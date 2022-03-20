3 interview strategies if you have a checkered past

Everyone makes mistakes. However, being fired from your last position or having a criminal record could affect your career prospects. Here’s how to address these types of issues if they come up in a job interview.

1. Be honest

It’s important to build a relationship based on mutual trust and respect with your employer. Consequently, make sure you don’t lie during the job interview. You don’t have to voluntarily share everything about your past, but if the interviewer asks you about a prior misstep or if you think bringing up your background is important, honesty is the best policy.

2. Take responsibility

Regardless of what blunders you made in the past, take full responsibility for them. This will leave a positive impression on your interviewer. Conversely, if you try to blame someone else for your past actions, the interviewer may come to believe you’ll repeat your mistakes.

3. Focus on the positive

Once you’ve addressed the issue, quickly redirect the conversation to what your mistakes have taught you. Mention your recent accomplishments, and show the interviewer you’re someone who can learn from their past. Demonstrating a growth mindset will win you points and help your potential employer focus on what you can bring to the team.

Good luck!