3 job ideas for sports fans

If you enjoy playing sports or are a die-hard fan, here are three ways you could turn your passion into a profession.

1. Coach

If you have strong leadership skills, you may want to put them to good use by leading a sports team. Coaches are much more than motivators. They know how to bring out the best in every player. Additionally, they’re excellent strategists who can analyze opponent strengths and weaknesses and develop winning tactics.

2. Equipment repairer

If you’re handy and enjoy fixing things, you might enjoy working at a sports venue or specialty shop. You could be responsible for adjusting and repairing a variety of equipment from tennis rackets to mountain bikes and more.

3. E-sport athlete

Did you know that e-sports were recently declared an official sporting activity by some countries? Additionally, the International Olympic Committee has shown interest in including e-sports as a medal event. If you’re an avid gamer, this modern sport could open a world of possibilities. You could even participate in tournaments around the world.

To identify further opportunities, keep an eye out for sports-related jobs in your area.