3 environmentally friendly food-packaging options

To reduce your waste, buying food in bulk is ideal. However, it’s not always an option. Here are a few tips for choosing the most environmentally friendly food packaging on your next trip to the grocery store.

1. Metals like aluminum, steel, and tin are easily recyclable. For instance, aluminum can be recycled indefinitely without losing its integrity. It’s one of the most recycled metals in the world partly because doing so doesn’t require much energy or resources.

2. Glass is another highly recyclable material, regardless of whether it’s tinted or clear. Moreover, it’s made from natural elements. Ideally, look for glass bottles that have easy-to-remove labels and caps. Light¬weight glass is preferable because it costs less to transport.

3. Paper and cardboard are also great packaging choices, as they can be recycled often. However, the manufacturing process for these materials uses a lot of water, increasing their carbon footprint. Avoid paper and cardboard packages with cellophane windows as these are more difficult to recycle.

Use your own containers

Did you know bulk food stores and some businesses like butcher shops allow you to bring your own reusable containers?