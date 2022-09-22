Food
3 environmentally friendly food-packaging options
To reduce your waste, buying food in bulk is ideal. However, it’s not always an option. Here are a few tips for choosing the most environmentally friendly food packaging on your next trip to the grocery store.
1. Metals like aluminum, steel, and tin are easily recyclable. For instance, aluminum can be recycled indefinitely without losing its integrity. It’s one of the most recycled metals in the world partly because doing so doesn’t require much energy or resources.
2. Glass is another highly recyclable material, regardless of whether it’s tinted or clear. Moreover, it’s made from natural elements. Ideally, look for glass bottles that have easy-to-remove labels and caps. Light¬weight glass is preferable because it costs less to transport.
3. Paper and cardboard are also great packaging choices, as they can be recycled often. However, the manufacturing process for these materials uses a lot of water, increasing their carbon footprint. Avoid paper and cardboard packages with cellophane windows as these are more difficult to recycle.
Use your own containers
Did you know bulk food stores and some businesses like butcher shops allow you to bring your own reusable containers?
Food
How to know if you’re buying local food
As communities worldwide rediscover the virtues of small, local businesses, free trade seems to be losing popularity. As a result, consumers are increasingly turning to regional products. However, knowing if you’re buying locally made products can be challenging. Here are a few tips.
Pay attention to labeling
Various laws and regulations exist to guide consumers. For example, food labels in America must include the manufacturer or distributor’s name and the full street address. This information must be accompanied by a qualifying phrase stating the company’s relationship to the product, such as “manufactured for” or “distributed by.”
Since buying local is a marketing asset, companies are generally happy to display the origin of their products. In fact, grocery stores and supermarkets must follow Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) standards for certain foods like farm-raised fish, shellfish, and perishable agricultural commodities.
Adopt good habits
Although labeling is an excellent way to help you identify local products, it’s not always the most reliable. The following practices can help ensure you buy products made in your region:
• Visiting farmers’ markets and meeting the producers
• Supporting fresh produce stands in rural areas
• Signing up for an organic food basket program
• Going to a U-pick farm
• Growing your own vegetables and sourcing seeds from a local company
If buying local is important to you, surf the web to get informed and discover the wealth of local products.
Food
Local producers: Barriers to buying local
Buying fruit and vegetables grown thousands of miles away from home is becoming more and more questionable, especially when equivalent products exist locally. However, many Americans still can’t understand the importance of buying locally. Here are a few reasons why some people still shy away from this essential practice.
They want quick and easy
Local products require extra time and effort, which isn’t appealing to people with busy lifestyles. For instance, reading labels or detouring to a farmers’ market to get your hands on local produce can seem inconvenient. However, the easy way isn’t always the best.
They don’t realize the impacts
In North America, enjoying fresh raspberries in the dead of winter isn’t unusual. Therefore, it can be easy to overlook the ecological and economic impacts of purchasing foods out of season. If you want to enjoy fresh raspberries in January, look for ones grown in a local greenhouse.
They want to save money
Locally grown food is less appealing if it’s not competitively priced. However, favoring imported products to save money is short-sighted. For example, if the food distribution chain is disrupted and costs skyrocket, you’ll pay more in the long run. A robust local economy increases a community’s resilience to recession and inflation.
Support your local producers year-round by choosing their products.
Food
Apple and salt pork pie satisfies the sweet tooth
Don’t let the name fool you, this is still dessert.
Richly spiced apple balance with tiny pieces of salt pork for a fall treat that’s just sweet enough. Lightly pre-cooking the apples ensures that the finished pie won’t be soupy or lose too much volume in the oven. Granny Smith apples are easy to find and make excellent baking apples. Don’t worry too much about the exact quantity of apples — the most important thing is filling the dish.
Ingredients
8 to 10 apples (around 2-1/2 pounds)
3 quarts boiling water or cider or a mix of both
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3 tablespoons maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons cornstarch
1/4 to 1/2 pound salt pork (or bacon)
1 egg white
Coarse sugar
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 425 Fahrenheit with a baking sheet on the center rack.
Peel and slice apples about a 1/4-inch thick, place in a large heat-proof bowl or pot, and set aside. Slice salt pork into small pieces and fry over medium heat until fat renders (5 to 8 minutes). Remove pork and drain, then set pork and rendered fat aside. Heat water or cider in a large pot over high heat until boiling, then pour boiling liquid over sliced apples. Cover apples and liquid and set aside for ten minutes before draining. While apples sit, assemble all dry ingredients, along with maple syrup, and set aside.
After draining the apples, let them sit in a colander in the sink for ten minutes, tossing occasionally until completely dry before transferring them back to a large bowl.
Add 4 tablespoons of rendered pork fat and stir, then add spice mixture. Toss until apples are evenly coated. To assemble the pie, place the bottom crust in the bottom of a pie pan, then add about half the apples, then a layer of salt pork (how much is up to you).
Follow with another layer of apples and more salt pork. Arrange top crust and brush with egg white, then sprinkle with coarse sugar. Chill for about 20 minutes, then place the pie on a hot baking sheet and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the pastry begins to brown. Reduce oven temperature to 375 and bake for 25 to 30 more minutes until the pie is golden and bubbling. Cool for at least two hours before serving.
Agriculture
How to safely handle and cook poultry
National Chicken Month is celebrated every September in the United States. Chicken eggs and meat are packed with tasty, nutritional goodness and are a great addition to your family’s meals. However, you must follow certain safety precautions to prevent food poisoning when handling and preparing chicken. Here’s what you need to know.
How to prevent food poisoning
Salmonella and Campylobacter are leading causes of bacterial foodborne illness, which frequently contaminate raw poultry. Each year, thousands of people suffer food poisoning because of these pathogens. Although most healthy people may only feel mildly unwell for a day or two, children, seniors, and immunocompromised people may experience severe complications from food poisoning.
Here are a few tips to ensure you and your family don’t get sick from eating chicken:
• Buy your chicken near the end of your shopping trip and store it in your fridge or freezer as soon as you get home.
• Avoid buying chicken past its “best if used by” date.
• Don’t buy chicken in ripped or leaking packaging.
• Don’t rinse your chicken before preparing it. This could spread bacteria elsewhere in your kitchen.
• Never eat raw or insufficiently cooked chicken. Make sure a whole bird reaches an internal temperature of 180 F and pieces reach 165 F.
This year, celebrate National Chicken Month by looking for new and delicious ways to prepare poultry.
Food
Barbecue grilled sweet corn
Do you usually boil your corn on the cob and slather it with butter and salt? Dare to think outside the box at your next barbecue with this recipe.
Ingredients
• 6 ears of fresh sweet corn with husks
• 1/2 cup sour cream
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 1 clove of garlic, minced
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, for garnish
• 1 teaspoon paprika, for garnish
• 1 bunch of fresh coriander, chopped, for garnish
Directions
1. Preheat the barbecue on high.
2. Soak the cobs for about 10 minutes in a bowl of cold water. Keep the husks on. Drain.
3. Grill the cobs for 12 minutes or until the husks are charred. Peel the cobs and continue cooking until they’re toasted in some places. Turn the cobs often to prevent them from burning. Remove from the grill and allow to cool for a few minutes before serving.
4. In a bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, and garlic. Add salt and pepper. Brush the ears with this mixture. Sprinkle with feta cheese, paprika, and cilantro.
Food
Wine and sauced pasta: a delicious combination
Many chefs say that the secret is in the sauce. That is certainly true when looking for the ideal wine to accompany a pasta dish: let the sauce be the guiding factor in making your choice.
Pasta sauce with a tomato or meat base goes beautifully with a full-bodied and fruity red, such as a Cabernet Sauvignon from California’s Napa Valley or a Cabernet Franc from Ontario’s Niagara Valley. A rosé sauce will also go well with any of those, as it will with a lighter red: try a Pinot Noir from Oregon or a Merlot from the Sonoma region of California. If a savory mushroom sauce is on the menu, try a more woody red, such as a Zinfandel from California or a Syrah from the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia.
Light white wine is the obvious choice for a white pasta sauce, such as alfredo or carbonara, or for a pesto- or spinach-based sauce. Look for a Niagara Chardonnay; these wines are not aged in oak barrels, so they keep a certain crisp and refreshing acidity. If you enjoy pasta accompanied by a cream-based mushroom sauce, a good choice would be a woodier white with more character, such as a Viognier from the Niagara region. If you are serving a sauce made with blue cheese, an Okanagan Valley Riesling or a Californian Chardonnay would be a wonderful complement to that cheese’s pronounced flavor.
Wind: 13mph NW
Humidity: 55%
Pressure: 29.74"Hg
UV index: 5
73/54°F
77/54°F