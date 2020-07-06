3 educational apps that teach kids about their health

Help your children learn more about their health. Here are three great apps for curious kids.

1. Caillou Check Up

This app lets your kids enact a visit to the doctor, which can sometimes be scary or stressful. It covers routine procedures like taking a temperature, checking blood pressure, and administering a shot. Every interaction is presented in a stress-free, positive light and the app helps children learn what to expect when visiting the doctor. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

2. Wash Your Hands Ben The Koala



This app teaches children how to wash their hands by encouraging them to imitate a fun character. It has a timer accompanied by a musical theme. This helps kids scrub their hands long enough to wash away germs. When the allotted time is up, the app signals them to stop. This makes the activity enjoyable and helps kids become more independent. The app is available for both iOS and Android.

3. GlucoZor World

With this app, your child can adopt a diabetic dinosaur. They can play with him in various ways, but they also need to take care of him by feeding him a balanced diet and giving him the correct dose of insulin. In addition, the quizzes in the app will help kids learn more about diabetes. The app is available for both iOS and Android.

These apps are all free and will encourage your kids to learn more about their health.