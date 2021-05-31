3 fat biking tips for beginners

Though fat biking in winter is becoming increasingly popular, this outdoor activity can also be enjoyed in the summer. If you’re interested in trying this sport as the weather warms up, here are some tips.

1. Take it slow and steady

Even though the fat bike’s oversized tires make it easier to ride over rough and bumpy terrain, you should avoid hairpin turns and steep slopes on your first few outings. It’s best to start with short, flat trails until you get the hang of riding your fat bike.

2. Learn to control your skids

Experienced riders will tell you that skidding in sand and snow is part of the thrill of fat biking. However, to avoid injuring yourself, you should first practice how to safely perform the maneuver on beginner-friendly trails.

3. Pace yourself

If you come out of the gate running, you’re going to tire yourself out pretty quickly. It’s better to start off slow and gradually increase your pace as you gain more experience.

In addition, make sure to keep your fat bike in good working order by maintaining the right tire pressure, lubricating the chain, and keeping it clean.