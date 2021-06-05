Connect with us

3 fruit shrubs native to North America

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

on

There are several advantages to growing fruit shrubs that are native to your area. In addition to improving the look of your yard, many of these plants produce edible berries. Here are three species to consider.

1. Black chokeberry
This easy-to-grow ornamental shrub will brighten up your yard in spring with its white and pink blooms. After admiring the flowers, you can harvest handfuls of the black berries, which are rich in antioxidants and can be used to make jam, juice, and wine.

2. Elderberry
This plant produces large, flat clusters of tiny white flowers that have edible petals. As for the berries, they must be cooked prior to eating them. Failing to do so is likely to result in an upset stomach. However, their tart taste makes them a great option for pie fillings, jams, and syrups.

3. Highbush cranberry
Though it’s different from a regular cranberry, this bright red fruit does have a similar taste. The berries are naturally high in pectin, which makes them ideal for making jams and jellies. Keep in mind, however, that this shrub can grow up to 13 feet tall.


Before you select a fruit shrub for your yard, make sure it’s well-suited for the climate in your area. Consult the hardiness zone on the plant’s label or speak with a specialist at your local garden center.

 

How to make moving less stressful

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

on

June 5, 2021

By

If you’re downsizing from a house to a condo or moving into a senior’s residence, you may be worried about making the change. Here are a few tips to ensure your move is a positive one.

Find the right home
Take the time to select a place that provides you with everything you need and want. Consider the area you want to live in and whether you require an extra bedroom for when the family comes to visit. Knowing that you’ll be comfortable in your new home can help alleviate your concerns about moving.

Ask for help
Moving can be physically demanding and emotionally draining. In particular, it may be difficult to get rid of belongings and say goodbye to a home filled with memories. Consider asking friends and family members to lend a hand and provide moral support during your move. There are also a variety of professionals you can reach out to such as housing counselors and social workers.

Get organized
Make a list of tasks that need to get done before your move and start completing them as soon as possible. This way, you’ll spread out the workload and avoid having to do too many things at the same time. What’s more, being organized is a great way to maintain a sense of control over your move and alleviate your worries.


Lastly, remember to make time to unwind. Moving-related stress can be managed by meditating, doing yoga, listening to music, going for walks, or whatever else helps you to relax.

 

Running with your dog: factors to consider

1 day ago

1 day ago

on

June 4, 2021

By

Are you looking for ways you and your dog can be more active together? Here are some things to think about before you take your pet for a run.
Characteristics of the breed
Flat-faced dogs tend to have trouble breathing and, therefore, low tolerance to vigorous exercise and heat. Large, deep-chested breeds, on the other hand, are prone to stomach twists if they’re too active after eating. This is why it’s best to consult your veterinarian before you take your dog for a run.
Weather and terrain conditions
If you run in the summer, be sure to take regular breaks, so your dog can catch its breath and stay hydrated. This is crucial to prevent heatstroke. You should also avoid running during a heatwave. Additionally, remember to check your pet’s foot pads often for cuts and scratches. Depending on the season, you might also need to use booties or a balm to protect your dog’s paws.
Finally, make sure you have the right equipment before you head out. You can find a selection of harnesses, leashes, and running belts at your local pet store.
Puppies
Avoid running with your dog until it’s at least six months old. Otherwise, you risk harming the proper development of your pet’s muscles and joints. Some larger breeds may need even more time to grow.
Buying an outdoor fireplace: factors to consider

3 days ago

3 days ago

on

June 2, 2021

By

Do you want a fireplace for your backyard? With so many outdoor models available, you should take the time to find one that suits your needs. Here are a couple of things to think about.

The fuel
One of the first decisions you’ll need to make is whether you want a fireplace that uses wood or gas. While wood-burning fireplaces are easy to install and give off a pleasant aroma, they require regular maintenance. You’ll also need somewhere to store the logs, and some municipalities have restrictions on the use of wood firepits.

Contrarily, fireplaces that run on natural gas or propane are easy to maintain. Another advantage is that you can adjust the intensity of the flames with the push of a button. However, you must be able to connect it to a gas line or willing to periodically refill the tank.

The use
Consider how you want to use your outdoor fireplace. If you want to make it a gathering place for friends and family, opt for a round model. To create a relaxing corner where you can curl up in privacy, a rectangular fireplace may be more suitable. If you plan to cook over the embers, choose a model with a grill.


Finally, keep in mind your budget and space limitations when shopping for an outdoor fireplace. Consult the staff at your local hardware store for additional advice.

Parental burnout: how to recognize, treat and prevent it

4 days ago

4 days ago

on

June 1, 2021

By

You may already know that work-related stress can lead to burnout, but did you know that parenting can also cause this issue? Here’s an overview of this under-discussed syndrome.

Symptoms
Parental burnout is typically characterized by extreme mental, physical and emotional exhaustion. You may also feel overwhelmed and ineffective as a parent. It’s common for affected individuals to emotionally distance themselves from their children due to a lack of energy and time. These symptoms often develop among parents who set unrealistically high expectations for themselves or who neglect self-care to keep up with the demands of parenting.

Treatment
While there’s no instant cure for parental burnout, the best way to recover is to seek support. Opening up to a loved one or someone in a similar situation can help ease your guilt about not being good enough. This can enable you to revise the expectations you set for yourself as a parent. Additionally, you shouldn’t hesitate to reach out to relatives, friends, and babysitters when you need time to recharge.

Prevention
It’s important to accept that no parent is perfect, and you can’t do everything on your own. To avoid stretching yourself too thin, be sure to prioritize your responsibilities and divide tasks with your partner, parents, or older children. Keep in mind that asking for help when you need it and taking care of yourself allows you to be a more effective parent.


If you feel overwhelmed, exhausted, and isolated by the demands of parenting, consider reaching out to a health care professional for support and treatment.

Tips for gardening in a shady yard

6 days ago

6 days ago

on

May 30, 2021

By

Even if your yard doesn’t get much sunlight, it’s still possible to grow a beautiful garden. The key is to select shade-tolerant species. Here are some suggestions.

Perennials
In addition to hostas, which thrive in shady conditions, many perennials don’t require much sunlight. Consider planting:

• Leopard plants, whose yellow flowers are sure to brighten dim spaces
• Coral bells, which are great for lining the edges of a flower bed
• Undergrowth ferns such as ostrich, lady, and wood ferns
• Bugbane, which has spikes of wispy white flowers on tall stems
• Forget-me-nots, which have beautiful blue springtime blooms

There are also a number of ground cover plants that are well-suited for shady conditions such as bugleweed, lily of the valley, and creeping dogwood.


Shrubs
There are several types of ornamental shrubs that can add height and texture to a shady garden, including:

• Holly
• Dogwood
• Squirrel corn
• Rhododendrons
• Some hydrangeas

In addition to looking for shade-tolerant species, be sure to consider the hardiness zone you live in when selecting plants for your garden.

Make your yard a paradise for pollinators

1 week ago

1 week ago

on

May 29, 2021

By

Habitat loss is one of the main causes of the decline in the population of bumblebees and other pollinators. If you want to help protect these vital species, consider growing nectar plants in your yard. This will provide a food source for the insects and birds that pollinate your community’s gardens, orchards, and fields.

Choosing plants
There are many kinds of flowering species that can beautify your yard while also creating an inviting space for pollinators. Sunflowers, anemones, goldenrods, echinacea, and hydrangeas are all great picks. Pollinators are attracted to a number of annuals as well, including borage, centaury, and cosmos.

If you prefer to grow food in your garden, consider planting aromatic herbs like oregano, sage, and thyme. Fruit trees and plants, such as apple, blueberry, and strawberry are a good source of nectar in spring.

Additional advice
If you want to attract pollinators to your yard, be sure to:


• Grow nectar plants in areas that are sheltered from the wind
• Include white flowers in your garden to attract nocturnal pollinators
• Provide a source of water such as a small fountain or birdbath
• Avoid weeding dandelions, clovers, and ivy; they’re rich in nectar
• Plant species with varied bloom times, so you have flowers from spring to fall

By following these tips, you’re sure to create a welcoming environment for all kinds of pollinators.

