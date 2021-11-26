3 great reasons to wash your car in winter

Do you regularly clean your car in winter? If not, here are three great reasons to start.

1. Increase visibility

If your headlights and taillights become caked with dirt, grime, and slush, it makes it difficult to see and be seen while on the road. Additionally, it’s important to regularly clean the outside of your vehicle to keep your rear and side windows from becoming streaky and limiting your visibility.

2. Prevent rust

Road salt is corrosive and, if not promptly washed off, can cause your car to rust. You need to be especially careful if you park your vehicle in a heated garage, as the increased humidity can mix with the road salt and quickly eat away at the metal body. Remember to clean the underside of your vehicle or look for a car wash in your area that offers a high-pressure undercarriage wash.

3. Enjoy a smooth ride

It’s important to check that there isn’t any snow or debris left in your tire tread or wheel wells before hitting the road. This can throw your tires off balance and cause your car to vibrate uncontrollably. Regularly washing your car can help prevent this from happening.

Periodically cleaning your car in winter will ensure it stays in good condition and is safe to drive. You should aim to wash your vehicle at least once a month.

To prevent your doors from freezing shut after going through the car wash, wipe down the seals around the door frames and trunk. You should also make sure that no water has pooled around the locks.