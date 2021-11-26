Automotive
3 great reasons to wash your car in winter
Do you regularly clean your car in winter? If not, here are three great reasons to start.
1. Increase visibility
If your headlights and taillights become caked with dirt, grime, and slush, it makes it difficult to see and be seen while on the road. Additionally, it’s important to regularly clean the outside of your vehicle to keep your rear and side windows from becoming streaky and limiting your visibility.
2. Prevent rust
Road salt is corrosive and, if not promptly washed off, can cause your car to rust. You need to be especially careful if you park your vehicle in a heated garage, as the increased humidity can mix with the road salt and quickly eat away at the metal body. Remember to clean the underside of your vehicle or look for a car wash in your area that offers a high-pressure undercarriage wash.
3. Enjoy a smooth ride
It’s important to check that there isn’t any snow or debris left in your tire tread or wheel wells before hitting the road. This can throw your tires off balance and cause your car to vibrate uncontrollably. Regularly washing your car can help prevent this from happening.
Periodically cleaning your car in winter will ensure it stays in good condition and is safe to drive. You should aim to wash your vehicle at least once a month.
To prevent your doors from freezing shut after going through the car wash, wipe down the seals around the door frames and trunk. You should also make sure that no water has pooled around the locks.
Automotive
Backup cameras 101
As of 2018, all new cars sold in North America must be equipped with a backup camera. If your car doesn’t already have one, you may want to consider purchasing an after-market model to help make your driving experience safer and more enjoyable.
Benefits of backup cameras
Backup cameras are especially helpful when reversing, parallel parking, or backing out of a parking space. They expand your field of vision and give you an accurate view of any obstacles behind your car. Additionally, the wide-angle camera drastically minimizes blind spots. Despite these advantages, you should still conduct a shoulder check and use your side and rearview mirrors to check your surroundings.
How backup cameras work
Backup cameras use colored lines to help you gauge the distance between your car and whatever’s behind it. These lines also give you a better idea of the width of your vehicle. It’s important to know what the different colored lines on your specific backup camera indicate to ensure you’re using it properly.
If you need advice on which backup camera is right for you, visit your local electronics retailer.
To improve visibility, regularly wipe off your backup camera, especially after driving through mud or slush.
Automotive
4 driving hazards to watch out for in winter
Winter driving poses many unique challenges. Here are four hazards to be aware of when getting behind the wheel in winter.
1. Reduced visibility
Between blowing snow and glare from the sun, your visibility can be dramatically reduced in the winter. Consequently, make sure your windshield is defrosted and clean, wipe down your headlights and sweep any accumulated snow off your car before hitting the road.
2. Poor traction
Wet, icy, and snow-covered roads can significantly reduce your traction. Therefore, it’s important to invest in a high-quality set of winter tires to help you maintain control of your vehicle. If your car starts to slip, slow down, avoid braking hard and steer smoothly.
3. Speeding
Driving slowly during the winter is crucial, as it’s much harder to control your vehicle on ice and snow-covered roads if you’re moving too fast. No matter what the posted speed limit, adjust your speed to suit the conditions.
4. Distracted driving
Winter roads leave little margin for error, and distracted driving can affect your judgment, ability to concentrate, and reaction time. Make sure you stay focused on the road at all times and watch out for other motorists who may not be paying attention.
Taking these precautions can help you stay safe and avoid getting into an accident. However, before the first snowfall, make sure to also restock your car’s emergency kit, just in case.
Automotive
4 vehicle components to inspect before winter
Winter can take a toll on your car. To make sure your vehicle is ready for the season ahead, here are four things you should check in the fall.
1. Tires
Inspect your tires to make sure they’re properly inflated and the tread is in good shape. Improper tire pressure can increase your car’s fuel consumption, which is bad for the environment and your wallet.
2. Headlights
Before you hit the road this winter, make sure your headlights are working. If they seem dim, replace the bulbs. In addition, if your headlights look foggy, polish them to help improve visibility.
3. Cabin air filter
Over time, the air filter in your vehicle’s cabin can become dirty and clogged with dust. If this happens, your heating system is likely to become compromised. Therefore, you should replace the cabin air filter every one to two years.
4. Battery
It can be extremely frustrating if your car refuses to start on a cold morning. To prevent this from happening, have your battery inspected by an expert before the cold weather arrives.
For a complete pre-winter inspection of your vehicle’s spark plugs, suspension, brakes, belts, fluid levels, thermostat, engine, and more, make an appointment with a mechanic or garage in your area.
Automotive
Distracted driving and the use of electronic devices
There are many ways for drivers to become distracted. However, using a handheld electronic device is probably the most common. Every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans are severely injured or killed in collisions involving a distracted driver. To protect yourself and other motorists, it’s important to respect the rules of the road.
Distracted driving laws
Many states have enacted laws to help prevent distracted driving. Common regulations include the banning of texting while driving and limiting the use of hands-free devices by young and newly licensed drivers.
If you’re convicted of distracted driving, you could face hefty fines, higher insurance premiums, or a suspension of your driving privileges.
Permitted devices
It’s permissible for fully licensed drivers to use hands-free devices such as Bluetooth headsets. In addition, provided they’re securely mounted to your vehicle’s dashboard or windshield, GPS display screens are also allowed. It’s likewise acceptable to view screens that display information related to the status of your vehicle.
However, it’s important to remember that even though hands-free devices are legal, they’re not entirely safe. There are risks involved any time a driver isn’t fully concentrated on the road.
More often than not, distracted driving collisions are preventable. The next time you get behind the wheel, think twice before you try to multitask.
Automotive
Should you get a dash cam?
Dash cams, or dashboard cameras, are becoming increasingly popular among drivers. Before you purchase one for yourself, however, here’s an overview of what you should know about these devices.
Benefits
Dash cams can provide evidence if you’re ever in an accident. Since they record what goes on in front of your vehicle, they’ll capture any collision that occurs and allow you to determine what happened and who’s at fault.
Additionally, dash cams encourage motorists to make better driving decisions. And if you have a clean driving record, it can help minimize your car insurance premiums.
Lastly, these devices can be used to report reckless and dangerous drivers, which can help prevent future road accidents.
Features
Dash cams sync to your car’s ignition and automatically start recording when your vehicle is running. However, some can also be activated when your car is parked if they detect motion or an impact. This can be useful if there’s a theft, vandalism, or a hit and run. In addition, some models include night vision, Wi-Fi, and integrated GPS systems that can track your vehicle’s speed and location.
It’s possible to purchase a basic dash cam for as little as $50 or splurge on a model with all the bells and whistles for up to $500.
The biggest drawback of dash cams is that they can be a distraction if not used properly. Remember to remain alert when you drive, and keep your eyes focused on the road.
Automotive
4 signs your alternator is failing
Your alternator plays a critical role in keeping your car’s battery charged and electronic systems running. To avoid an unexpected breakdown, here are four warning signs that your alternator may be failing.
1. Your battery warning light is on. When the battery-shaped warning light appears on your dashboard, it’s often an indicator that your alternator is no longer working properly and has dropped below its de¬signated voltage capacity.
2. Your electronic accessories are slow. If you find that your power windows are operating slowly or your windshield wipers and heated seats aren’t working properly, your alternator is likely on its last legs and needs to be serviced.
3. You hear unusual sounds. Growling and high-pitched squeaking or whining noises coming from under the hood of your car are often signs that the alternator belt has come loose or is misaligned. In ad¬dition, grinding sounds could indicate that your alternator has a worn-out or broken bearing that needs to be replaced.
4. Your lights are dimmer than usual. Your alternator may be failing if your headlights seem dim or you notice that your dashboard lights flicker when you turn on the radio.
If you notice any of these signs or are having trouble starting your car, you should make an appointment to have your alternator inspected by a mechanic.
Wind: 11mph WNW
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 0
54/30°F
43/28°F