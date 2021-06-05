3 fruit shrubs native to North America

There are several advantages to growing fruit shrubs that are native to your area. In addition to improving the look of your yard, many of these plants produce edible berries. Here are three species to consider.

1. Black chokeberry

This easy-to-grow ornamental shrub will brighten up your yard in spring with its white and pink blooms. After admiring the flowers, you can harvest handfuls of the black berries, which are rich in antioxidants and can be used to make jam, juice, and wine.

2. Elderberry

This plant produces large, flat clusters of tiny white flowers that have edible petals. As for the berries, they must be cooked prior to eating them. Failing to do so is likely to result in an upset stomach. However, their tart taste makes them a great option for pie fillings, jams, and syrups.

3. Highbush cranberry

Though it’s different from a regular cranberry, this bright red fruit does have a similar taste. The berries are naturally high in pectin, which makes them ideal for making jams and jellies. Keep in mind, however, that this shrub can grow up to 13 feet tall.

Before you select a fruit shrub for your yard, make sure it’s well-suited for the climate in your area. Consult the hardiness zone on the plant’s label or speak with a specialist at your local garden center.