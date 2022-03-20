Job Market
3 interview strategies if you have a checkered past
Everyone makes mistakes. However, being fired from your last position or having a criminal record could affect your career prospects. Here’s how to address these types of issues if they come up in a job interview.
1. Be honest
It’s important to build a relationship based on mutual trust and respect with your employer. Consequently, make sure you don’t lie during the job interview. You don’t have to voluntarily share everything about your past, but if the interviewer asks you about a prior misstep or if you think bringing up your background is important, honesty is the best policy.
2. Take responsibility
Regardless of what blunders you made in the past, take full responsibility for them. This will leave a positive impression on your interviewer. Conversely, if you try to blame someone else for your past actions, the interviewer may come to believe you’ll repeat your mistakes.
3. Focus on the positive
Once you’ve addressed the issue, quickly redirect the conversation to what your mistakes have taught you. Mention your recent accomplishments, and show the interviewer you’re someone who can learn from their past. Demonstrating a growth mindset will win you points and help your potential employer focus on what you can bring to the team.
Good luck!
3 tips for creating an eye-catching LinkedIn profile
Polishing your LinkedIn profile can help you land your dream job. Here are a few tips to ensure your profile catches the eye of potential employers.
1. Refine your brand
Think of your LinkedIn profile as a product. What thoughts and feelings does your profile evoke? Do you have a flattering and professional photo? Do you have a cover image that represents you and your professional interests? Don’t leave any of these visual details to chance.
2. Perfect your profile
The “about” section of your profile should read like the first conversation with a potential employer. Instead of reiterating what’s already on your CV, write about your values, recent professional achievements, and career goals. Above all, use straightforward language.
3. Remain active
Your LinkedIn profile won’t do you any good if you’re not active on the platform. Make sure to regularly update your personal information, share relevant content, expand your network, ask for recommendations and join discussion groups. Engaging on LinkedIn will make your profile stand out to potential employers.
If you need help creating the perfect profile, reach out to an employment center or career counselor in your area.
What you need to know about becoming an industrial mechanic
Are you interested in mechanics? Are you detail-oriented and resourceful? If so, you may want to consider becoming an industrial mechanic. Here’s what you need to know.
Requirements
Industrial mechanics install, maintain, and repair specialized machines. They also read blueprints, write reports, and complete maintenance logs. This job requires you to be analytical, diligent, and methodical. Since you’ll often work with large industrial equipment, you must also be physically fit and safety conscious.
Employment opportunities
Industrial mechanics work in a variety of settings including factories, machine shops, construction sites, and mines. The outlook for this career is excellent because industrial mechanics are essential workers in agricultural, manufacturing, and other industries.
Training
There are a variety of vocational programs that prepare students for this career. In many cases, schools offer work-study programs that allow students to apply what they learn in the classroom to real-life situations.
Are you interested in this career path? If so, explore the options available to you in your region.
3 benefits of hiring locally
Technology makes it possible for companies to hire employees from all over the world. Though many businesses are looking overseas to expand their workforce, others are going in the opposite direction and focusing their efforts on investing in local talent. Here are three good reasons to hire locally.
1. You’ll boost the local economy
One of the biggest advantages of hiring locally is that it creates jobs and provides training opportunities that wouldn’t otherwise be available. This helps keep money in your community and strengthens the local economy.
2. You’ll grow the company
Hiring locally ensures your staff has a deep understanding of the local market, making it easier to bring in new business. In addition, a local hire will likely be more invested in helping your company succeed since it benefits their community.
3. You’ll simplify the hiring process
If you hire locally, there’s a good chance you already know someone who either fits the bill or knows the right candidate. This streamlines the hiring process and ensures you get the right people for the job.
Overall, hiring homegrown talent is good for business and your community too.
6 jobs for people who like being on the move
Are you in great physical shape? Do you have boundless energy and enjoy being physically active? If you’re looking for a job that keeps you on your toes, here are six career paths you may want to consider.
1. Ambulance driver
This job allows you to combine your desire to help others, your interest in science, and your physical fitness to face a variety of adrenaline-filled situations.
2. Stuntperson
Are you a thrill-seeker? If so, you might enjoy planning, rehearsing, and executing danger-filled action scenes for films and TV shows. You can specialize in stunts such as diving, flying, driving, and fighting.
3. Mover
If you have a lot of energy, this is the job for you. It involves using your strength to pack and move furniture and boxes of various sizes over short and long distances.
4. Security guard
You can use your physical fitness to keep workers, patients, and civilians safe in hospitals, schools, prison environments, and more.
5. Instructor
If you’ve pursued a passion for sports, you can use your experience to teach other people how to mountain climb, scuba dive, ski, horseback ride, and more.
6. Window cleaner
Are you comfortable with the idea of dangling from dizzying heights? If so, you can use poles, ladders and platform lifts to clean windows and storefronts on the ground and in the sky.
For more ideas on jobs that will keep you moving, visit a career counselor in your area.
3 reasons to consider a career in agriculture
National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week takes place this year from February 19 to 26. This annual event provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of agricultural education. If you’re looking for a meaningful career, here are three reasons you may want to consider a job in agriculture.
1. It offers diverse opportunities
The agricultural industry offers a diverse range of career opportunities. In fact, workers in this sector can be researchers, sales executives, traders, advisers, technologists, product managers, marketers, logistics experts, and more. Whatever your skill set, there’s a job in agriculture that’s right for you.
2. It’s a growing industry
The agricultural industry is growing at an incredibly rapid pace. The job market is therefore booming and pay rates are among some of the best in the country. Consequently, in most cases, it’s easy to find a job within the agricultural industry that meets your needs.
3. It’s an innovative industry
The agricultural industry is constantly changing to keep up with the ever-increasing demand for food. Therefore, many farmers now rely on sophisticated software and apps to boost productivity, market more effectively, and manage their business. Consequently, if you have an interest in technology, then agriculture could be the industry for you.
Additionally, a career in agriculture offers a significant amount of job security. Since demand for food isn’t going anywhere, you’ll always be able to find work.
Are you cut out for a job in the mining industry?
Are you looking for a job that’s physically demanding and offers new and exciting challenges? If so, becoming a miner might be right for you.
Daily tasks
Miners conduct drilling and blasting operations to extract ore from underground mines. They also operate large machinery to build tunnels and reinforce walls to facilitate mining procedures. Their daily duties might also include monitoring the job site and performing regular equipment maintenance.
Required skills
Miners must be in excellent physical shape, have sharp reflexes and be able to work under demanding conditions. They must also have the dexterity to handle various types of equi¬pment and good judgment so they can quickly intervene in dangerous situations.
If you’re interested in becoming a miner, sign up for a training program in mineral extraction to launch a career in this exciting profession.
