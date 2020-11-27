3 home buying tips for military families

If you or your spouse serve in the military, here are a few tips that can help you buy a home and put down roots, even if it’s just for a few years.

1. Take advantage of incentives

The Department of Veterans Affairs offers several home loan programs intended to help service members buy a house without a down payment or by securing a mortgage with a low-interest rate. Plus, many home improvement companies such as landscapers and interior designers offer discounts for service members and veterans.

2. Think about resale value



Since you’ll likely need to relocate again soon, try to avoid neighborhoods with a high turnover rate. Too many houses on the market in your area will make it hard for yours to stand out. You should also opt for a home with timeless features rather than extensive customization to ensure it appeals to a wide variety of buyers.

3. Look for places to connect

It can be hard to start over in a new city, especially if you have children. To facilitate the transition, seek neighborhoods with plenty of gathering places and amenities that bring people together such as public pools, community gardens, dog parks, and outdoor fitness classes. These spaces also provide great opportunities for quality family time.

Finally, since you’re likely moving to an unfamiliar city, consult with a real estate agent who has extensive knowledge of the area and can help you find a property that meets your needs.