3 essentials of a fire-safe kitchen

Did you know cooking is a leading cause of residential fires? In response to this alarming fact, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has chosen the theme Serve up fire safety in the kitchen! for this year’s Fire Prevention Week, which runs from October 4 to 10. Here are three components of a fire-safe kitchen.

1. A watchful eye

According to the NFPA, unattended cooking is the number-one cause of kitchen fires. Therefore, you should never leave the kitchen when frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you need to leave the room, even briefly, turn off the burner. While it’s safe to leave food briefly unattended if it’s simmering, baking or roasting, you should check it regularly (set a timer to remind you) and never leave the house.

2. A clean space



To reduce the likelihood of a kitchen fire igniting, make sure your cooking area is free of clutter. This includes keeping flammable items like oven mitts, wooden utensils, and food wrappers away from the stovetop. You should also avoid wearing loose clothing when you cook. Remember to clean food and grease from the stovetop and oven after each use.

3. A nearby lid

The most effective way to put out a small grease fire is to carefully slide a lid over the pot or pan and turn off the burner. Never use a portable fire extinguisher to put out a grease fire. Similarly, in the event of an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed until the appliance cools.

For more safety tips, consult the Fire Prevention Week website at firepreventionweek.org.