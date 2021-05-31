Interesting Things to Know
3 fat biking tips for beginners
Though fat biking in winter is becoming increasingly popular, this outdoor activity can also be enjoyed in the summer. If you’re interested in trying this sport as the weather warms up, here are some tips.
1. Take it slow and steady
Even though the fat bike’s oversized tires make it easier to ride over rough and bumpy terrain, you should avoid hairpin turns and steep slopes on your first few outings. It’s best to start with short, flat trails until you get the hang of riding your fat bike.
2. Learn to control your skids
Experienced riders will tell you that skidding in sand and snow is part of the thrill of fat biking. However, to avoid injuring yourself, you should first practice how to safely perform the maneuver on beginner-friendly trails.
3. Pace yourself
If you come out of the gate running, you’re going to tire yourself out pretty quickly. It’s better to start off slow and gradually increase your pace as you gain more experience.
In addition, make sure to keep your fat bike in good working order by maintaining the right tire pressure, lubricating the chain, and keeping it clean.
Discover the different ways to golf
Playing golf is a fun way to spend time outdoors with friends and family members. However, there’s more than one version of this sport that can be enjoyed. Here are some of the different ways golf can be played.
Golf
Traditional golf has been played since the 15th century, and you don’t have to be a professional athlete to enjoy it. If you’re looking for an activity that will challenge your mind and stretch your legs, golf is a great option.
Mini golf
Playing mini golf is a fun and quirky way to improve your putting skills. Mini golf courses come in all shapes and sizes and can be located both indoors and outdoors. No matter what your age or skill level, you’re sure to have a blast.
Disc golf
If you’re a fan of playing Frisbee, you’ll probably enjoy disc golf. It’s played much like traditional golf, but instead of hitting a ball into a hole, you throw a disc into a raised basket. The goal is to get the disc into the basket in as few throws as possible, which is easier said than done.
Footgolf
Footgolf is a sport that combines aspects of soccer and golf. The objective of the game is to kick a soccer ball into a 21-inch diameter hole in as few turns as possible. The average game lasts about two hours and is sure to get your blood pumping.
Regardless of your age or athletic ability, there’s a golf game that’s right for you. So, grab your clubs, discs, or soccer balls and get moving.
How to build a campfire
Sitting around a roaring campfire with friends and family is one of the best parts of camping. Here’s what you need to do to build the perfect fire.
1. Gather everything you need including a lighter or matches, newspaper, fire starter, kindling, and firewood.
2. Crumple up a few pieces of newspaper and place them in the fire pit.
3. Place a fire starter or a few twigs on top of the crumpled newspaper.
4. Arrange the kindling in a cone shape over the nest of newspaper and twigs. Leave enough room for air to circulate.
5. Light the newspaper or fire starter in several spots using a match or lighter.
6. Build up the fire with logs using your method of choice once you have a steady flame.
In some campgrounds, you’re not allowed to gather wood directly on site. Instead, you must purchase it from a reception desk or local store. If you’re allowed to collect firewood at your campsite, make sure to only gather it from dead or fallen trees.
Finally, be careful to not pitch your tent too close to the fire pit. If there’s no designated fire pit, make sure your campfire isn’t near any low-hanging branches or bushes.
How to honor America’s fallen soldiers on Memorial Day
Memorial Day, which takes place on May 31 this year, provides an annual opportunity to commemorate the men and women who gave their lives while serving in the United States military. One way to observe this occasion is to visit a veterans cemetery or memorial in your area. In fact, decorating the graves of fallen soldiers with flags and flowers has long been a tradition of this federal holiday. However, there’s another way veteran graves might be adorned.
The meaning of coins on headstones
If you visit a cemetery on the last Monday in May, you might notice that in addition to the more typical decorations, coins have been left on some headstones. While its origins are uncertain, the purpose of this tradition is to let the family of the deceased know that someone visited the grave. Here’s what each denomination signifies:
• Pennies. If someone places a penny on the headstone of a fallen soldier, it’s to show that they stopped and paid their respects.
• Nickels. If someone places a nickel on a headstone, it means they went through basic training with the deceased.
• Dimes. If someone places a dime on a veteran’s headstone, it indicates they served in the armed forces with that person.
• Quarters. If someone places a quarter on a headstone, it’s because they were there when the soldier was killed in action.
If you want to let the families of fallen service members know that you appreciate their sacrifice, bring a handful of pennies with you to the cemetery. Other ways to mark the occasion include attending a Memorial Day parade or sharing a meal with loved ones.
4 questions to ask when motorcycle shopping
Buying a motorcycle is exciting. To ensure you choose the right model, ask yourself these four questions.
1. How will you use it?
It’s important to choose a motorcycle that meets your needs. Determine if you’ll be riding around the city, going on long trips, or cruising around on weekends. Street motorcycles are best for sprints around the city, whereas touring models are perfect for riding long stretches of highway.
2. What size do you need?
The motorcycle’s height, weight, and engine size are all important to consider. You need to make sure you can handle the bike safely. This is especially important if you want to buy a cruiser motorcycle.
3. How much experience do you have?
Assessing your skill level will help determine the ideal engine size and safest power-to-weight ratio. In addition, you need to consider your riding position. For example, sports motorcycles require the rider to lean forward, which makes the bike more difficult to maneuver at lower speeds. Similarly, cruiser motorcycles are larger and require the rider to arch their back, which may be uncomfortable on longer rides.
4. What’s your budget?
What you can afford will help narrow down your choices. It’ll also determine whether you’ll be looking for a new or used motorcycle. Additionally, you should keep in mind how much money you need to spend on protective clothing and accessories. Setting aside a small fund for repairs and maintenance is also a good idea.
When motorcycle shopping, it’s best to take at least two bikes for a test drive. Experiencing how different models handle will help you make the right decision.
The future isn’t guaranteed
Suppose you are a football player with a big, fat, multi-million dollar contract. Live large, right?
That’s not what the Gronk did.
NFL player Rob Gronkowski made about $60 million from his NFL contracts, and he didn’t spend a penny. Well, yes, he had other money coming in from juicy endorsements, but for the most part, he lived simply.
Here’s what he wrote in his 2015 book, It’s Good to Be Gronk: “I haven’t blown any bucks on expensive cars, expensive jewelry, or tattoos. Heck, I still wear my favorite pair of jeans from high school.”
That attitude not only left Gronk with a sweet $50 million in investments when he retired at 29, but it was also insurance against uncertainty. When Gronk started, he didn’t know when and if he would become injured and unable to play. The future is unknown, even if the present seems stable or even prosperous. Many learned how fast things could change in March 2020 after the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Not everyone has the luxury of endorsements, but everyone has the choice to live simply and save lavishly. The more you put into a 401(k) or IRA, the more secure your future is.
When and how to amend your tax return
Not every tax mistake may require you to file an amended return, but some mistakes are important to correct.
If you made a minor mistake in addition or subtraction, for example, the IRS will probably make the correction for you. The agency will send you a letter telling you what they corrected, how it affects your return, and what you have to do next if anything.
But for major errors, you should file an amended return using Form 1040X.
Some errors that should be corrected using an amended form:
– Income that was not reported.
– Wrong filing status
– Dependent change.
– Deductions not claimed.
On the two-page 1040X, you’ll have a chance to explain why this mistake was made, but be sure to read the form carefully, paying close attention to the instructions, according to Forbes.
You’ll need to reference the tax form you filed, but are changing, so make sure you have a copy.
Remember that changes to one item affect another. So if you list higher income, your tax liability may increase or your refund may decrease.
If you owe money, you’ll have to mail it with your Form 1040X (you can’t make an amendment online).
