberbullies.
4. Think before you post
Since you can’t rely on tone of voice or body language, what you write on the internet or in a text message can easily be taken the wrong way. Double-check to make sure what you’re saying won’t be misunderstood.
5. Don’t open suspicious messages
Whether it’s a direct message (DM) from a stranger or an instant message from a known bully, it’s best not to engage at all with those who may be up to no good.
6. Log out of your accounts
If you access your social media accounts on a shared computer, make sure to always log out at the end of your session.
In addition, it’s a good idea to Google your own name once in a while to see what pops up. If you find something that cyberbullies may target you for, such as an image or message that portrays you in a negative light, try to have it taken down by the site administrators.
King Cartoons
Wind: 6mph N
Humidity: 34%
Pressure: 30.35"Hg
UV index: 4
63/45°F
66/54°F