3 high-paying jobs that don’t require a degree

Are you looking for a high-paying job but don’t want to invest in a lengthy university degree? If so, here are a few options you may want to consider.

1. Bus driver

A high school diploma, commercial driver’s license, and clean driving record are all you need to become a bus driver. If you enjoy spending time behind the wheel, this may be the perfect job for you.

2. Flight attendant

Many airlines only require flight attendants to have a high school diploma. This is because they typically provide in-house training and are prepared to fully acquaint staff with the protocols and procedures of the profession. Becoming a flight attendant could be right for you if you love to travel and thrive on a busy schedule.

3. Firefighter

In most cases, a high school diploma, first aid training, and CPR certification are the only formal education requirements needed to become a firefighter. These professionals must also pass a written and physical exam before they’re deemed fit for duty. If you’re looking for a challenging yet rewarding career, firefighting could be a great fit.

To discover other options, consider taking an online career aptitude test to help you understand which careers match your skills and interests.