3 gluten-related issues

The American Cancer Society has updated its guideline for diet and physical activity for cancer prevention, with adjustments to reflect the most current evidence. The updated recommendations increase recommended levels of physical activity and have an increased emphasis on reducing the consumption of processed and red meat, sugar-sweetened beverages, processed foods, and alcohol. They also include evidenced-based strategies to reduce barriers to healthy eating and active living and to reduce alcohol consumption.

Published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, the ACS’s flagship medical journal, “The guideline continues to reflect the current science that dietary patterns, not specific foods, are important to reduce the risk of cancer and improve overall health,” said Laura Makaroff, DO, American Cancer Society senior vice president, Prevention and Early Detection. Here is a summary:

Physical Activity for Adults

Previous: At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity each week.

New: 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week; achieving or exceeding upper limit of 300 minutes is optimal.

Diet

Previous: Consume a healthy diet, with an emphasis on plant foods.

Choose foods and beverages in amounts that help achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

Limit consumption of processed meat and red meat.

Eat at least 2.5 cups of vegetables and fruits each day.

Choose whole grains instead of refined grain products.

New: Follow a healthy eating pattern at all ages, including:

Foods high in nutrients in amounts that help achieve and maintain a healthy body weight

Variety of vegetables—dark green, red, and orange, fiber-rich legumes (beans, peas), and others

Fruits, especially whole fruits with a variety of colors

Whole grains.

Limit or do not include:

Red and processed meats

Sugar-sweetened beverages

Highly processed foods and refined grain products.

Alcohol

Previous: Limit consumption. Drink no more than 1 drink per day for women or 2 per day for men.

New: It is best not to drink alcohol. People who choose to drink alcohol should limit their consumption to no more than 1 drink per day for women and 2 drinks per day for men.

Recommendation for Community Action

Previous: Public, private, and community organizations should work collaboratively at national, state, and local levels to implement policy and environmental changes that:

Increase access to affordable, healthy foods in communities, worksites, and schools, and decrease access to and marketing of foods and beverages of low nutritional value, particularly to youth.

Provide safe, enjoyable, and accessible environments for physical activity in schools and worksites, and for transportation and recreation in communities.

New: Public, private, and community organizations should work collaboratively at national, state, and local levels to develop, advocate for, and implement policy and environmental changes that increase access to affordable, nutritious foods; provide safe, enjoyable, and accessible opportunities for physical activity; and limit alcohol for all individuals.

“People eat whole foods –not nutrients—and evidence continues to suggest that it is healthy dietary patterns that are associated with reduced risk for cancer, especially colorectal and breast cancer,” says Dr. Makaroff.

The full guideline: acsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com

Article: American Cancer Society Guideline for Diet and Physical Activity for Cancer Prevention; CA Cancer J Clin 2020 DOI 10.3322/caac.21591