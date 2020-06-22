Home
3 green materials you can use to update your home
If you need to update your home but want to minimize the impact of your renovation project on the environment, there are a number of sustainable products you can use. Here are three of the most versatile and affordable ones on the market.
1. Linoleum
This type of flooring is made from all-natural, biodegradable, and renewable materials such as linseed oil, wood flour, and pine resin. It’s also a durable and inexpensive choice. Well-maintained linoleum floors can last up to 40 years and they don’t fade over time. Plus, this floor covering can be recycled if you eventually decide to replace it.
2. Bamboo
3. Natural paint
Eco-friendly paints can be made from a number of possible ingredients such as clay, linseed oil, and milk casein. However, be careful not to confuse biodegradable options with those that don’t contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Although VOC-free paints don’t emit toxic fumes, they’re often made with petrochemical solvents that are harmful to the environment.
In addition, you can also use cork, terracotta, reclaimed wood, and recycled steel to update your home. With so many green options available, you don’t have to compromise on style to be eco-friendly.
5 low-maintenance perennials perfect for the Midwest
Are you on the lookout for unique foliage and flowers to add to your garden? If so, here are five easy-to-maintain perennials perfectly suited to the climate in the Midwest.
1. Coneflowers (Echinacea purpurea): Also known as echinacea, these drought-tolerant flowers are native to Central America and grow well in sunny locations. Their drooping petals and spiky yellow centers will attract pollinators like bees and butterflies to your garden.
2. Peonies (Paeonia): These springtime flowers thrive in sunny spots with good drainage and come in colors ranging from white and pale pink to vibrant red and purple. The large round blooms will look just as good in a bouquet as they do in your garden.
3. Swamp rose-mallow (Hibiscus moscheutos): These perennial hibiscuses aren’t the tropical flowers you’re probably more familiar with, but they have a similar appearance and can withstand cold winters. The vibrant pink or red blooms will delight you year after year, so long as they get plenty of sun and moist soil.
4. Hostas (Hosta): If you’re looking for a plant that does well in the shade, hostas come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and colors. They sprout delicate flowers in mid to late summer and their leaves last all season.
5. Hollyhocks (Alcea): Though they generally take two years to mature, these plants may flower in their first year if planted early enough. You can expect to see pollinators sipping from the white, yellow, pink, or red blooms.
If planted in the right location and carefully maintained, these perennials will guarantee you a colorful garden for years to come.
Weeping willows: what gardeners should know
The weeping willow has long, cascading branches and makes an attractive addition to most gardens. Although native to China, this species now grows all around the world. However, it’s not your average tree. Here are three things to consider before planting a weeping willow on your property.
They grow quickly
Weeping willows can grow more than three feet every year in height and width. A full-grown tree can be up to 50 feet high and 40 feet across. The root system also grows quickly and extensively. This type of tree must, therefore, be planted far from buildings, septic tanks, and sidewalks, as well as underground sewer, water, and power lines.
They need a lot of water
They’re messy
Weeping willows frequently shed their leaves, twigs, and branches, so if you plant one on your property, you’ll need to regularly tidy up after it. For this reason, you should plant it away from your home, pool, and driveway to prevent damage caused by falling branches.
In short, a weeping willow tree makes a beautiful addition to a large property with a body of freshwater. Otherwise, it may become be a hazard or an inconvenience.
Reasons to hire a professional mover
If you have a move coming up, hiring a professional moving company is a good idea. In addition to giving you peace of mind, here are the benefits of leaving this job to the experts.
Insurance
Most professional movers offer coverage in case your items are lost or damaged during the move. To avoid unpleasant surprises, carefully consult their insurance policy before choosing a company.
Efficiency
Equipment
The cost of hiring a moving company includes all the necessary equipment, so you don’t have to worry about renting or purchasing blankets, straps, and dollies. The movers will also take care of the truck and be licensed to drive it.
Experience
Professional movers know how to safely pack and transport various types of furniture, appliances, and electronics. Their experience helps them avoid damage and injury when carrying heavy or delicate pieces on staircases and around tight corners.
Reliability
If you hire movers, you won’t have to depend on the availability of family and friends whose schedules might not line up and who may need to cancel on you at the last minute.
In the end, moving on your own might not save you as much money as you think. You still have to rent equipment and a truck. Plus, you’ll likely want to supply pizza, beer, and soft drinks for your volunteer crew.
‘Cat whisperers’ can read feline faces
Have you ever looked at your cat and wondered what they’re thinking? Unlike dogs, cats can be hard to read. Some pet owners may wonder if their feline friends even have facial expressions. However, a recent study conducted at a Canadian university found that cats do indeed have facial expressions, but only about 13 percent of people can consistently read them.
Watching cat videos for science
To conduct the study, researchers collected 40 short cat videos from the internet. Twenty showed cats that were content and 20 featured cats that were distressed. The researchers used the context of the video and any included commentary to discern the feline’s mood.
With these videos, the researchers created an internet poll. More than 6,000 people from 85 countries responded to it, watching between two and 20 videos each. Viewers were asked whether they thought the cat on the screen was content or distressed. On average, the respondents were correct 11.85 times out of 20, a result that’s only slightly higher than chance.
However, there were outliers. Thirteen percent of people were particularly good at reading cat expressions, getting at least 15 out of 20 correct. Dubbed “cat whisperers” by the researchers, these people tended to be young, female veterinary professionals.
So what does this mean for cat owners? Researchers hope to figure out what makes cat whisperers good at reading feline facial cues. From there, they hope to teach others how to decode feline faces.
5 ways to live green in a seniors’ residence
Are you concerned that moving into a seniors’ residence will make it more difficult to control your carbon footprint? Here are five ways you can continue to have a positive effect on the environment in your new home.
1. Eat local and organic
You can reduce your carbon footprint by shopping at your local farmers’ market, growing vegetables on your balcony, and by favoring organic products at restaurants and shops.
2. Rely on reusable products
3. Remember to recycle
In addition to recycling paper, plastic and metal, consider what items can be sold or donated rather than thrown out. Some used objects can also be repurposed.
4. Opt for energy efficiency
Replace incandescent lightbulbs with LEDs. You can also reduce your energy consumption by using a smart thermostat, letting clothes and dishes air dry, and cooking single-serving meals in a small appliance.
5. Start a green committee
Collaborate with the neighbors and staff at your residence to implement recycling and carpooling programs, host sustainable living workshops, or start a community garden. By working with others, you’ll be able to make more of an impact.
Regardless of where you live, you can help protect the environment. By taking small steps, you can make a difference and do your part to preserve the planet.
How single fathers can get the support they need
It’s not easy being a single parent, which is why it’s important to surround yourself with family and friends who can help. This Father’s Day, reach out for the support you need so you can keep being an amazing dad.
Rely on family
Loved ones are an invaluable source of support for single parents and there’s no shame in asking a relative or friend to babysit while you take a much-needed break. In fact, giving yourself time to recharge allows you to be a more engaged and energetic parent. Let your kids be spoiled by their grandmother or doted on by their aunt. Taking time to relax and unwind is sure to do you good.
Find your tribe
Though it’s challenging to cultivate a social life as a single parent, it can be immensely rewarding to build friendships with men who share your experiences, struggles, and commitment to being a good dad. Plus, play dates are a great way to connect with other adults when you have young children.
So whether it’s at the office, the gym, or when you pick your kids up from school, take the time to meet and connect with other single fathers.
Being a single parent isn’t easy. However, by reaching out to others you can share some of the responsibilities involved and give yourself time to recharge.
Do you know a man who’s doing a great job of raising his children alone? This Father’s Day, show your appreciation by offering to watch his kids for a few hours. This way, he can take a well-earned break.
