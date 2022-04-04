3 job ideas for sports fans

Connect with us

If you enjoy playing sports or are a die-hard fan, here are three ways you could turn your passion into a profession.

1. Coach
If you have strong leadership skills, you may want to put them to good use by leading a sports team. Coaches are much more than motivators. They know how to bring out the best in every player. Additionally, they’re excellent strategists who can analyze opponent strengths and weaknesses and develop winning tactics.

2. Equipment repairer
If you’re handy and enjoy fixing things, you might enjoy working at a sports venue or specialty shop. You could be responsible for adjusting and repairing a variety of equipment from tennis rackets to mountain bikes and more.

3. E-sport athlete
Did you know that e-sports were recently declared an official sporting activity by some countries? Additionally, the International Olympic Committee has shown interest in including e-sports as a medal event. If you’re an avid gamer, this modern sport could open a world of possibilities. You could even participate in tournaments around the world.

To identify further opportunities, keep an eye out for sports-related jobs in your area.

Are you cut out for a career in telephone customer service?

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 24, 2022

By

If you enjoy helping others, you may want to consider a job in telephone customer service. Using your expertise to assist the public can be rewarding. Here’s what you need to know about this profession.

Job opportunities
Most large companies employ telephone customer service agents. Therefore, whether you’re interested in finance, health services, technology, business, or transportation, you can find a job in a field you’re passionate about.

Requirements
The education and work experience requirements for telephone customer service agents vary by organization. However, many employers offer on-the-job training. Nevertheless, you must have good interpersonal skills and a strong sense of responsibility. In fact, a company’s image largely depends on the professionalism of its telephone agents since they’re often the first point of contact for customers.

Are you interested in this profession? If so, look for customer service jobs in your area.

Job Market

3 interview strategies if you have a checkered past

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 20, 2022

By

Everyone makes mistakes. However, being fired from your last position or having a criminal record could affect your career prospects. Here’s how to address these types of issues if they come up in a job interview.

1. Be honest
It’s important to build a relationship based on mutual trust and respect with your employer. Consequently, make sure you don’t lie during the job interview. You don’t have to voluntarily share everything about your past, but if the interviewer asks you about a prior misstep or if you think bringing up your background is important, honesty is the best policy.

2. Take responsibility
Regardless of what blunders you made in the past, take full responsibility for them. This will leave a positive impression on your interviewer. Conversely, if you try to blame someone else for your past actions, the interviewer may come to believe you’ll repeat your mistakes.

3. Focus on the positive
Once you’ve addressed the issue, quickly redirect the conversation to what your mistakes have taught you. Mention your recent accomplishments, and show the interviewer you’re someone who can learn from their past. Demonstrating a growth mindset will win you points and help your potential employer focus on what you can bring to the team.

Good luck!

Job Market

3 tips for creating an eye-catching LinkedIn profile

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 16, 2022

By

Polishing your LinkedIn profile can help you land your dream job. Here are a few tips to ensure your profile catches the eye of potential employers.

1. Refine your brand
Think of your LinkedIn profile as a product. What thoughts and feelings does your profile evoke? Do you have a flattering and professional photo? Do you have a cover image that represents you and your professional interests? Don’t leave any of these visual details to chance.

2. Perfect your profile
The “about” section of your profile should read like the first conversation with a potential employer. Instead of reiterating what’s already on your CV, write about your values, recent professional achievements, and career goals. Above all, use straightforward language.

3. Remain active
Your LinkedIn profile won’t do you any good if you’re not active on the platform. Make sure to regularly update your personal information, share relevant content, expand your network, ask for recommendations and join discussion groups. Engaging on LinkedIn will make your profile stand out to potential employers.

If you need help creating the perfect profile, reach out to an employment center or career counselor in your area.

Job Market

What you need to know about becoming an industrial mechanic

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 13, 2022

By

Are you interested in mechanics? Are you detail-oriented and resourceful? If so, you may want to consider becoming an industrial mechanic. Here’s what you need to know.

Requirements
Industrial mechanics install, maintain, and repair specialized machines. They also read blueprints, write reports, and complete maintenance logs. This job requires you to be analytical, diligent, and methodical. Since you’ll often work with large industrial equipment, you must also be physically fit and safety conscious.

Employment opportunities
Industrial mechanics work in a variety of settings including factories, machine shops, construction sites, and mines. The outlook for this career is excellent because industrial mechanics are essential workers in agricultural, manufacturing, and other industries.

Training
There are a variety of vocational programs that prepare students for this career. In many cases, schools offer work-study programs that allow students to apply what they learn in the classroom to real-life situations.

Are you interested in this career path? If so, explore the options available to you in your region.

Job Market

3 benefits of hiring locally

Published

1 month ago

on

February 27, 2022

By

Technology makes it possible for companies to hire employees from all over the world. Though many businesses are looking overseas to expand their workforce, others are going in the opposite direction and focusing their efforts on investing in local talent. Here are three good reasons to hire locally.

1. You’ll boost the local economy
One of the biggest advantages of hiring locally is that it creates jobs and provides training opportunities that wouldn’t otherwise be available. This helps keep money in your community and strengthens the local economy.

2. You’ll grow the company
Hiring locally ensures your staff has a deep understanding of the local market, making it easier to bring in new business. In addition, a local hire will likely be more invested in helping your company succeed since it benefits their community.

3. You’ll simplify the hiring process
If you hire locally, there’s a good chance you already know someone who either fits the bill or knows the right candidate. This streamlines the hiring process and ensures you get the right people for the job.

Overall, hiring homegrown talent is good for business and your community too.

 

Job Market

6 jobs for people who like being on the move

Published

1 month ago

on

February 20, 2022

By

Are you in great physical shape? Do you have boundless energy and enjoy being physically active? If you’re looking for a job that keeps you on your toes, here are six career paths you may want to consider.

1. Ambulance driver
This job allows you to combine your desire to help others, your interest in science, and your physical fitness to face a variety of adrenaline-filled situations.

2. Stuntperson
Are you a thrill-seeker? If so, you might enjoy planning, rehearsing, and executing danger-filled action scenes for films and TV shows. You can specialize in stunts such as diving, flying, driving, and fighting.

3. Mover
If you have a lot of energy, this is the job for you. It involves using your strength to pack and move furniture and boxes of various sizes over short and long distances.

4. Security guard
You can use your physical fitness to keep workers, patients, and civilians safe in hospitals, schools, prison environments, and more.

5. Instructor
If you’ve pursued a passion for sports, you can use your experience to teach other people how to mountain climb, scuba dive, ski, horseback ride, and more.

6. Window cleaner
Are you comfortable with the idea of dangling from dizzying heights? If so, you can use poles, ladders and platform lifts to clean windows and storefronts on the ground and in the sky.

For more ideas on jobs that will keep you moving, visit a career counselor in your area.

 

