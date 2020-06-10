Health
3 gluten-related issues
Gluten is a protein found in grains such as wheat, rye, and barley. Here are three health issues related to its consumption.
1. Wheat allergy
People who are allergic to wheat will have an autoimmune response if they consume it. This can result in trouble breathing, abdominal cramping, a drop in blood pressure, hives, redness, and other hallmark symptoms of an allergic reaction. While rare, anaphylaxis can occur.
2. Celiac disease
3. Non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS)
This controversial and still poorly understood condition is currently only diagnosed when a patient’s issues with gluten are clearly not due to a wheat allergy or celiac disease. Its symptoms, which include headaches, eczema, and joint pain, manifest after ingesting gluten and subside once it’s eliminated from the diet. Because of its close association with fad diets and dubious claims made by self-professed nutrition experts, there’s been resistance to recognizing NCGS as a legitimate diagnosis.
If eating foods that contain gluten causes you to experience unusual symptoms, be sure to consult your doctor.
Health
Reduce cancer risk and focus on wellness during COVID-19 with the new, updated American Cancer Society diet and physical activity guidelines
The American Cancer Society has updated its guideline for diet and physical activity for cancer prevention, with adjustments to reflect the most current evidence. The updated recommendations increase recommended levels of physical activity and have an increased emphasis on reducing the consumption of processed and red meat, sugar-sweetened beverages, processed foods, and alcohol. They also include evidenced-based strategies to reduce barriers to healthy eating and active living and to reduce alcohol consumption.
Published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, the ACS’s flagship medical journal, “The guideline continues to reflect the current science that dietary patterns, not specific foods, are important to reduce the risk of cancer and improve overall health,” said Laura Makaroff, DO, American Cancer Society senior vice president, Prevention and Early Detection. Here is a summary:
Physical Activity for Adults
Previous: At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity each week.
New: 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week; achieving or exceeding upper limit of 300 minutes is optimal.
Diet
Previous: Consume a healthy diet, with an emphasis on plant foods.
- Choose foods and beverages in amounts that help achieve and maintain a healthy weight.
- Limit consumption of processed meat and red meat.
- Eat at least 2.5 cups of vegetables and fruits each day.
- Choose whole grains instead of refined grain products.
New: Follow a healthy eating pattern at all ages, including:
- Foods high in nutrients in amounts that help achieve and maintain a healthy body weight
- Variety of vegetables—dark green, red, and orange, fiber-rich legumes (beans, peas), and others
- Fruits, especially whole fruits with a variety of colors
- Whole grains.
Limit or do not include:
- Red and processed meats
- Sugar-sweetened beverages
- Highly processed foods and refined grain products.
Alcohol
Previous: Limit consumption. Drink no more than 1 drink per day for women or 2 per day for men.
New: It is best not to drink alcohol. People who choose to drink alcohol should limit their consumption to no more than 1 drink per day for women and 2 drinks per day for men.
Recommendation for Community Action
Previous: Public, private, and community organizations should work collaboratively at national, state, and local levels to implement policy and environmental changes that:
- Increase access to affordable, healthy foods in communities, worksites, and schools, and decrease access to and marketing of foods and beverages of low nutritional value, particularly to youth.
- Provide safe, enjoyable, and accessible environments for physical activity in schools and worksites, and for transportation and recreation in communities.
New: Public, private, and community organizations should work collaboratively at national, state, and local levels to develop, advocate for, and implement policy and environmental changes that increase access to affordable, nutritious foods; provide safe, enjoyable, and accessible opportunities for physical activity; and limit alcohol for all individuals.
“People eat whole foods –not nutrients—and evidence continues to suggest that it is healthy dietary patterns that are associated with reduced risk for cancer, especially colorectal and breast cancer,” says Dr. Makaroff.
The full guideline: acsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com
Article: American Cancer Society Guideline for Diet and Physical Activity for Cancer Prevention; CA Cancer J Clin 2020 DOI 10.3322/caac.21591
Health
3 benefits of chair yoga
You’ve likely heard about the numerous health benefits associated with yoga, but did you know that you can achieve similar results from a chair? Here are three reasons this type of yoga is great for those with mobility issues.
1. It can be adapted according to your abilities
In-chair yoga, traditional yoga poses are modified so they can be performed in a seated position. This means you can complete an entire workout without needing to stand or lower yourself to the floor. Each movement can be executed at your own pace and customized based on your physical limitations.
2. It can improve your strength and balance
3. It can give you a confidence boost
Do you feel unsteady or unsure when you move due to age, illness, or a loss of mobility? Chair yoga is an opportunity to rediscover your body’s capabilities in a safe environment and regain confidence in your movements.
Are you intrigued? Then pull up a chair! Many seniors’ residences and community centers offer chair yoga courses. Plus, once you’ve learned the poses, you can do them pretty much anywhere.
Health
3 habits that are hurting your back
Back pain is one of the most common health complaints among North Americans. It also tends to be the result of bad habits. Here are three common culprits.
1. Bad posture
If you regularly slump while watching TV or spend hours slouched at your desk, chances are your back is paying the price. Try to sit in a straight, upright position as often as possible.
2. Sleeping on your stomach
3. Carrying a heavy bag
Walking around with a heavy bag every day is likely to cause back pain. This is especially true if you carry it on only one shoulder, as this increases strain on your back.
In addition, back pain can be caused by a sedentary lifestyle, inadequate mattress or pillow, kidney problems, and even certain types of cancer. If you suffer from persistent back pain, be sure to consult a doctor.
Health
4 conditions acupuncture may help with
Derived from traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), acupuncture is a therapeutic technique that involves stimulating specific areas of the skin using fine needles. Though it’s used to treat a wide range of conditions, research suggests it may be particularly effective for the following:
1. Seasonal allergies. Acupuncture can be used as a complementary treatment for common seasonal allergy symptoms such as sneezing and teary eyes.
2. Joint and muscle pain. Acupuncture has been shown to be an effective pain relief treatment, including in cases of arthritis and back pain.
3. Nausea and vomiting. Acupuncture can ease nausea and vomiting typically experienced while undergoing chemotherapy or recovering from surgery.
4. Headaches and migraines. Treatments may reduce headaches and migraine symptoms.
In all cases, studies have found that acupuncture provides the best results when combined with conventional treatments and when patients expect it to work. It’s also important to choose a reputable practitioner.
Health
Eat cherry pie, ease arthritis symptoms? (Sadly, no)
Ok, a cherry pie analgesic is admittedly a whole lot of wishful thinking. But if you like cherries, you’re in luck! They’re listed among the foods that can help fight arthritis.
Arthritis, a catch-all term for any of 100 conditions and related diseases that affect joints and connective tissues, usually involves joint pain and stiffness. May is Arthritis Awareness Month. More than 50 million adults and 300,000 children suffer from joint pain or disease, with the most common types being osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, fibromyalgia, and gout.
While you should always consult your doctor and take any medicines as prescribed, consider these foods, which CureArthritis.com says help fight arthritis:
* Tart cherries: With anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, tart cherries can help provide joint relief and lower the risk of flares in those with gout (one type of arthritis).
* Colorful vegetables: Sweet potatoes, carrots, red or green peppers, and squash. Peppers contain an abundant amount of vitamin C, which preserves bone and may protect cartilage.
* Seafood: Salmon, tuna, sardines, and mackerel can help decrease inflammation and protect the heart.
* Walnuts: High in alpha-linoleic acid (say that three times fast, or just say ALA), a type of anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acid, walnuts can also lower cholesterol, relax blood vessels, and reduce blood pressure.
* Garlic: Use fresh garlic if you can to help fight pain, inflammation, and cartilage damage.
Health
Plaque psoriasis
Psoriasis vulgaris, commonly known as plaque psoriasis, is a non-contagious and chronic autoimmune skin condition. It usually presents on the skin as raised, inflamed red lesions or plaques covered with a silvery-white scaly layer that easily flakes off.
Symptoms
Although they can manifest anywhere, lesions most commonly appear on the scalp, knees, elbows, and torso. Affected areas of skin are likely to become sensitive and prone to inflammation and bleeding. The lesions can also be painful or itchy.
The severity of psoriasis is determined based on how much of the body is affected: mild (less than three percent), moderate (from three to 10 percent), and severe (more than 10 percent).
Management
Psoriasis can’t be cured. However, the following treatments can help manage symptoms:
• Topical corticosteroids, vitamin D and moisturizers (mild cases)
• Different forms of UV phototherapy (moderate cases)
• Systemic agents, including immune suppression drugs, biologic immunomodulators and vitamin A (severe cases)
Unfortunately, phototherapy and systemic agents come with significant side effects. The former increases the risk of developing a variety of skin cancers while patients treated with the latter need to be closely monitored for medication toxicity.
To learn more about psoriasis, visit the National Psoriasis Foundation website at psoriasis.org.
Access to phototherapy
Despite its effectiveness, access to phototherapy can be limited for some people. Therefore, it’s common for patients to visit tanning facilities with booths that emit UVB light as a way to treat their psoriasis. However, it’s important to be aware that booths emitting UVA light may not be effective. Additionally, patients should always disclose any form of self-treatment to their doctor.
King Cartoons
Wind: 5mph S
Humidity: 66%
Pressure: 29.91"Hg
UV index: 5
86/59°F
85/60°F