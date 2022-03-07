Business
3 employee retention strategies
For many employees, their job means more to them than simply earning a livelihood. In addition to offering a competitive salary, here are three strategies you can use to help retain your employees.
1. Hire inspiring managers
Your employees’ immediate manager can directly impact their work environment. Consequently, choose leaders that have strong interpersonal skills and inspire commitment.
2. Create new opportunities
If your employees are assigned the same tasks day after day, they may question their role within the organization. Therefore, regularly assign your employees new responsibilities and create a strategy for career progression that will make them feel like their skills and expertise are valued.
3. Don’t overwork your staff
Many employees are dedicated to their company’s success and will go above and beyond to get the job done. Although this attitude is a definite advantage, it can be harmful in the long term. For example, the employee may run out of energy or feel overwhelmed and quit. Therefore, it’s crucial to make sure employee workloads are manageable.
In short, being mindful of your employees’ well-being can improve your company’s overall productivity.
Business
Four financial moves you should make before starting your own business
Many folks aspire to start their own businesses. Why work for someone else when you can work for yourself? According to the Small Business Administration, there are over 30 million small businesses in the United States alone. Yet while starting a company could make your dreams come true, you’ll also have to take on risks. That’s why you should make some smart money moves before starting up.
First, you’ll want to create an emergency fund for both your enterprise and also your family. More than 80 percent of small business failures are due to cash flow problems, often because the company simply doesn’t have the money it needs. As for your family, you may lose income when leaving a job to start a business. Your family emergency fund should be able to keep your family afloat for at least six months, if not a year.
You’ll also want to pay down as much debt as possible before starting a business. You may not be able to pay off your mortgage right now, but if you can pay down credit card debt, that’s one less monthly cost to worry about.
Speaking of bills, if you strike out on your own, you may not have health insurance coverage. If you have a spouse who’s working, check to see if he or she can get health insurance coverage through their employer. If not, you’ll want to look for private insurance policies.
Finally, it’s often wise to set up a company as a separate legal entity and to then set up bank accounts and other financial assets in the company’s name. This helps separate your personal finances from your business finances. It could also help you lower your tax bills and financial liabilities in the long run.
Business
Amazon building America’s largest private shipping network
The COVID-19 pandemic threw the world economy into turmoil. Social distancing encouraged people to stay indoors and to skip crowded places like grocery stores. Suddenly, delivery services were in high demand. Early on in the pandemic, millions of people were laid off, but Amazon made a bold move to hire some 400,000 workers in a bid to build up its logistics network.
Throughout 2020, Amazon leased a dozen 767-300 cargo aircraft and added 220 package facilities to its portfolio. Amazon has purchased over 1,300 big-rig tractors for its fleet and has built out extensive partnerships with independent trucking companies through the Amazon Freight Partners program. In total, Amazon has increased its fulfillment capacity by 50 percent.
In 2020, Amazon Logistics moved 4.2 billion parcels, up from 1.9 billion a year prior. By volume, Amazon accounted for 21 percent of parcel shipments, topping FedEx’s 16 percent and closing in on UPS’s 24 percent. The U.S. Postal Service accounted for 38 percent.
While the pandemic created headwinds for many companies, in some ways it was a boon for Amazon. Real estate property and cargo jets initially became cheaper and millions of people were looking for an income. Amazon saw the opportunity and used the early days of the pandemic to rapidly expand its logistics operations.
Why? UPS and FedEx were once key ingredients for Amazon’s success. Going back thirty years and ordering through a magazine or on the phone often meant waiting 6 to 8 weeks to get your product. These days, orders typically arrive in two or three days.
Amazon’s private shipping network encourages speed and keeps costs down. By cutting out the middlemen and using an Uber-like private delivery system whereby people can turn their humble family car into a delivery vehicle, Amazon has built a fast and affordable private shipping network. Bank of America believes that Amazon Logistics alone will be worth $230 billion by 2025.
Business
Four must-listen podcasts for small business owners
Starting and managing a small business takes a lot of work. Many business owners work long hours and assume high risks. Still, for many entrepreneurs, starting a business ranks among their key life accomplishments. And running a company can be a tremendous learning experience. That said, small business owners can also learn a lot by listening to the right podcasts.
First up, failure is a fact of life for many entrepreneurs. And many of the most famous business leaders today suffered setbacks and failures at one point or another. You can tune into Entrepreneurs on Fire to hear not just success stories, but also failures and what key business leaders learned from setbacks.
Managing your finances can be especially difficult when running a small business. And not just your company finances either, but also your family finances. Fortunately, you can tune into Stacking Benjamins, a chatty, humorous podcast covering business and personal finance.
A great view-from-the-trenches podcast is The Startup Chat. This podcast offers actionable insights and covers many of the most pressing challenges that threaten to derail startups. Each 22-minute episode is packed end-to-end with useful advice and examples.
Last but not least, Business Wars takes a deep dive into some of the biggest business battles of all time. We’re talking Pepsi versus Coca-Cola, Nintendo versus Sony, and Blockbuster versus Netflix (we all know how that one turned out). Studying these epic clashes is entertaining, and if you pay attention, you may glean many insights.
Whether on your commute or over a morning cup of coffee, the above business podcasts offer plenty of insights.
Business
Software as a service: What entrepreneurs should know
Many businesses rely on software solutions. You can use software to build a great website, manage finances or do whatever else. So many choices and so many solutions. One of the first major choices you may need to make is whether to buy Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) or traditional software.
Back in the early days of personal computing, you typically bought software on disks (and later CDs), brought it home, and installed it directly on your computer. Then, a few years later, you might have to buy an updated version of the software if you wanted to access new features and updates.
As the internet became commonplace and connection speeds improved, companies developed software that could run on cloud servers and users could access through the web. Now, instead of installing, say, Microsoft Office locally on your computer, you can access Office 365 through the cloud. This means Microsoft will run Office on their servers and pipe it to your PC.
With SaaS, instead of paying for software, you pay for access to the software. In practice, using SaaS can ensure access to the most up-to-date software version. You can access new features, and updates often address security risks. Likewise, with SaaS you don’t have to hire an IT team to maintain your software. Instead, the provider takes care of all the nuances.
Yet SaaS is often more expensive in the long run than buying software outright. You could spend roughly $150 for the traditional Office 2021 or $70 for a single SaaS yearly subscription of Office 365. Over the course of just three years, you could spend more than $200 on Office 365. Still, while you often pay more for SaaS, you also typically deal with fewer headaches, like those pesky updates.
Business
Warehouse space at a premium in America
First, the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic came for our paper products. Now it’s coming for our warehouse space. In the United States and throughout much of the world, warehouse space is growing scarce.
Just how bad is the shortage? Craig Fuller, the CEO of shipping analytics company FreightWaves, says that warehouses will ideally have about 15 percent of their capacity available and not in use.
In recent months, however, capacity has fallen below four percent.
Why the shortage? First, exploding real estate and land property values make acquiring new land prohibitively expensive, especially in and around ports. Personal consumption has also risen as Americans, among others, have gone on a prolonged shopping spree.
Meanwhile, in America’s biggest ports, COVID-19 caused cargo ships to idle and a massive backlog of shipping containers built up. Now, many shipping containers are making it to shore, but the influx is straining storage facilities, especially near ports.
A tight labor market and shortage of truck drivers and other logistics professionals are making it harder to simply move goods around. Warehouse space may be available outside of major logistics hubs, but moving products to where space is available is easier said than done.
Property developers are trying to increase capacity. However, it may take several months to make a dent in the floor space shortage and industry experts expect warehouse woes to continue throughout much of 2022. Real estate services firm CBRE says America used over a billion feet of storage space in 2021, up from 800 million a year before.
Business
College coaches make CEO money
On Dec. 1, 2017, Jimbo Fisher resigned from Florida State to accept the head football coaching position at Texas A&M. Fisher had secured a fully guaranteed $75 million contract, meaning if he is fired without cause, Texas A&M would owe him all the money left on the contract.
This sent waves through college football — most contracts feature a buyout that allows universities to fire coaches without having to pay out their entire contract. Still, Fisher is not the highest-paid coach on a yearly basis. At Alabama, Nick Saban earns $9.75 million per year. According to USA Today, the average salary for the top 32 highest-paid football coaches weighs in at $5.75 million.
Meanwhile, the average S&P 500 CEO earned $12.7 million in total compensation in 2020, not too far ahead of Coach Saban. Why so much? Revenues have exploded in recent years, with athletic conferences inking rich contracts with TV networks and even setting up conference-specific television networks.
The Big Ten conference brought in $768.9 million while the SEC took in $728.9 million in FY2020, for example. With TV contracts expiring in the near future, the biggest conferences may be able to secure even more lucrative deals.
Colleges aren’t limiting themselves to primetime on the major channels. The Big Ten, for example, set up the Big Ten Network, now in partnership with Fox Sports. The deal is worth more than a billion dollars and will pay out more than $250 million per year.
As for individual programs, the biggest athletic departments, like Ohio State, can pull in more than $200 million per year. With so much money on the line, big programs can afford expensive coaches.
Meanwhile, athletic conferences looking to access the biggest media markets have been snapping up colleges. The Big Ten lured Maryland away from the ACC, for example, with the promise of more ad revenue.
