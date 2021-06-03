3 innovative farm technologies

Farmers have to perform many repetitive, labor-intensive tasks. Fortunately, automation technology can make farms more efficient. Here are some of the innovative farm technologies currently available.

1. Automated tractors

Automated tractors are controlled remotely and use vision systems, light detection software,+ and GPS to accurately seed, apply fertilizer, and till. Bear Flag Robotics has built an autonomous tractor that allows farmers to pre-program their machine’s route and get real-time reports without having to be in the field. This technology aims to make labor cheaper for farmers and help them streamline their everyday tasks.

2. Fruit picking machines

Picking fruit is a time-consuming and delicate task that’s usually done by hand. To address seasonal labor shortages and reduce the cost of food, Abundant designed an automated apple picking machine that uses a vacuum to gently “suck” apples off the trees without damaging them.

3. Smart spraying

While herbicides help ensure consistently high yields, they’re often overused and can have various negative environmental impacts. That’s why Blue River Technology created a smart spraying system that identifies weeds and only sprays herbicides where needed. This technology could potentially eliminate up to 90 percent of the herbicide volumes sprayed today.

Farmers are increasingly using technology to improve efficiency, boost their profits and promote sustainability. The days of fully automated farms may be closer than you think.