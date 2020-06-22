3 green materials you can use to update your home

If you need to update your home but want to minimize the impact of your renovation project on the environment, there are a number of sustainable products you can use. Here are three of the most versatile and affordable ones on the market.

1. Linoleum

This type of flooring is made from all-natural, biodegradable, and renewable materials such as linseed oil, wood flour, and pine resin. It’s also a durable and inexpensive choice. Well-maintained linoleum floors can last up to 40 years and they don’t fade over time. Plus, this floor covering can be recycled if you eventually decide to replace it.

2. Bamboo



This strong and versatile material can be used to build, style, and insulate your home. In addition to being a renewable resource, bamboo is resistant to dents and scratches if properly sealed. This makes it a suitable choice for floors and countertops. You can also take advantage of its unique texture to create an accent wall.

3. Natural paint

Eco-friendly paints can be made from a number of possible ingredients such as clay, linseed oil, and milk casein. However, be careful not to confuse biodegradable options with those that don’t contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Although VOC-free paints don’t emit toxic fumes, they’re often made with petrochemical solvents that are harmful to the environment.

In addition, you can also use cork, terracotta, reclaimed wood, and recycled steel to update your home. With so many green options available, you don’t have to compromise on style to be eco-friendly.