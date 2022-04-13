Connect with us

Job Market

3 golden rules for future entrepreneurs

Published

5 hours ago

on

Do you want to start a business? If so, here are three principles to help increase your chances of success.

1. Have realistic expectations
It’s important to understand that you may not immediately make a profit. In fact, it can take years to build a reputation and establish a market share. Being patient is key.

2. Take care of yourself
It’s not uncommon to hear stories of entrepreneurs who work 60, 70, or even 80 hours a week. Although commendable, remember that your mental and physical well-being are crucial assets. If getting your business off the ground compromises your health or personal relationships, it’s probably not worth it.

3. Learn how to fail
No entrepreneur is perfect, and making mistakes is an essential part of the learning process. Slips and blunders develop character and allow you to improve your business. Learn from your mistakes rather than letting them hold you back.

For help launching your business, contact an entrepreneurial support service in your area.

3 things to consider when negotiating your working conditions

Published

2 days ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

In a job interview, discussing salary and benefits can be uncomfortable. However, if you’re looking for a position that fulfills your needs, you must be prepared to broach the topic. Here are three things to keep in mind when you do.

1. Industry standards
First and foremost, you must have realistic expectations. Do some research and talk to other professionals in your industry to determine the average salary and benefits for your level of experience and the position you hope to fill. This will help you avoid making unreasonable demands or accepting an offer that’s not in line with current standards.

2. Benefits and perks
If the employer can’t offer you the salary you want, you can negotiate for other benefits. After all, the amount you’re paid is just one factor in cultivating a good quality of life. For example, you could negotiate to have flexible hours, work from home or use a company cellphone.

3. Your worth
Rather than looking at what you can gain, put yourself in the employer’s shoes and think about what you can offer the organization. Knowing what you bring to the table can help show the emplo¬yer you care about the success of their business. This could make them more willing to meet your expectations.

Most importantly, be confident and don’t undersell yourself.

How to make your online portfolio stand out

Published

1 week ago

on

April 6, 2022

By

Online portfolios have become essential in many industries. Whether you’re a fashion designer, photographer, writer, or other creative, here are a few guidelines to ensure your portfolio attracts the right kind of attention.

Select your best work
Instead of trying to showcase all the work you’ve done, select a few samples that best exemplify your talents. This way you’re more likely to impress potential clients.

Tell a story
Don’t display your pieces as if they were a directory or index, especially if you work in the visual arts. Instead, depict the process behind your work and include a biography that describes your background.

Employ SEO strategies
If you want visitors to easily find your portfolio online, apply the principles of search engine optimization. Additionally, consider adding a blog so you can interact with users and rank even higher in search results.

Finally, decide whether your portfolio will be used as a reference tool in job searches or to showcase your work to clients, and adapt it accordingly.

3 job ideas for sports fans

Published

1 week ago

on

April 4, 2022

By

If you enjoy playing sports or are a die-hard fan, here are three ways you could turn your passion into a profession.

1. Coach
If you have strong leadership skills, you may want to put them to good use by leading a sports team. Coaches are much more than motivators. They know how to bring out the best in every player. Additionally, they’re excellent strategists who can analyze opponent strengths and weaknesses and develop winning tactics.

2. Equipment repairer
If you’re handy and enjoy fixing things, you might enjoy working at a sports venue or specialty shop. You could be responsible for adjusting and repairing a variety of equipment from tennis rackets to mountain bikes and more.

3. E-sport athlete
Did you know that e-sports were recently declared an official sporting activity by some countries? Additionally, the International Olympic Committee has shown interest in including e-sports as a medal event. If you’re an avid gamer, this modern sport could open a world of possibilities. You could even participate in tournaments around the world.

To identify further opportunities, keep an eye out for sports-related jobs in your area.

Are you cut out for a career in telephone customer service?

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 24, 2022

By

If you enjoy helping others, you may want to consider a job in telephone customer service. Using your expertise to assist the public can be rewarding. Here’s what you need to know about this profession.

Job opportunities
Most large companies employ telephone customer service agents. Therefore, whether you’re interested in finance, health services, technology, business, or transportation, you can find a job in a field you’re passionate about.

Requirements
The education and work experience requirements for telephone customer service agents vary by organization. However, many employers offer on-the-job training. Nevertheless, you must have good interpersonal skills and a strong sense of responsibility. In fact, a company’s image largely depends on the professionalism of its telephone agents since they’re often the first point of contact for customers.

Are you interested in this profession? If so, look for customer service jobs in your area.

3 interview strategies if you have a checkered past

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 20, 2022

By

Everyone makes mistakes. However, being fired from your last position or having a criminal record could affect your career prospects. Here’s how to address these types of issues if they come up in a job interview.

1. Be honest
It’s important to build a relationship based on mutual trust and respect with your employer. Consequently, make sure you don’t lie during the job interview. You don’t have to voluntarily share everything about your past, but if the interviewer asks you about a prior misstep or if you think bringing up your background is important, honesty is the best policy.

2. Take responsibility
Regardless of what blunders you made in the past, take full responsibility for them. This will leave a positive impression on your interviewer. Conversely, if you try to blame someone else for your past actions, the interviewer may come to believe you’ll repeat your mistakes.

3. Focus on the positive
Once you’ve addressed the issue, quickly redirect the conversation to what your mistakes have taught you. Mention your recent accomplishments, and show the interviewer you’re someone who can learn from their past. Demonstrating a growth mindset will win you points and help your potential employer focus on what you can bring to the team.

Good luck!

3 tips for creating an eye-catching LinkedIn profile

Published

4 weeks ago

on

March 16, 2022

By

Polishing your LinkedIn profile can help you land your dream job. Here are a few tips to ensure your profile catches the eye of potential employers.

1. Refine your brand
Think of your LinkedIn profile as a product. What thoughts and feelings does your profile evoke? Do you have a flattering and professional photo? Do you have a cover image that represents you and your professional interests? Don’t leave any of these visual details to chance.

2. Perfect your profile
The “about” section of your profile should read like the first conversation with a potential employer. Instead of reiterating what’s already on your CV, write about your values, recent professional achievements, and career goals. Above all, use straightforward language.

3. Remain active
Your LinkedIn profile won’t do you any good if you’re not active on the platform. Make sure to regularly update your personal information, share relevant content, expand your network, ask for recommendations and join discussion groups. Engaging on LinkedIn will make your profile stand out to potential employers.

If you need help creating the perfect profile, reach out to an employment center or career counselor in your area.

