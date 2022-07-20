3 interesting jobs in senior residences

Are you a social person? Do you want a career in a field with a variety of job prospects? You may want to consider working in a senior residence. Here are three jobs that may interest you.

1. Social worker

As a social worker, you’ll help seniors experiencing the non-medical challenges of advanced age. For example, social workers facilitate communication between se¬niors, their families, and other care workers to ensure they receive their care.

2. Physical therapist

Over time, muscles and joints wear out. Consequently, many seniors require the help of a physical therapist to strengthen their bodies and improve their mobility.

3. Dietician

Many seniors have special dietary needs because of chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and osteoporosis. Geriatric dieticians help seniors optimize their diets to ensure they live the healthiest possible lives.

These three jobs only scratch the surface of all the possibilities available for work in seniors’ residences. For example, cooks, secretaries, drivers, cleaners, and nurses also play important roles in helping seniors live the happiest, most fulfilling lives they can.

If you’re looking for a new career, browse your local job bank to find employment opportunities in a senior residence.