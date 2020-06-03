3 habits that are hurting your back

Back pain is one of the most common health complaints among North Americans. It also tends to be the result of bad habits. Here are three common culprits.

1. Bad posture

If you regularly slump while watching TV or spend hours slouched at your desk, chances are your back is paying the price. Try to sit in a straight, upright position as often as possible.

2. Sleeping on your stomach



When you lie on your stomach, your lumbar curve is unsupported and your neck rests at an unnatural angle. This puts pressure on your neuromusculoskeletal system, which is likely to trigger back pain. Try to sleep on your back or side instead, as this puts less strain on your spine and muscles.

3. Carrying a heavy bag

Walking around with a heavy bag every day is likely to cause back pain. This is especially true if you carry it on only one shoulder, as this increases strain on your back.

In addition, back pain can be caused by a sedentary lifestyle, inadequate mattress or pillow, kidney problems, and even certain types of cancer. If you suffer from persistent back pain, be sure to consult a doctor.