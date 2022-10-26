3 fun ways to use shiplap in your home

Traditionally used for barns and sheds, shiplap has made its way into the interior design world over the past decade. On top of being used for accent walls, you can also use shiplap in the following three ways around your home:

1. Headboard. You can easily create a rustic, Cape Cod-style headboard with shiplap.

2. Fireplace. Instead of brick, use shiplap around your fireplace. You can find shiplap made of fire-resistant fiber cement.

3. Door. You don’t have to buy an expensive pre-made barn-style door for your home when you can make your own using shiplap.

How to choose the right material

Wood shiplap has natural knots, which offers an authentic farmhouse look. However, it can be pricey. Medium-density fiberboard (MDF) shiplap, on the other hand, is inexpensive and smooth, making it ideal for painting. Moreover, PVC shiplap is waterproof and mold resistant. It’s also light and pre-finished, making it extremely easy to install.

Visit your local hardware store to pick up everything you need for your shiplap project.