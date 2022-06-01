Connect with us

3 good reasons to play golf this summer

Published

14 hours ago

on

Do you feel like trying something new or rekindling an old hobby to keep you busy this summer? Here are three great reasons to choose golf.

1. Stay healthy
Although golf may not seem like a demanding sport, it has many physical and psychological benefits. For example, walking from hole to hole is good for your heart. You also exercise your brain because you must be focused when visualizing the ball’s trajectory. This can help slow neurological aging. Finally, golf is a great way to de-stress since it’s played outside. Spending time outdoors can also improve your sleep quality.

2. Socialize
Golf is a great way to spend time with family and friends. For example, there’s ample time between holes to chat and have fun. Additionally, this sport can be played at almost any age. The clubhouse is also a great place to meet people who have at least one thing in common with you.

3. Have fun
Although golf is a technical sport, it’s all about having fun. If you enjoy challenging yourself and being outdoors, this sport is for you. Plus, the feeling of satisfaction you get from making the perfect shot is unbeatable.


Lastly, if you accept that mistakes are part of the game, you can enjoy hours of fun.

How to build a sandcastle

Published

2 days ago

on

May 31, 2022

By

Do you like building sandcastles on the beach? If so, follow these tips to maximize your chances of making a spectacular structure.

Get equipped
Bring a variety of different-sized buckets, as well as a spoon, knife, spatula, straw, brush, and spray bottle. If you’d like, pack some decorations like flags and buttons to make your creation stand out.

Make a plan
Visualize your sandcastle in detail. If necessary, draw a picture to help bring your sandcastle to life.

Prepare the ground
Start by packing a large area of wet sand. This will be the base for your sandcastle. Choose a location close to the water so you don’t waste time going back and forth. But don’t get too close, or your work could get swallowed up by a giant wave.


Create a solid mix
Fill your bucket by alternating between sand and water. Then, pack it firmly. Before removing the container, tap the sides to loosen the sand, so the shape comes out clean. Repeat this step until you have the castle of your dreams. Remember always to keep the sand moist.

Shape the details
Working from the top-down, carefully remove sand to create fun shapes. Remove any clumps with a straw, smooth the surface with a brush, add decorations, and secure the sand in place with a spray bottle.

All that’s left to do is admire and photograph your creation.

Home

Stay at an outfitter this summer

Published

2 days ago

on

May 31, 2022

By

Are you looking for an enchanting place to spend a few days in the heart of nature? Outdoor activities are a great way to relax and forget about your daily worries while spending quality time with family and friends. If this type of vacation appeals to you, consider booking a stay with an outfitter this summer.

The good news is that you can find outfitters across the country that offer experiences for all tastes. Depending on your destination, you can stay in a mountain cabin, a forest cottage, a luxurious inn, or a rustic tent. You can also choose from various activities, like hunting, fishing, kayaking, hiking, swimming, mountain biking, wildlife observation, and forest survival.

What’s more, some sites serve gourmet meals, while others have facilities and programming to keep children entertained. What more could you ask for?

Look online to find out more about the outfitters in your area.


Home

6 tips for renovating your foyer

Published

3 days ago

on

May 30, 2022

By

Does your foyer need a little TLC? If so, here are six tips for a successful update project.

1. Consider the front door
If your front door is in good condition, a fresh coat of paint can do wonders. If you need to replace your door, choose one that’s sturdy, secure, and has sufficient insulation.

2. Add windows
If you want your foyer to feel bright and inviting, install windows on either side of the door or choose a model with built-in windows.

3. Spruce up your flooring
The floor in your foyer takes a beating and must withstand water, dirt, and salt. Consequently, choose durable, easy-to-clean materials like ceramic, stone, concrete, or vinyl.


4. Improve the lighting
Make sure your entryway is well-lit, both inside and outside. Whether tying your shoelaces or getting your key into the lock, having good lighting can make your everyday life easier.

5. Make storage a priority
Foyers tend to get cluttered. Therefore, efficiency is key. Make space to store clothes and accessories for summer and winter. Furthermore, consider installing a custom-made cabinet to provide easy access and make the most of the space.

6. Pay attention to decor
Don’t overload your foyer. Instead, focus on a few well-selected decorative touches. Choose light shades to make the space feel open and airy.

Visit the home improvement stores in your area to get everything you need to update your foyer.

Home

How to plan the perfect picnic

Published

4 days ago

on

May 29, 2022

By

As the weather warms up, you’ll want to plan fun activities that combine food and drinks with the great outdoors. Why not plan an old-fashioned picnic? Here are a few tips for arranging the perfect outing with family and friends.

Location
Choose your picnic location wisely and be prepared. If you opt for the beach, you’ll enjoy the shimmering waves, but be careful not to get sand in your food. If you choose to hike to a scenic spot in the mountains, there may not be public toilets. An afternoon picnic at a local park is convenient, but you may have to contend with large crowds.

Preparation
Depending on what type of food you’re eating, you’ll need to pack the right supplies. Just stick to the basics; you don’t have to bring everything in your kitchen. For example, finger foods don’t require utensils. Use large food container lids as improvised plates. Lastly, don’t forget to bring something to clean your hands and keep your food cool, as well as a large bag for garbage.

Food
It can be quick and easy to opt for ready-made sandwiches, fruit, and raw vegetables. But you can add to the fun of the experience by getting creative with your picnic menu. Make it a family activity and get everyone involved in choosing and preparing the food.


Visit your local grocery store to pick up everything you need for a delicious picnic.

Home

4 edging materials for your garden

Published

5 days ago

on

May 28, 2022

By

Borders help define the different parts of your landscape and simplify maintenance. Here are four edging materials to make your yard look great.

1. Aluminum edging is sleek, durable, and flexible. Moreover, it can withstand the changing of the seasons without warping.

2. Concrete edging is available in a variety of styles and sizes. You can also choose from several shades to perfectly match your landscape. Although durable, concrete borders are semi-permanent, making it difficult to change the shape of your flowerbeds on a whim.

3. Plastic edging is affordable and can be made into virtually any shape. However, it’s not as durable as other edging options and may need to be readjusted from one season to another. Additionally, some plastic borders can’t survive the winter and must be replaced every year.


4. Wood edging is timeless and easy to install. If you want to change the look of your landscape without moving anything, you can easily repaint wood borders.

Don’t hesitate to contact a landscaping professional for expert advice and installation.

Home

How to prepare for a family camping trip

Published

5 days ago

on

May 28, 2022

By

Whether your family rents a serviced campsite for the weekend or prefers a few nights under the stars in the great outdoors, proper preparation will ensure you have a great time. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

Choose the right equipment
When sleeping out, getting a good night’s sleep is extremely important. Although a night spent shivering because of an inadequately warm sleeping bag or leaky tent is good for a story or two, you risk souring the camping experience forever.

Before investing in camping equipment, consult an online guide to help you choose what you’ll need. Make your choices based on the location of your campsite, the weight of what you’ll be carrying, the elements you’ll be facing, and the size of your family.

Bring appropriate clothing
Don’t rely too heavily on the weather report. It’s better to be over-prepared for anything Mother Nature throws at you. Therefore, it’s a good idea to pack what you’ll need based on the activities you’ll be doing. For example, plan outfits that’ll allow you to adapt to changes in temperature and precipitation quickly. Also, choose clothing that dries quickly and wicks away moisture.


Prepare a checklist
Make a checklist of everything you need to bring, and don’t leave the house until you’ve carefully reviewed each item. You don’t want to find yourself in the middle of the forest without the pump to inflate your air mattress. At the very least, your list should include the following must-have items:

• Tent, sleeping bags, and pillows
• Flashlight
• Matches, lighter, or fire starter
• Knife and multi-tool
• Mosquito repellent and sun protection
• Kitchen equipment
• Hygiene products and accessories
• First-aid kit
• Water and food supplies

Prevent unexpected situations
If you’re planning to leave the comforts of civilization, make sure to tell someone close to you. They’ll need to know where you’re going and when you’ll be back so that they can contact emergency services if you don’t return on time. You may also want to consider taking a forest-survival course with your family. On top of being an unforgettable experience, you’ll learn new skills that will prepare you for your next adventure.

