3 key areas to clean inside your car

It’s important to keep your car’s interior clean. As it’s a closed environment, a buildup of dust and dirt will affect the cabin’s air quality. Here are some key areas to target when tidying up inside your car.

1. The glove compartment

Take everything out of the glove compartment and then clean it with a vacuum cleaner. Alternatively, you can wipe it down with a cloth. If the interior is lined with fabric, use a toothbrush to clean it and dislodge any debris.

2. The seats



To clean the seats in your car, simply wipe them down using a cloth and the appropriate cleaning product. Seams and crevices can be tackled with a vacuum or toothbrush. If your seats are removable, you can do a more comprehensive cleaning by vacuuming underneath them and picking up all the coins, receipts, wrappers, sand, and whatever else you find.

3. The air vents

Over time, dust and debris will build upon the slats of your air vents, affecting the air quality in your car cabin. To clean them, use a toothbrush, paintbrush, or cotton swab. An air duster will also work if the dust isn’t too caked on. When cleaning, make sure to keep the car doors open so dust can disperse outside.

While you can clean your car yourself, it’s still worth taking it into an auto detailer once a year or so. This way you’ll ensure every nook and cranny is free of dirt and debris.